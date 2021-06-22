Parched American West faces extreme drought

Salvador Parra, manager at Burford Ranch, is seen with a garlic crop he is preparing to harvest and sell, in Cantua Creek, California, June 15, 2021. California's worst drought since 1977 has forced Parra to leave fallow 2,000 of his 6,000 acres and dig deep for water to save the crops already planted. "There's not very much being grown out there, just because there's no water. There's literally no water," said Parra. In a good year, the ranch grows everything from garlic, onions, tomatoes and alfalfa to cotton. This year, Parra needs emergency water sources just to bring a reduced crop to harvest. One well he is depending on is 800 feet (244 m) deep "and we're having to pump it all the way up to the surface so that we can irrigate our crops." REUTERS/Norma Galeana

Close