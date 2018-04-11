Edition:
Paul Ryan in the House

A photograph of Paul Ryan at the Delta Tau Delta house at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, August 21, 2012
House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan takes a question at a news conference held to unveil the House Republican budget blueprint on Capitol Hill, April 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2011
Mitt Romney smiles as Paul Ryan reacts arriving at a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin, August 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2012
Mitt Romney introduces Paul Ryan as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2012
Paul Ryan speaks during a campaign rally at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, August 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Bernstein

Reuters / Wednesday, August 15, 2012
Paul Ryan introduces his mother Betty Douglas at a campaign event at The Villages in Lady Lake, Florida, August 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Saturday, August 18, 2012
Paul Ryan reaches over his son Sam and his daughter Liza to kiss his wife Janna after accepting the nomination during the third session of the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, August 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2012
Paul Ryan and his wife Janna celebrate with family members during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, August 31, 2012
Paul Ryan greets members of the audience at a campaign rally in Lakeland, Florida, August 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, August 31, 2012
Paul Ryan speaks in front of the campaign's "national debt clock" in Dover, New Hampshire, September 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2012
Paul Ryan greets audience members at a campaign stop in Dover, New Hampshire, September 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2012
Paul Ryan listens to a question from the audience at a campaign stop in Dover, New Hampshire, September 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2012
Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan wave to the crowd at a campaign rally in Fishersville, Virginia, October 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, October 05, 2012
Paul Ryan and his wife Janna on the campaign plane en route to a campaign event in Mansfield, Ohio, November 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2012
Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan get off their campaign plane in Denver, Colorado, October 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2012
Paul Ryan attends a campaign event in Mansfield, Ohio, November 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2012
Paul Ryan holds a news conference on Capitol Hill, December 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
Paul Ryan poses for a photo with children of members of the press during Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day on Capitol Hill, April 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump meets with Paul Ryan on Capitol Hill, November 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan applaud as President Trump arrives to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives, February 2017. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
