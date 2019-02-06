Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Feb 5, 2019 | 11:30pm EST

Pelosi at the State of the Union

Vice President Mike Pence applauds as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi remains in her seat and looks through a copy of the speech as President Donald Trump arrives to deliver his second State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Vice President Mike Pence applauds as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi remains in her seat and looks through a copy of the speech as President Donald Trump arrives to deliver his second State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Vice President Mike Pence applauds as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi remains in her seat and looks through a copy of the speech as President Donald Trump arrives to deliver his second State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi watches as President Trump delivers his second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi watches as President Trump delivers his second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi watches as President Trump delivers his second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Trump delivers the State of the Union address, with Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS

President Trump delivers the State of the Union address, with Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
President Trump delivers the State of the Union address, with Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi looks through a copy of the speech as President Trump delivers his second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi looks through a copy of the speech as President Trump delivers his second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi looks through a copy of the speech as President Trump delivers his second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi applauds President Trump during his second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi applauds President Trump during his second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi applauds President Trump during his second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump gestures during his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young

President Donald Trump gestures during his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
President Donald Trump gestures during his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Donald Trump pauses during his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young

President Donald Trump pauses during his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
President Donald Trump pauses during his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Trump gestures during his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young

President Trump gestures during his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
President Trump gestures during his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young
Vice President Mike Pence stands and applauds as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi remains in her seat and looks through a copy of the speech as President Trump arrives. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Vice President Mike Pence stands and applauds as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi remains in her seat and looks through a copy of the speech as President Trump arrives. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Vice President Mike Pence stands and applauds as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi remains in her seat and looks through a copy of the speech as President Trump arrives. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Donald Trump before delivering the State of the Union address, with Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Doug Mills/The New York Times/Pool via REUTERS

President Donald Trump before delivering the State of the Union address, with Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Doug Mills/The New York Times/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
President Donald Trump before delivering the State of the Union address, with Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Doug Mills/The New York Times/Pool via REUTERS
Vice President Mike Pence listens to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi before President Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young

Vice President Mike Pence listens to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi before President Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Vice President Mike Pence listens to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi before President Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young
