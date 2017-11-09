Pence pays tribute in Texas
Vice President Mike Pence shakes hands with Johnnie Langendorff near the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in Sutherland Springs, Texas. The gunman Devin Kelley managed to flee the scene in a getaway vehicle but...more
Vice President Mike Pence hugs Evelyn Holcombe at Floresville high school in Floresville, Texas. Holcombe was in the church during the shooting. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Vice President Mike Pence becomes emotional addressing a prayer vigil. Pence and his wife, Karen, were welcomed with cheers and applause from as many as 2,000 people who filled half of a high school football stadium in Floresville, Texas, for the...more
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen (L) along with Sherri Pomeroy (2nd R) console a woman at Floresville high school. Pomeroy, wife of Pastor Frank Pomeroy, lost her daughter in the shooting. Pence was called upon to fill the role of...more
Senator Ted Ted Cruz speaks with a woman during a visit with family and victims of the shooting in Floresville. The vice president was joined by a group of dignitaries that included Governor Greg Abbott, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Senator Ted...more
Vice President Mike Pence hugs Stephen Willeford, who who lived nearby and confronted the assailant with his own rifle when the gunman emerged from the church, shooting Kelley twice. Pence saluted the police, emergency personnel and doctors who had...more
Vice President Mike Pence shakes hands with Texas Governor Greg Abbott at a prayer vigil. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Vice President Mike Pence hugs Joe Holcombe, who lost eight extended family members during the shooting. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Attorney General Jeff Sessions greets a man at Floresville high school. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Frank Pomeroy, pastor of First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs and his wife Sherri (2nd R) listen to Vice President Mike Pence speak at a prayer vigil. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Vice President Mike Pence hugs a man at Floresville high school. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen sing a hymn with Senator Ted Cruz at a prayer vigil. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Pastor Frank Pomeroy hugs a woman during a visit with family and victims of the shooting. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen greet an elderly couple at Floresville high school. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks with officials, first responders and victims near the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
