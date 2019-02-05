Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Feb 5, 2019 | 3:00pm EST

Past Oscar hosts

Jimmy Kimmel hosted in 2018. Best Picture winner: The Shape of Water. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Jimmy Kimmel hosted in 2018. Best Picture winner: The Shape of Water. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
Jimmy Kimmel hosted in 2018. Best Picture winner: The Shape of Water. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 24
Jimmy Kimmel hosted in 2017. Best Picture winner: Moonlight. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jimmy Kimmel hosted in 2017. Best Picture winner: Moonlight. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Jimmy Kimmel hosted in 2017. Best Picture winner: Moonlight. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 24
Chris Rock hosted in 2016. Best Picture winner: Spotlight. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Chris Rock hosted in 2016. Best Picture winner: Spotlight. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016
Chris Rock hosted in 2016. Best Picture winner: Spotlight. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 24
Neil Patrick Harris hosted in 2015. Best Picture winner: Birdman. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Neil Patrick Harris hosted in 2015. Best Picture winner: Birdman. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
Neil Patrick Harris hosted in 2015. Best Picture winner: Birdman. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 24
Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 2014. Best Picture winner: 12 Years a Slave. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 2014. Best Picture winner: 12 Years a Slave. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, March 02, 2014
Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 2014. Best Picture winner: 12 Years a Slave. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 24
Seth MacFarlane hosted in 2013. Best Picture winner: Argo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Seth MacFarlane hosted in 2013. Best Picture winner: Argo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2013
Seth MacFarlane hosted in 2013. Best Picture winner: Argo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 24
Billy Crystal hosted in 2012. Best Picture winner: The Artist. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Billy Crystal hosted in 2012. Best Picture winner: The Artist. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2012
Billy Crystal hosted in 2012. Best Picture winner: The Artist. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
7 / 24
James Franco and Anne Hathaway hosted in 2011. Best Picture winner: The King's Speech. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

James Franco and Anne Hathaway hosted in 2011. Best Picture winner: The King's Speech. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Monday, February 28, 2011
James Franco and Anne Hathaway hosted in 2011. Best Picture winner: The King's Speech. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
8 / 24
Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin hosted in 2010. Best Picture winner: The Hurt Locker. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin hosted in 2010. Best Picture winner: The Hurt Locker. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2010
Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin hosted in 2010. Best Picture winner: The Hurt Locker. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 24
Host Hugh Jackman hosted in 2009. Best Picture winner: Slumdog Millionaire. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Host Hugh Jackman hosted in 2009. Best Picture winner: Slumdog Millionaire. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2009
Host Hugh Jackman hosted in 2009. Best Picture winner: Slumdog Millionaire. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
10 / 24
Jon Stewart hosted in 2008. Best Picture winner: No Country for Old Men. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Jon Stewart hosted in 2008. Best Picture winner: No Country for Old Men. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2008
Jon Stewart hosted in 2008. Best Picture winner: No Country for Old Men. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
11 / 24
Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 2007. Best Picture winner: The Departed. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 2007. Best Picture winner: The Departed. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2007
Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 2007. Best Picture winner: The Departed. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
12 / 24
Jon Stewart hosted in 2006. Best Picture winner: Crash. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Jon Stewart hosted in 2006. Best Picture winner: Crash. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2006
Jon Stewart hosted in 2006. Best Picture winner: Crash. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
13 / 24
Chris Rock hosted in 2005. Best Picture winner: Million Dollar Baby. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Chris Rock hosted in 2005. Best Picture winner: Million Dollar Baby. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Chris Rock hosted in 2005. Best Picture winner: Million Dollar Baby. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
14 / 24
Billy Crystal hosted in 2004. Best Picture winner: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Billy Crystal hosted in 2004. Best Picture winner: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Billy Crystal hosted in 2004. Best Picture winner: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
15 / 24
Steve Martin hosted in 2003. Best Picture winner: Chicago. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Steve Martin hosted in 2003. Best Picture winner: Chicago. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Steve Martin hosted in 2003. Best Picture winner: Chicago. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
16 / 24
Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 2002. Best Picture winner: A Beautiful Mind. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 2002. Best Picture winner: A Beautiful Mind. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 2002. Best Picture winner: A Beautiful Mind. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
17 / 24
Steve Martin hosted in 2001. Best Picture winner: Gladiator. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Steve Martin hosted in 2001. Best Picture winner: Gladiator. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Steve Martin hosted in 2001. Best Picture winner: Gladiator. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
18 / 24
Billy Crystal hosted in 2000. Best Picture winner: American Beauty. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Billy Crystal hosted in 2000. Best Picture winner: American Beauty. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Billy Crystal hosted in 2000. Best Picture winner: American Beauty. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
19 / 24
Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1999. Best Picture winner: Shakespeare in Love. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1999. Best Picture winner: Shakespeare in Love. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2009
Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1999. Best Picture winner: Shakespeare in Love. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
20 / 24
Billy Crystal hosted in 1998. Best Picture winner: Titanic. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Billy Crystal hosted in 1998. Best Picture winner: Titanic. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2009
Billy Crystal hosted in 1998. Best Picture winner: Titanic. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
21 / 24
Billy Crystal hosted in 1997. Best Picture winner: The English Patient. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Billy Crystal hosted in 1997. Best Picture winner: The English Patient. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2009
Billy Crystal hosted in 1997. Best Picture winner: The English Patient. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
22 / 24
Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1996. Best Picture winner: Braveheart. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1996. Best Picture winner: Braveheart. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1996. Best Picture winner: Braveheart. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
23 / 24
David Letterman hosted in 1995. Best Picture winner: Forrest Gump. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

David Letterman hosted in 1995. Best Picture winner: Forrest Gump. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
David Letterman hosted in 1995. Best Picture winner: Forrest Gump. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Lunar New Year celebrations

Lunar New Year celebrations

Next Slideshows

Lunar New Year celebrations

Lunar New Year celebrations

The world celebrates the Year of the Pig with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.

1:20pm EST
Pope visits birthplace of Islam

Pope visits birthplace of Islam

Pope Francis becomes the first pontiff to set foot on the peninsula where Islam was born. He hopes the historic trip will foster peace through religious...

9:15am EST
Best of Super Bowl LIII

Best of Super Bowl LIII

The New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

Feb 04 2019
Super Bowl halftime show

Super Bowl halftime show

Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi take the stage for the halftime show at Super Bowl LIII.

Feb 03 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

New England Patriots Super Bowl victory parade

New England Patriots Super Bowl victory parade

The New England Patriots return to Boston for their Super Bowl victory parade.

Lunar New Year celebrations

Lunar New Year celebrations

The world celebrates the Year of the Pig with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.

Oldest fencing club in Paris teaches the art of swordsmanship

Oldest fencing club in Paris teaches the art of swordsmanship

Paris's oldest fencing club, created in 1886, tries to keep the sport's traditions alive.

Pope visits birthplace of Islam

Pope visits birthplace of Islam

Pope Francis becomes the first pontiff to set foot on the peninsula where Islam was born. He hopes the historic trip will foster peace through religious dialogue.

Running on steam for the sauna marathon

Running on steam for the sauna marathon

Contestants from all over the world brave the cold and the heat to take part in the European sauna marathon in Otepaa, Estonia.

Best of Super Bowl LIII

Best of Super Bowl LIII

The New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

Super Bowl halftime show

Super Bowl halftime show

Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi take the stage for the halftime show at Super Bowl LIII.

Travel chaos in China

Travel chaos in China

Hundreds of millions of Chinese are on the move ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.

Migrant caravan moves north

Migrant caravan moves north

Hundreds of Central American migrants walk or hitch rides as they move north through Mexico towards the U.S. border.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast