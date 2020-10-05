Edition:
Patient-in-Chief: Trump treated for COVID

President Trump waves to supporters as he briefly rides by in the presidential motorcade in front of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for COVID-19 in Bethesda, Maryland, October 4. REUTERS/Cheriss May

President Trump waves to supporters as he briefly rides by in the presidential motorcade in front of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for COVID-19 in Bethesda, Maryland, October 4. REUTERS/Cheriss May

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
President Trump waves to supporters as he briefly rides by in the presidential motorcade in front of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for COVID-19 in Bethesda, Maryland, October 4. REUTERS/Cheriss May
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows rubs his head as U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, speaks to the media about President Donald Trump's health at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, October 4. REUTERS/Erin Scott

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows rubs his head as U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, speaks to the media about President Donald Trump's health at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, October 4. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows rubs his head as U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, speaks to the media about President Donald Trump's health at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, October 4. REUTERS/Erin Scott
President Trump rides in front of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 4. &nbsp;REUTERS/Cheriss May

President Trump rides in front of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 4.  REUTERS/Cheriss May

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
President Trump rides in front of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 4.  REUTERS/Cheriss May
President Trump participates in a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley October 4, in his conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Also in the room on the call is Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Tia Dufour/The White House

President Trump participates in a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley October 4, in his conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Also in the room on the call is Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Tia Dufour/The White House

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
President Trump participates in a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley October 4, in his conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Also in the room on the call is Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Tia Dufour/The White House
U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, flanked by other doctors, talks to reporters about President Trump's health at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 3. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, flanked by other doctors, talks to reporters about President Trump's health at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 3. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, flanked by other doctors, talks to reporters about President Trump's health at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 3. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Supporters of President Trump participate in a prayer for Trump at the New York Triumph Rally on Staten Island, October 3. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Supporters of President Trump participate in a prayer for Trump at the New York Triumph Rally on Staten Island, October 3. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
Supporters of President Trump participate in a prayer for Trump at the New York Triumph Rally on Staten Island, October 3. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Supporters rally at a vigil for President Trump outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 3. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Supporters rally at a vigil for President Trump outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 3.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
Supporters rally at a vigil for President Trump outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 3.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters huddle for warmth as they stand vigil for President Trump outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 3. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Supporters huddle for warmth as they stand vigil for President Trump outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 3.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
Supporters huddle for warmth as they stand vigil for President Trump outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 3.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows pats U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, on the back following a media briefing about President Trump's health at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Maryland, October 3. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows pats U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, on the back following a media briefing about President Trump's health at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Maryland, October 3. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows pats U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, on the back following a media briefing about President Trump's health at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Maryland, October 3. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
President Trump works in the Presidential Suite while receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 3. Joyce N. Boghosia/The White House

President Trump works in the Presidential Suite while receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 3. Joyce N. Boghosia/The White House

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
President Trump works in the Presidential Suite while receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 3. Joyce N. Boghosia/The White House
President Trump works in a conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, October 3. Joyce N. Boghosia/The White House

President Trump works in a conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, October 3. Joyce N. Boghosia/The White House

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
President Trump works in a conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, October 3. Joyce N. Boghosia/The White House
A supporter of President Trump holds a sign outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 5. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A supporter of President Trump holds a sign outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 5. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
A supporter of President Trump holds a sign outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 5. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters rally for President Trump outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 4. REUTERS/Cheriss May

Supporters rally for President Trump outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 4. REUTERS/Cheriss May

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
Supporters rally for President Trump outside of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 4. REUTERS/Cheriss May
President Trump participates in a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley in his conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 4. Tia Dufour/The White House

President Trump participates in a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley in his conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 4. Tia Dufour/The White House

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
President Trump participates in a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley in his conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 4. Tia Dufour/The White House
Supporters of President Trump take part in a car parade in Columbus, Ohio, October 3. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Supporters of President Trump take part in a car parade in Columbus, Ohio, October 3. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
Supporters of President Trump take part in a car parade in Columbus, Ohio, October 3. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
President Trump arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center by helicopter, October 2. &nbsp;REUTERS/Joshua Roberts &nbsp;

President Trump arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center by helicopter, October 2.  REUTERS/Joshua Roberts  

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
President Trump arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center by helicopter, October 2.  REUTERS/Joshua Roberts  
President Trump walks to the Marine One helicopter as he departs the White House to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp;

President Trump walks to the Marine One helicopter as he departs the White House to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis  

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
President Trump walks to the Marine One helicopter as he departs the White House to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis  
White House staff members wait to watch President Donald Trump depart by helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, on the South Lawn of the White House, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis

White House staff members wait to watch President Donald Trump depart by helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, on the South Lawn of the White House, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
White House staff members wait to watch President Donald Trump depart by helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, on the South Lawn of the White House, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President walks to the Marine One helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis

President walks to the Marine One helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
President walks to the Marine One helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows follows President to the Marine One helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows follows President to the Marine One helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows follows President to the Marine One helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Trump boards the Marine One helicopter to depart the White House and fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis

President Trump boards the Marine One helicopter to depart the White House and fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
President Trump boards the Marine One helicopter to depart the White House and fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis
White House aides, including the military aide carrying the nuclear launch codes known as "the nuclear football," follow President Trump as he boards the Marine One helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis

White House aides, including the military aide carrying the nuclear launch codes known as "the nuclear football," follow President Trump as he boards the Marine One helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
White House aides, including the military aide carrying the nuclear launch codes known as "the nuclear football," follow President Trump as he boards the Marine One helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Trump disembarks from the Marine One helicopter followed by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as he arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. &nbsp;REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Trump disembarks from the Marine One helicopter followed by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as he arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2.  REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
President Trump disembarks from the Marine One helicopter followed by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as he arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2.  REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A crowd of members of the public gathers outside the gates of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as the Marine One helicopter lands, October 2. &nbsp;REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A crowd of members of the public gathers outside the gates of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as the Marine One helicopter lands, October 2.  REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
A crowd of members of the public gathers outside the gates of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as the Marine One helicopter lands, October 2.  REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
U.S. Secret Service agents stand at their posts as the Marine One helicopter departs to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis

U.S. Secret Service agents stand at their posts as the Marine One helicopter departs to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
U.S. Secret Service agents stand at their posts as the Marine One helicopter departs to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 2. REUTERS/Leah Millis
