Tue Feb 26, 2019

Paris Fashion Week

Models present creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Designers Marta Marques and Paulo Almeida for Marques'Almeida. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Designers Marta Marques and Paulo Almeida for Marques'Almeida. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Designers Marta Marques and Paulo Almeida for Marques'Almeida. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Designers Marta Marques and Paulo Almeida for Marques'Almeida. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Marine Serre. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Marine Serre. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Marine Serre. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Marine Serre. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Simon Porte Jacquemus. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Simon Porte Jacquemus. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Simon Porte Jacquemus. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Simon Porte Jacquemus. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
