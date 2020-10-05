Patient-in-Chief: Trump treated for COVID
President Trump waves to supporters as he briefly rides by in the presidential motorcade in front of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for COVID-19 in Bethesda, Maryland, October 4. REUTERS/Cheriss May
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows rubs his head as U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, speaks to the media about President Donald Trump's health at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland,...more
President Trump rides in front of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 4. REUTERS/Cheriss May
President Trump participates in a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley October 4, in his conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center....more
U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, flanked by other doctors, talks to reporters about President Trump's health at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 3. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Supporters of President Trump participate in a prayer for Trump at the New York Triumph Rally on Staten Island, October 3. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Supporters rally at a vigil for President Trump outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 3. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters huddle for warmth as they stand vigil for President Trump outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 3. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows pats U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, on the back following a media briefing about President Trump's health at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Maryland,...more
President Trump works in the Presidential Suite while receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 3. Joyce N. Boghosia/The White House
President Trump works in a conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, October 3. Joyce N. Boghosia/The White House
A supporter of President Trump holds a sign outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 5. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters rally for President Trump outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 4. REUTERS/Cheriss May
President Trump participates in a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley in his conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 4....more
Supporters of President Trump take part in a car parade in Columbus, Ohio, October 3. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
President Trump arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center by helicopter, October 2. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Trump walks to the Marine One helicopter as he departs the White House to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis
White House staff members wait to watch President Donald Trump depart by helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, on the South Lawn of the White House, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President walks to the Marine One helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows follows President to the Marine One helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Trump boards the Marine One helicopter to depart the White House and fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis
White House aides, including the military aide carrying the nuclear launch codes known as "the nuclear football," follow President Trump as he boards the Marine One helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2....more
President Trump disembarks from the Marine One helicopter followed by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as he arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A crowd of members of the public gathers outside the gates of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as the Marine One helicopter lands, October 2. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
U.S. Secret Service agents stand at their posts as the Marine One helicopter departs to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Fierce clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Hundreds of people have been killed in the latest outbreak of war over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountain enclave that belongs to Azerbaijan under international law...
People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19
Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Black militia group NFAC marches in Lafayette
Members of the Black militia group NFAC march in Lafayette, Louisiana.
Trump hospitalized for COVID treatment
The medical team at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center has given President Trump supplemental oxygen, a five-day course of the intravenous antiviral...
Tens of thousands march in Minsk
Tens of thousands of people marched through the center of the Belarusian capital to demand that authorities free political prisoners, prompting police to turn water cannon on them.
Amazon's 'guardians of the forest' fight COVID-19
The Brazilian military wrapped up a three-week operation that provided medical care to the Amazon's Guajajara tribe hit by coronavirus.
Timeline of Trump's week before COVID diagnosis
Scenes from the campaign trail and the White House in the days leading up to President Donald Trump and his wife Melania testing positive for the coronavirus.
Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus
Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Thousands of U.S.-bound migrants cross into Guatemala without authorization
Guatemala invoked special measures for security forces after thousands of Central American migrants crossed the border without authorization as part of a caravan aiming to reach the United States.