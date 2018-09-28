Passengers safe after flight crashes into sea in Micronesia
People are evacuated from an Air Niugini plane crashed in the waters in Weno, Chuuk, Micronesia. A flotilla of small boats rescued all 47 passengers and crew from the flight that crashed into the sea short of the runway in the tiny South Pacific...more
The passengers and crew were taken to hospital, where eight remained, four in a serious condition with bone fractures and other injuries, according to a hospital spokesman. James Yaingeluo/via REUTERS
People are evacuated from an Air Niugini plane which crashed in the waters in Weno, Chuuk, Micronesia. Blue Flag Construction/via REUTERS
A view of the crashed Air Niugini plane with people rescuing passengers in Weno, Chuuk, Micronesia. JUMETA ESENAF/via REUTERS
People are evacuated from an Air Niugini plane which crashed in the waters in Weno, Chuuk, Micronesia. Akang San/via REUTERS
People are evacuated from an Air Niugini plane which crashed in the waters in Weno, Chuuk, Micronesia. Akang San/via REUTERS
