Fri Mar 2, 2018

Past Oscar hosts

Jimmy Kimmel hosted in 2017. Best Picture winner: Moonlight. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Chris Rock hosted in 2016. Best Picture winner: Spotlight. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016
Neil Patrick Harris hosted in 2015. Best Picture winner: Birdman. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 2014. Best Picture winner: 12 Years a Slave. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, March 02, 2014
Seth MacFarlane hosted in 2013. Best Picture winner: Argo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2013
Billy Crystal hosted in 2012. Best Picture winner: The Artist. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2012
James Franco and Anne Hathaway hosted in 2011. Best Picture winner: The King's Speech. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Monday, February 28, 2011
Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin hosted in 2010. Best Picture winner: The Hurt Locker. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2010
Host Hugh Jackman hosted in 2009. Best Picture winner: Slumdog Millionaire. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2009
Jon Stewart hosted in 2008. Best Picture winner: No Country for Old Men. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2008
Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 2007. Best Picture winner: The Departed. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2007
Jon Stewart hosted in 2006. Best Picture winner: Crash. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2006
Chris Rock hosted in 2005. Best Picture winner: Million Dollar Baby. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Billy Crystal hosted in 2004. Best Picture winner: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Steve Martin hosted in 2003. Best Picture winner: Chicago. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 2002. Best Picture winner: A Beautiful Mind. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Steve Martin hosted in 2001. Best Picture winner: Gladiator. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Billy Crystal hosted in 2000. Best Picture winner: American Beauty. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1999. Best Picture winner: Shakespeare in Love. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2009
Billy Crystal hosted in 1998. Best Picture winner: Titanic. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2009
Billy Crystal hosted in 1997. Best Picture winner: The English Patient. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2009
Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1996. Best Picture winner: Braveheart. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
David Letterman hosted in 1995. Best Picture winner: Forrest Gump. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
