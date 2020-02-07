Edition:
Passengers quarantined on coronavirus-hit cruise ship off Japan

A passenger wearing a face mask stretches in his cabin on the cruise ship Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, February 7. Around 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks locked away on a cruise liner anchored off Japan after health officials confirmed 61 passengers on the ship had tested positive for coronavirus and more cases were possible. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
A man in proctective clothing is seen on the sixth deck of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, February 4. Twitter / @DAXA_TW via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
Passengers on cruise ship Diamond Princess dance on the dance floor, at the sea, February 2. Philip And Gay Courter via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Officers in protective gear enter the cruise ship Diamond Princess after the ship arrived at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 7. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Passengers stroll on the deck of the cruise ship Diamond Princess docked at the port of Yokohama, south of Tokyo, February 7. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
A woman holds a Japanese flag that reads 'shortage of medicine' on the cruise ship Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, February 7. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
The cruise ship Diamond Princess docked at the port of Yokohama, south of Tokyo, February 7. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Passengers are seen in their cabins on the cruise ship Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, February 7. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Food is pictured on a table at the cruise ship Diamond Princess, as passengers are being quarantined due to coronavirus suspicions, February 6. Sawyer Smith/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
A view of a cabin of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where passengers are being quarantined due to coronavirus suspicions, February 6. Sawyer Smith/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
Passengers are seen next to clothes hanging at their cabins on the cruise ship Diamond Princess, February 7. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
Quarantine operation on the eighth deck of cruise ship Diamond Princess in Yokohama, February 4. Twitter / @DAXA_TW via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
Passengers look out from their cabins as the cruise ship Diamond Princess arrives at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, February 6. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
Passengers stroll on the deck of the cruise ship Diamond Princess docked at the port of Yokohama, south of Tokyo, February 7. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
People look on from the cruise ship Diamond Princess after the ship arrived at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, February 7. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Officers in protective gear escort a person (under the blue sheet) who was on board cruise ship Diamond Princess and was tested positive for coronavirus, south of Tokyo, February 4. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Passengers, some wearing face masks, are seen on the cruise ship Diamond Princess, at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, February 7. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
Passengers wearing face masks are seen on the cruise ship Diamond Princess, at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, February 7. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
Ambulance workers in protective gears drive an ambulance, believed to be carrying a person who was transferred from the cruise ship Diamond Princess, at a maritime police base in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, February 5. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Passengers, one wearing a surgical mask, look out from their cabins as the cruise ship Diamond Princess arrives at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, February 6. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
