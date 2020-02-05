Edition:
Passengers quarantined on coronavirus-hit cruise ship off Japan

Workers in protective gears drive an ambulance which is believed to be carrying a person transferred from cruise ship Diamond Princess at a maritime police's base in Yokohama, Japan February 5, 2020. Around 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks locked away on a cruise liner anchored off Japan after health officials confirmed that 10 people on the ship had tested positive for coronavirus and more cases were possible. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, February 4, 2020. While the infected patients were transferred by Japan's coast guard to hospitals on the mainland, the remainder of the passengers and crew on board the Carnival Corp ship were placed in quarantine. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Officers in protective gears carry luggage at a maritime police's base in Yokohama, February 5, 2020. The decision meant that passengers on Carnival's Diamond Princess, which had arrived back in Yokohama on Monday after a 14-day round trip, will now spend another two weeks on the ship off Yokohama port near Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, February 4, 2020. Passengers on the ship took to social media to detail their predicament, posting photos of officials in masks and gowns conducting health checks, room service meals, empty corridors, and a barren deck. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man in protective clothing is seen on the sixth deck of cruise ship Diamond Princess in Yokohama, February 4, 2020. British passenger David Abel said all passengers were confined to their cabins on Wednesday morning, with staff delivering food room-by-room. "The challenging situation for me is that I'm an insulin dependent diabetic," Abel said in a video taken in his cabin and posted to his Facebook page, adding that regular and timed food intake was a key part of managing his condition. Twitter / @DAXA_TW via REUTERS

Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, February 5, 2020. The cruise ship was caught up in the global coronavirus epidemic after an 80-year-old Hong Kong man, who joined for part of the 14-day cruise, tested positive for the virus after disembarking in Hong Kong on Jan. 25. The man had joined a shore excursion in Kagoshima, southwestern Japan, on Jan. 22, local media reported. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A cabin aboard the Hakuo quarantine ship, which could house people suspected of carrying the coronavirus, is seen while it is docked at Yokosuka naval base, February 5, 2020. Everyone on board on the ship since Monday had received initial health screening, a process that identified 273 people for testing. Of that smaller group, 31 results had been received so far, revealing the 10 confirmed cases. REUTERS/Tim Kelly

The Hakuo quarantine ship, which could house people suspected of carrying the coronavirus, is seen docked at Yokosuka naval base February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tim Kelly

A crew member of Hakuo quarantine ship loads supplies, while the ship is docked at Yokosuka naval base, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tim Kelly

Quarantine operation on the eighth deck of cruise ship Diamond Princess in Yokohama, February 4, 2020. Twitter / @DAXA_TW via REUTERS

Officers in protective gears are pictured at a maritime police's base in Yokohama, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

