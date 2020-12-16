Edition:
Party on pause as COVID shutters Berlin's bars

Majo stands in his bar Oberbaumeck, which is closed due to coronavirus restrictions in Berlin, Germany, December 15, 2020. Majo reflects on lockdown: "Especially in times of worry and need, you want to be there for people. At the moment, unfortunately, the opposite is true. At the moment, only distance is an expression of closeness!" REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Bar manager Max at Krass Boeser Wolf: "I always thought the bar scene was crisis-proof because people always wanted to drink. But I was wrong. This year has shown that you can be flexible and you have to be. Adaptation and flexibility, that's the lockdown." &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Bartender Katja at Revolte: "Lockdown is unlived time and it is an obstacle for me.'' REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Marco sits in his bar Uebereck: "The Uebereck is an old battleship from the early 90s. In lockdown, my friends and guests are a crew waiting in vain on land for their ship to take them home." &nbsp; &nbsp; REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Evelyn sits in the window of the Wiener Blut: "2020 - a really tough year for us so far. We've already experienced a lot, but I wouldn't have thought that this would still be coming. Hard times. I'm still optimistic. I think it will go on and then it will really take off." REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Guenni, Konstantin and Steve stand in Z-Bar. Guenni says: "Hopefully, when this whole circus is over, people won't have forgotten how to go out properly." &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Sindy sits in her bar Watt: "I keep my composure as long as it is possible for me. After all, it’s only about a kind of existence and not about survival. Social, cultural places, such as pubs, bars, taverns, can run out the scope of action, but not the cultural, social being as such. It forms itself anew somewhere else." &nbsp; &nbsp; REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Daniel stand in his bar Die Tagung: "I'm looking forward to the moment when you can just ask your guests at the counter again how they're doing. Right now, I'm more likely to be asked if and how the store is surviving. That doesn't make sense and it's not fun." REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Peter and Andrea stand in their bar Mollenfriedhof. Peter says: "We understand and accept the measures. But we feel like a pawn sacrifice of the politicians' half-hearted trade. We should be much further along by now." &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Bartender Netti sits in Franken: "I miss the people and the wild nights on and at the bar! I miss you folks!" REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Nevi and Arabel are seen in Milchbar. Nevi says: "The long nights on which the Milchbar was closed since 1988 can be counted on two hands. Now, unfortunately, those hands are tied with lockdown and it feels like 'Bonjour Tristesse!'" REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Lea and Uli stand in their bar Wild at Heart. Lea says: "Slowed down from 200 to zero concerts a year." REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Bartenders Elena and Holger sit in their bar Fairytale Bar. Holger says: "It would be important that we can somehow also say, are we still there the year after? Not only the operation but also the employees, can anyone still afford it?" REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Holly stands in her bar Zum starken August: "The lockdown is a challenge. But we're a burlesque bar and we're not going to be banned from glitter." REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Lenny sits in his bar Fargo: "You can't bury your head in the sand. As long as the neighborhood is still standing, we'll keep on fighting with other concepts. Our regulars and neighbors are very supportive of this." REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Uta and Pascal stand in their bar Mokum. Uta says: "Our disembodied ghost bar is depressing. We long for the day when Mokum's door opens again, our guests stream in, to good music, a lot of fun and good mood." REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Chris and Monika stand in their bar Bar ohne Namen. Chris says: "It's just more bread than games right now." REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Andi and his family stand in his bar Victoria Stadler: "Corona or not, it's still very Christmassy." REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Michael sits in his bar Misirlou: "It's been a tough year for me and my staff. We just want to get back to business." REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Jutta and Max stand in their brewery bar Schalander. Max says: "Help yourself or no one will help you!" REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Erik and Robert sit in their bar Schokoladen. Erik says: "Lockdown is new, lockdown is difficult - we make the best of it." REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Gerd sits in his bar Travolta: "I'm dissatisfied with the overall situation." REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

