Parenting tips from the World Health Organization

The World Health Organization issued new guidelines on Wednesday urging parents to limit the time children under five spend watching video screens or sitting in chairs and to encourage them to be more active and get better quality sleep. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2018
The WHO said children less than one year old should be active in floor-based play, the more the better, including at least 30 minutes a day in a prone position for those infants who aren't yet mobile. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, June 29, 2018
Infants should not be restrained for more than one hour at a time in a stroller, high chair or baby carrier, according to the WHO. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Infants three months old or younger should have 14-17 hours of good sleep daily, including naps, and babies from four to 11 months old need 12-16 hours, the WHO said. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Children between the ages of one and two should spend at least 180 minutes a day doing various types of physical activity. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Toddlers aged one to two should not be restrained for more than an hour at a time, according to the WHO. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
The WHO recommends that babies between one and two years old get 11-14 hours of sleep per day, including naps. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2013
Screen time is not suggested for babies less than a year old and should be limited to no more than an hour a day for two-year-old tots. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
The new WHO guidelines say three- and four-year-old children should have 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity a day and a total of 180 minutes of all types of activity. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Kids aged three to four should get 10-13 hours of quality sleep each day and have regular naps and wake-up times and not be restrained for more than an hour at a time. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
The WHO also suggests three- to four-year-olds' screen time be limited to not more than an hour a day. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
