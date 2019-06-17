Edition:
Paris Air Show

A Beriev Be-200ES firefighting airplane releases water during a flying display during the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
A French Army Eurocopter Tiger helicopter performs. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
An Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner of Air Tahiti Nui company performs. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
An aerial view shows the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
French President Emmanuel Macron and Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, watch demonstration flights. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
Alpha jets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France fly. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
An Airbus A350-1000 performs. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
A Dassault Falcon 8X jet performs. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
An Airbus A350-1000 and an Airbus A330 NEO. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
A technician cleans up a Aermacchi M-346FA fighter aircraft on static display. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Tranchant jet team leader Hugues Duval performs. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Clouds in the sky are reflected on the cockpit of the Israeli Eviation Alice electric aircraft on static display. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
A Dassault Rafale fighter takes part in a flying display. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, June 15, 2019
Vahana, an experimental flying taxi by Airbus, on static display. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, June 15, 2019
French Air Force Patrouille de France teams. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Israeli Eviation Alice electric aircraft. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
