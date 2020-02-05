Passengers quarantined on coronavirus-hit cruise ship off Japan

A man in protective clothing is seen on the sixth deck of cruise ship Diamond Princess in Yokohama, February 4, 2020. British passenger David Abel said all passengers were confined to their cabins on Wednesday morning, with staff delivering food...more

A man in protective clothing is seen on the sixth deck of cruise ship Diamond Princess in Yokohama, February 4, 2020. British passenger David Abel said all passengers were confined to their cabins on Wednesday morning, with staff delivering food room-by-room. "The challenging situation for me is that I'm an insulin dependent diabetic," Abel said in a video taken in his cabin and posted to his Facebook page, adding that regular and timed food intake was a key part of managing his condition. Twitter / @DAXA_TW via REUTERS

