Partial lunar eclipse on Apollo 11 launch anniversary
The moon is seen during a partial lunar eclipse in Brasilia, Brazil, July 16. The partial lunar eclipse occurred on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch that took man to the moon for the first time in July 1969. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A view shows an observation wheel during a partial lunar eclipse in Yevpatoriya, Crimea, July 16. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
The moon is seen over a mosque during a partial lunar eclipse in Yevpatoriya, Crimea, July 16. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
The light shines in the window of a building during a partial lunar eclipse in Yevpatoriya, Crimea, July 17. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
The moon is seen during a partial lunar eclipse in Brasilia, Brazil, July 16. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
The moon is seen during a partial lunar eclipse over the St. Mark Square in Venice, Italy, July 16. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
The moon is seen during a partial lunar eclipse in Venice, Italy, July 16. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
The moon is seen during a partial lunar eclipse over the St. Mark Square in Venice, Italy, July 16. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A partial lunar eclipse is seen in Berlin, Germany, July 16. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A tower of a building at Steglitz district is pictured beside a partial lunar eclipse in Berlin, Germany, July 16. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
The moon is seen during a partial lunar eclipse behind a peak in the north-eastern Swiss Alps near Urnaesch, Switzerland, July 16. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A combination of pictures shows the moon as it enters a partial lunar eclipse seen in Berlin, Germany, July 16. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
