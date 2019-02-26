Paris Fashion Week
Models present creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Designers Marta Marques and Paulo Almeida for Marques'Almeida. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Marine Serre. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Simon Porte Jacquemus. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
