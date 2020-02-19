Passengers finally depart coronavirus cruise ship
Passengers wearing face masks walk out from the cruise ship Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, February 19. Hundreds of passengers trundled off a cruise ship in Japan on Wednesday after being held on board...more
A bus believed to be carrying Australian passengers from the cruise ship Diamond Princess, leaves Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, February 19. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Passengers disembarking from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked at Yokohama Port are pictured in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, February 19. Kyodo via REUTERS
People walk to a taxi queue after leaving the cruise ship Diamond Princess, at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, February 19. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
Passengers from the cruise ship Diamond Princess, wave to buses leaving (not pictured) the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, February 19. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
A man with luggages stands near buses used to transport passengers from the cruise ship Diamond Princess, at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, February 19. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
People walk to a taxi queue after leaving the cruise ship Diamond Princess, at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, February 19. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
Passengers walk out from the cruise ship Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, February 19. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Passengers look out from the cruise ship Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, February 19. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
Workers in protective gear are seen near the cruise ship Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, February 19. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Health officials dressed in protective gear are seen near the cruise ship Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, February 19. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Australians Clare Hedger and her mother from the cruise ship Diamond Princess are pictured during an evacuation to Darwin ahead of quarantine, in Yokohama, February 19. Courtesy of Clare Hedger/via REUTERS
Australian passengers from the cruise ship Diamond Princess board a Qantas charter flight at Haneda airport in Tokyo, February 19. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
Workers in protective gear load the luggage of Australian passengers from the cruise ship Diamond Princess, into a Qantas' charter flight at Haneda airport in Tokyo, February 19. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
People wearing face masks sit in a bus believed to be carrying Australian passengers from the cruise ship Diamond Princess, as it leaves Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, February 19. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A bus believed to be carrying Hong Kong passengers from the cruise ship Diamond Princess, leaves Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, February 19. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
