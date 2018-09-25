Paris Fashion Week
A model is seen backstage before the Koche Spring/Summer 2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Christelle Kocher for Koche. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Christelle Kocher for Koche. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Christelle Kocher for Koche. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A.W.A.K.E. fashion brand. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A.W.A.K.E. fashion brand. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A.W.A.K.E. fashion brand. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models pose backstage before the Koche Spring/Summer 2019 women's ready-to-wear collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Victoria Feldman and Tomas Berzins for Victoria/Tomas. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Victoria Feldman and Tomas Berzins for Victoria/Tomas. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Victoria Feldman and Tomas Berzins for Victoria/Tomas. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Victoria Feldman and Tomas Berzins for Victoria/Tomas. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
