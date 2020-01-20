Paris Men's Fashion Week
Craig Green. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Craig Green. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Craig Green. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Craig Green. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Craig Green. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Craig Green. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Craig Green. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Craig Green. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Craig Green. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designer Olivier Rousteing presents his collection for Balmain. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Balmain. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Balmain. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Balmain. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Balmain. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Balmain. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Balmain. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Balmain. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Soccer players Neymar and Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting attend Balmain. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Balmain. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Balmain. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Balmain. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Balmain. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Bruno Sialelli for Lanvin. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Lanvin. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Bella Hadid presents a creation by Lanvin. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation by Lanvin. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Lanvin. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Kim Jones for Dior Homme. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Dior Homme. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Dior Homme. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Dior Homme. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Dior Homme. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Dior Homme. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Dior Homme. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Dior Homme. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Bella Hadid attends Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designer Virgil Abloh appears at the end of his collection show for Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Rapper Tyga attends Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Rhude. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Rhude. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Rhude. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Rhude. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Rhude. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Rhude. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
