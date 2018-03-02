Past Oscar hosts
Jimmy Kimmel hosted in 2017. Best Picture winner: Moonlight. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Chris Rock hosted in 2016. Best Picture winner: Spotlight. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Neil Patrick Harris hosted in 2015. Best Picture winner: Birdman. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 2014. Best Picture winner: 12 Years a Slave. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Seth MacFarlane hosted in 2013. Best Picture winner: Argo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Billy Crystal hosted in 2012. Best Picture winner: The Artist. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
James Franco and Anne Hathaway hosted in 2011. Best Picture winner: The King's Speech. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin hosted in 2010. Best Picture winner: The Hurt Locker. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Host Hugh Jackman hosted in 2009. Best Picture winner: Slumdog Millionaire. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Jon Stewart hosted in 2008. Best Picture winner: No Country for Old Men. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 2007. Best Picture winner: The Departed. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Jon Stewart hosted in 2006. Best Picture winner: Crash. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Chris Rock hosted in 2005. Best Picture winner: Million Dollar Baby. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Billy Crystal hosted in 2004. Best Picture winner: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Steve Martin hosted in 2003. Best Picture winner: Chicago. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 2002. Best Picture winner: A Beautiful Mind. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Steve Martin hosted in 2001. Best Picture winner: Gladiator. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Billy Crystal hosted in 2000. Best Picture winner: American Beauty. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1999. Best Picture winner: Shakespeare in Love. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Billy Crystal hosted in 1998. Best Picture winner: Titanic. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Billy Crystal hosted in 1997. Best Picture winner: The English Patient. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1996. Best Picture winner: Braveheart. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
David Letterman hosted in 1995. Best Picture winner: Forrest Gump. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Next Slideshows
A Wrinkle in Time premiere
Oprah Winfrey joins others A-listers at the world premiere of Disney's latest movie "A Wrinkle In Time".
Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.
Watching Black Panther
Moviegoers take in the record-setting superhero film "Black Panther", hailed for its portrayal of Africans and African-Americans in the first blockbuster...
Best of the Brit Awards
Highlights from the Brit Awards in London.
MORE IN PICTURES
Blessing the AR-15
The Sanctuary Church, started by a son who broke away from the Unification Church founded by Sun Myung Moon, blesses AR-15s in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania
Taiwan's festival of firecrackers
Revelers wearing makeshift safety gear believe being hit by rockets will bring them luck in the year to come.
Pictures of the month: February
Our top photos from the past month.
Who has nukes?
The countries in the world's nuclear club.
Mourning Billy Graham
Family and followers remember the American evangelist and counselor to presidents.
Turkish forces push into Syria
On the frontlines as Turkish forces battle for control of Afrin in northwestern Syria.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Brazil's military takes over Rio security
Brazil's federal government orders the army to take over command of police forces in Rio de Janeiro state in a bid to curb violence driven by drug gangs.
Habanos in Havana
From the field to the factory during the annual Habanos cigar festival in Cuba.