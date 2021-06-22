Parched American West faces extreme drought
An aerial view shows Elizabeth Lake, which has been dried up for several years, as the region experiences extreme heat and drought conditions, in Los Angeles County, California, June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
A view of Elizabeth Lake, an unincorporated community in Los Angeles County, California, June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
A view of Elizabeth Lake in Los Angeles County, California, June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
A welcome sign is seen on Elizabeth Lake road, near Elizabeth Lake and Lake Hughes in Los Angeles County, California, June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
An aerial view shows Elizabeth Lake, which has been dried up for several years, in Los Angeles County, California, June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
An aerial view shows houseboats anchored in low water levels at Lake Oroville, California, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
An aerial view shows low water levels at Lake Oroville, which is the second-largest reservoir in California and according to daily reports of the state's Department of Water Resources is near 35% capacity, near Oroville, California, June 16, 2021. ...more
Low water levels due to drought are seen in the Hoover Dam reservoir of Lake Mead near Las Vegas, Nevada, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Bridget Bennett
Low water levels are visible through the burned trees from the 2020 Bear fire at Lake Oroville, California, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
A view of a dried-up Elizabeth Lake in Los Angeles County, California, June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
Smoke from wildfires hangs low in the valleys of the Uinta Mountains in eastern Utah, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Salvador Parra, manager at Burford Ranch, is seen with a garlic crop he is preparing to harvest and sell, in Cantua Creek, California, June 15, 2021. California's worst drought since 1977 has forced Parra to leave fallow 2,000 of his 6,000 acres and...more
Houseboats are anchored in low water levels at Lake Oroville, which is the second-largest reservoir in California and according to daily reports of the state's Department of Water Resources is near 35% capacity, near Oroville, California, June 16,...more
Low water levels due to drought are seen in the Hoover Dam reservoir of Lake Mead near Las Vegas, Nevada, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Bridget Bennett
A buoy and its concrete anchor lay on the dry ground at Lake Oroville near Oroville, California, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerruci
Trees burned during the 2020 Bear fire, and low water levels are visible at Lake Oroville, California, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
Houseboats removed because current low water levels might damage them, sit on a parking lot at Lake Oroville, California, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
Dryland is visible, at a section that is normally underwater, on the banks of Lake Oroville, near Oroville, California, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
Low water levels are visible under the Enterprise Bridge at Lake Oroville near Oroville, California, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
Low water levels are visible at Lake Oroville near Oroville, California, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
A floating security barrier is seen at a section that used to be underwater at Lake Oroville, which is the second-largest reservoir in California and according to daily reports of the state's Department of Water Resources is near 35% capacity, near...more
An areal view of Bidwell Bar Bridge shows the water level at Lake Oroville, the second-largest reservoir in California, which is now at less than 50 percent capacity, California, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
Signs notify a boat launch is closed because of low water levels due to drought in the Hoover Dam reservoir of Lake Mead near Las Vegas, Nevada, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Bridget Bennett
Low water levels due to drought are seen in the Hoover Dam reservoir of Lake Mead near Las Vegas, Nevada, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Bridget Bennett
Houseboats are anchored in low water levels at Lake Oroville, near Oroville, California, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
An aerial view shows weeds growing from a boat launch ramp at Lake Oroville, which is the second-largest reservoir in California and according to daily reports of the state's Department of Water Resources is near 35% capacity, near Oroville,...more
