Pictures | Fri Sep 28, 2018 | 10:00am EDT

Passengers safe after flight crashes into sea in Micronesia

People are evacuated from an Air Niugini plane crashed in the waters in Weno, Chuuk, Micronesia. A flotilla of small boats rescued all 47 passengers and crew from the flight that crashed into the sea short of the runway in the tiny South Pacific nation of Micronesia. James Yaingeluo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2018
The passengers and crew were taken to hospital, where eight remained, four in a serious condition with bone fractures and other injuries, according to a hospital spokesman. James Yaingeluo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2018
People are evacuated from an Air Niugini plane which crashed in the waters in Weno, Chuuk, Micronesia. Blue Flag Construction/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2018
A view of the crashed Air Niugini plane with people rescuing passengers in Weno, Chuuk, Micronesia. JUMETA ESENAF/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2018
People are evacuated from an Air Niugini plane which crashed in the waters in Weno, Chuuk, Micronesia. Akang San/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2018
People are evacuated from an Air Niugini plane which crashed in the waters in Weno, Chuuk, Micronesia. Akang San/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2018
