Past Nobel Peace Prize winners
Henry Kissinger won in 1973 "for the 1973 Paris agreement intended to bring about a cease-fire in the Vietnam war and a withdrawal of the American forces". Then North Vietnamese General Le Duc Tho was also awarded the Peace Prize but declined to...more
Sean Macbride won in 1974 for "his strong interest in human rights and helping found and then lead Amnesty International. Amnesty International separately won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1977 for "protecting the human rights of prisoners of...more
Russian nuclear physicist Andrei Sakharov won in 1975 for "his struggle for human rights, for disarmament, and for cooperation between all nations." REUTERS/Jean-Claude Delmas
Betty Williams won in 1976 for being founder of the organization Northern Ireland Peace Movement (later renamed Community of Peace People. Co-founder Mairead Corrigan (not pictured) also won. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Anwar Sadat and Menachem Begin won in 1978 "for the Camp David Agreement, which brought about a negotiated peace between Egypt and Israel". REUTERS/File
Mother Teresa won in 1979 as a "leader of missionaries of charity". REUTERS/Andrew Wong
Adolfo Perez Esquivel won in 1980 for founding "non-violent human rights organizations to fight the military junta that was ruling his country (Argentina)." REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees won in 1981 for its work as "an international relief organization founded by the U.N. in 1951." REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Alva Myrdal and Alfonso Garcia Robles (not pictured) won in 1982 for "their magnificent work in the disarmament negotiations of the United Nations." REUTERS/Stringer
Lech Walesa won in 1983 as a "founder of Solidarnosc; and campaigner for human rights". REUTERS/File
Desmond Tutu won in 1984 for his work as "a unifying leader figure in the campaign to resolve the problem of apartheid in South Africa." REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
The International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War won in 1985 for "creating an awareness of the catastrophic consequences of atomic warfare." REUTERS/Handout
Elie Wiesel won in 1986 for his message "of peace, atonement and human dignity". REUTERS/David W Cerny
Oscar Arias Sanchez won in 1987 for "his work for peace in Central America, efforts which led to the accord signed in Guatemala. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The United Nations Peace-Keeping Forces won in 1988 for "their efforts that have made important contributions towards the realization of one of the fundamental tenets of the United Nations." REUTERS/Evens Felix
The 14th Dalai Lama won in 1989 for "his struggle for the liberation of Tibet" as well as his consistent opposition to the use of violence. REUTERS/Yuan Jia-hung
Mikhail Gorbachev won in 1990 for "his leading role in the peace process." REUTERS/Stringer
Aung San Suu Kyi won in 1991 for "her non-violent struggle for democracy and human rights." REUTERS/Reuters TV/MRTV/Files
Rigoberta Menchu won in 1992 for "her work for social justice and ethno-cultural reconciliation based on respect for the rights of indigenous peoples." REUTERS/Gregg Newton
F.W. de Klerk (L) and Nelson Mandela won in 1993 for "their work for the peaceful termination of the apartheid regime and for laying the foundations for a new democratic South Africa." REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya
From left, Yasser Arafat, Shimon Peres and Yitzhak Rabin won in 1994 "to honor a political act which called for great courage on both sides, and which has opened up opportunities for a new development towards fraternity in the Middle East." ...more
Joseph Rotblat and the Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs won in 1995 for "their efforts to diminish the part played by nuclear arms in international politics and, in the longer run, to eliminate such arms." REUTERS/Andrew Shaw
Jose Ramos Horta (L) and Ximenes won in 1996 for "their work towards a just and peaceful solution to the conflict in East Timor." REUTERS/Pascal Volery
Jody Williams and the International Campaign to Ban Landmines won in 1997 for "their work for the banning and clearing of anti-personnel mines." REUTERS/File
John Hume (L) and David Trimble won in 1998 for "their efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Northern Ireland." REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Medecins Sans Frontieres won in 1999 "in recognition of the organization's pioneering humanitarian work on several continents." REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Kim Dae Jung won in 2000 for "his work for democracy and human rights in South Korea and in East Asia in general, and for peace and reconciliation with North Korea in particular. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang
Kofi Annan and the United Nations won in 2001 for "their work for a better organized and peaceful world." REUTERS/Alain Issock
Jimmy Carter won in 2002 for "his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development." REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Shirin Ebadi won in 2003 for "her efforts for democracy and human rights, especially on the struggle for the rights of women and children." REUTERS/John Schults
Wangari Maathai won in 2004 for "her contribution to sustainable development, democracy and peace." REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Mohamed ElBaradei and the International Atomic Energy Agency won in 2005 for "their efforts to prevent nuclear energy from being used for military purposes and to ensure that nuclear energy for peaceful purposes is used in the safest possible way." ...more
Muhammad Yunus and Grameen Bank won in 2006 for "advancing economic and social opportunities for the poor, especially women, through their pioneering microcredit work." REUTERS/Rafiqur Rahman
Al Gore and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change won in 2007 for "their efforts to build up and disseminate greater knowledge about man-made climate change, and to lay the foundations for the measures that are needed to counteract such...more
Martti Ahtisaari won in 2008 for "his important efforts, on several continents and over more than three decades to resolve international conflicts." REUTERS/Hazir Reka
Barack Obama won in 2009 for "his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples." REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Liu Xiaobo won in 2010 "for his long and non-violent struggle for fundamental human rights in China". REUTERS/Berit Roald/ Scanpix Norway
Yemeni human rights activist Tawakul Karman, Liberian peace activist Leymah Gbowee and Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf won in 2011 for their "non-violent struggle for the safety of women and for women�s rights". REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
The European Union won in 2012 "for over six decades contributed to the advancement of peace and reconciliation, democracy and human rights in Europe". REUTERS/Bundesregierung/Guido Bergmann/Pool
The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which oversaw the destruction's of Syria's arsenal, won the 2013 Nobel Peace Prize. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah
Malala Yousafzai and Kailash Satyarthi won in 2014 for "their struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education". REUTERS/Cornelius Poppe/NTB Scanpix/Pool
The Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet won in 2015 "for its decisive contribution to the building of a pluralistic democracy in Tunisia in the wake of the Jasmine Revolution of 2011". REUTERS/Jon Olav Nesvold/NTB scanpix
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos won in 2016 "for his resolute efforts to bring the country's more than 50-year-long civil war to an end, a war that has cost the lives of at least 220 000 Colombians and displaced close to six million...more
