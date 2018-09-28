Passengers safe after flight crashes into sea in Micronesia

People are evacuated from an Air Niugini plane crashed in the waters in Weno, Chuuk, Micronesia. A flotilla of small boats rescued all 47 passengers and crew from the flight that crashed into the sea short of the runway in the tiny South Pacific...more

People are evacuated from an Air Niugini plane crashed in the waters in Weno, Chuuk, Micronesia. A flotilla of small boats rescued all 47 passengers and crew from the flight that crashed into the sea short of the runway in the tiny South Pacific nation of Micronesia. James Yaingeluo/via REUTERS

