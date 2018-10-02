Paris Auto Show
The Mercedes EQ Silver Arrow. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The Renault EZ-GO concept car. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The Suzuki Jimny car. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The Renault EZ-ULTIMO car. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
The Porsche 911 Speedster concept car. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The Bugatti Chiron made out of LEGO Technic blocks. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The Smart Forease. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
The Lotus Exige Sport 410. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
The Alpine A110. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
The Lexus RC 300h car. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The Aspark Owl. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The KIA Proceed car. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The DS 3 Crossback car. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
The new Dacia Duster. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The interior of the Bugatti Chiron car. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
People inspect the Audi E-Tron 5S Quattro. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The VinFast LUX SA2.0. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
The GAC Motor GS5. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The Hyundai Le Fil Rouge concept car. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
People look at the Bugatti Chiron car. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
The new Ferrari Monza SP1. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The new Ferrari 488 Pista Spider. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The KIA Optima SW plug-in hybrid car. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
The new Toyota Corolla Hybrid car. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Pieter Nota member of the board of Management of BMW AG presents the BMW Z4. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The new 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The new Toyota Corolla Hybrid car. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The Mercedes EQ Silver Arrow. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
The Maserati Levante Trofeo. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
The Alpine A110 GT4. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
The new BMW 3 Series. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The Citroen C5 Aircross car. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
The Hyundai i30 Fastback N. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
The Renault Kadjar car. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
The VinFast Lux A2.0 car. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
The new Mercedes B-Class. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
The Renault EZ-GO concept car. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
An electric show car called Renault K-ZE. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
