Parenting tips from the World Health Organization
The World Health Organization issued new guidelines on Wednesday urging parents to limit the time children under five spend watching video screens or sitting in chairs and to encourage them to be more active and get better quality sleep. REUTERS/Aly...more
The WHO said children less than one year old should be active in floor-based play, the more the better, including at least 30 minutes a day in a prone position for those infants who aren't yet mobile. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Infants should not be restrained for more than one hour at a time in a stroller, high chair or baby carrier, according to the WHO. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Infants three months old or younger should have 14-17 hours of good sleep daily, including naps, and babies from four to 11 months old need 12-16 hours, the WHO said. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Children between the ages of one and two should spend at least 180 minutes a day doing various types of physical activity. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Toddlers aged one to two should not be restrained for more than an hour at a time, according to the WHO. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The WHO recommends that babies between one and two years old get 11-14 hours of sleep per day, including naps. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Screen time is not suggested for babies less than a year old and should be limited to no more than an hour a day for two-year-old tots. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
The new WHO guidelines say three- and four-year-old children should have 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity a day and a total of 180 minutes of all types of activity. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Kids aged three to four should get 10-13 hours of quality sleep each day and have regular naps and wake-up times and not be restrained for more than an hour at a time. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
The WHO also suggests three- to four-year-olds' screen time be limited to not more than an hour a day. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Next Slideshows
White House Easter Egg Roll
President Trump and first lady Melania host the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.
Easter Parade in New York
The annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival in Manhattan.
MORE IN PICTURES
Arrests at London climate-change protests top 1,000
At least 1,000 people have been arrested during climate change demonstrations across London by Extinction Rebellion.
Mourning in Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka holds a national day of mourning after suicide bomb attacks on churches holding Easter services and luxury hotels killed 321 people in the country s worst violence in a decade.
Time 100 Gala red carpet
Style from the Time 100 Gala red carpet.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in the Russian city of Vladivostok on Wednesday for a summit he is likely to use to seek support from Russian President Vladimir Putin while Pyongyang's nuclear talks with Washington are in limbo.
China's navy on parade
China showed off the first of its new generation of guided missile destroyers as President Xi Jinping reviewed a major naval parade through mist and rain to mark 70 years since the founding of China's navy.
Strong earthquake shakes Philippines
Rescue teams search for the missing after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook the country's biggest island.
Avengers: Endgame world premiere
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and other members of the Avengers superhero team on Monday celebrated the final chapter in a 22-movie saga that ranks as the movie industry's highest-grossing franchise of all time.
Democratic presidential contenders of 2020
Democrats who have jumped into the 2020 presidential race to recapture the White House.