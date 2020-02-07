Passengers quarantined on coronavirus-hit cruise ship off Japan

A passenger wearing a face mask stretches in his cabin on the cruise ship Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, February 7. Around 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks locked away on a cruise liner...more

A passenger wearing a face mask stretches in his cabin on the cruise ship Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, February 7. Around 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks locked away on a cruise liner anchored off Japan after health officials confirmed 61 passengers on the ship had tested positive for coronavirus and more cases were possible. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close