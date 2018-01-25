Paris under water
A street-lamp is seen on the flooded banks of the Seine River in Paris after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A resident leaves home in a flooded street of a residential area in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A view shows the flooded banks of the Seine River and the Eiffel Tower. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Paris police divers use a small boat to patrol a flooded street of a residential area in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, near Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A view shows the flooded banks of the Seine River. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Paris fire-brigade divers on a small boat patrol the flooded Seine River. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The rear of the Notre Dame Cathedral is seen as the muddy Seine River covers its banks. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A Paris fire-brigade diver checks the mooring-ropes of a peniche boat moored on the flooded banks of the Seine River. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A view shows the Zouave statue as the Seine River rises. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Paris police divers use a small boat to patrol a flooded street of a residential area in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Paris police divers use a small boat to help a resident to leave home as they patrol a flooded street of a residential area in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The Pont de la Tournelle is seen as the muddy Seine River covers its banks. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris police patrol on a small craft as they pass the Zouave statue as the Seine River rises. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
