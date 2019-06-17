Paris Air Show
A Beriev Be-200ES firefighting airplane releases water during a flying display during the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A French Army Eurocopter Tiger helicopter performs. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool
An Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner of Air Tahiti Nui company performs. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An aerial view shows the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
French President Emmanuel Macron and Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, watch demonstration flights. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool
Alpha jets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France fly. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool
An Airbus A350-1000 performs. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Dassault Falcon 8X jet performs. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool
An Airbus A350-1000 and an Airbus A330 NEO. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A technician cleans up a Aermacchi M-346FA fighter aircraft on static display. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Tranchant jet team leader Hugues Duval performs. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Clouds in the sky are reflected on the cockpit of the Israeli Eviation Alice electric aircraft on static display. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Dassault Rafale fighter takes part in a flying display. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Vahana, an experimental flying taxi by Airbus, on static display. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
French Air Force Patrouille de France teams. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Israeli Eviation Alice electric aircraft. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Massive blackout leaves millions without power in South America
A massive blackout left tens of millions in South America without power after Argentina's power grid collapsed Sunday morning.
Second weekend of mass protests in Hong Kong
Hong Kong's political crisis enters its second week as uncertainty grows over the fate of government leader Carrie Lam and the extradition bill she postponed at...
The Toronto Raptors return to Toronto for a victory parade after winning the NBA Finals.
Ousted former Egyptian Islamist president Mohamed Mursi died on June 17, 2019 after he collapsed in a Cairo court while on trial on espionage charges, authorities said. Mursi, a top figure in the Muslim Brotherhood who was the first democratically elected president in Egypt s modern history, had been in jail since he was toppled by the military in 2013 after mass protests against his rule.
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Highlights from June 15 at the Women's World Cup in France.
Highlights from June 14 at the Women's World Cup in France.