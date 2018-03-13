Edition:
Pictures | Mon Mar 12, 2018 | 8:20pm EDT

Pennsylvania prepares for House special election

Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone is seen during a campaign event at the Blaine Hill Volunteer Fire dept. in Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone is seen during a campaign event at the Blaine Hill Volunteer Fire dept. in Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone is seen during a campaign event at the Blaine Hill Volunteer Fire dept. in Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr. (R), and Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone don hair nets for a tour of the Sarris Candies production facility while campaigning in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/David Morgan

President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr. (R), and Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone don hair nets for a tour of the Sarris Candies production facility while campaigning in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/David Morgan

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr. (R), and Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone don hair nets for a tour of the Sarris Candies production facility while campaigning in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/David Morgan
A man watches President Donald Trump speak in support of Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone during a Make America Great Again rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A man watches President Donald Trump speak in support of Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone during a Make America Great Again rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, March 10, 2018
A man watches President Donald Trump speak in support of Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone during a Make America Great Again rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A local resident and campaign volunteer listens as Democratic candidate Conor Lamb speaks during a campaign event in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

A local resident and campaign volunteer listens as Democratic candidate Conor Lamb speaks during a campaign event in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
A local resident and campaign volunteer listens as Democratic candidate Conor Lamb speaks during a campaign event in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
President Donald Trump waves as he arrives to speak in support of Republican congressional candidate Rick Sacconne during a Make America Great Again rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Donald Trump waves as he arrives to speak in support of Republican congressional candidate Rick Sacconne during a Make America Great Again rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, March 10, 2018
President Donald Trump waves as he arrives to speak in support of Republican congressional candidate Rick Sacconne during a Make America Great Again rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Conor Lamb greets supporters prior to his campaign rally in Houston, Pennsylvania, January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Conor Lamb greets supporters prior to his campaign rally in Houston, Pennsylvania, January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / Saturday, January 13, 2018
Conor Lamb greets supporters prior to his campaign rally in Houston, Pennsylvania, January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Alan Freed
A supporter holds an American flag with a Purple Heart medal pinned to it as President Donald Trump speaks in support of Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone during a Make America Great Again rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A supporter holds an American flag with a Purple Heart medal pinned to it as President Donald Trump speaks in support of Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone during a Make America Great Again rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, March 10, 2018
A supporter holds an American flag with a Purple Heart medal pinned to it as President Donald Trump speaks in support of Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone during a Make America Great Again rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Neil Stewart, a Vietnam veteran and supporter of Congressional candidate Conor Lamb, poses for a portrait along High Street in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Neil Stewart, a Vietnam veteran and supporter of Congressional candidate Conor Lamb, poses for a portrait along High Street in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Neil Stewart, a Vietnam veteran and supporter of Congressional candidate Conor Lamb, poses for a portrait along High Street in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr. and Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone pose with supporters during a campaign event at the Blaine Hill Volunteer Fire dept. in Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr. and Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone pose with supporters during a campaign event at the Blaine Hill Volunteer Fire dept. in Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr. and Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone pose with supporters during a campaign event at the Blaine Hill Volunteer Fire dept. in Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A window announcing support for Congressional candidate Rick Saccone is seen on High Street in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

A window announcing support for Congressional candidate Rick Saccone is seen on High Street in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
A window announcing support for Congressional candidate Rick Saccone is seen on High Street in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Reporters encircle Congressional candidate Conor Lamb following a campaign event in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Reporters encircle Congressional candidate Conor Lamb following a campaign event in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Reporters encircle Congressional candidate Conor Lamb following a campaign event in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
A member of the audience uses their mobile phone to film President Donald Trump speaking in support of Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone during a Make America Great Again rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A member of the audience uses their mobile phone to film President Donald Trump speaking in support of Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone during a Make America Great Again rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, March 10, 2018
A member of the audience uses their mobile phone to film President Donald Trump speaking in support of Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone during a Make America Great Again rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone is greeted by supporters during a campaign event at the Blaine Hill Volunteer Fire dept. in Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone is greeted by supporters during a campaign event at the Blaine Hill Volunteer Fire dept. in Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone is greeted by supporters during a campaign event at the Blaine Hill Volunteer Fire dept. in Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
An attendee signs in to a campaign event held for Congressional candidate Conor Lamb in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

An attendee signs in to a campaign event held for Congressional candidate Conor Lamb in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
An attendee signs in to a campaign event held for Congressional candidate Conor Lamb in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
President Donald Trump speaks in support of Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone during a Make America Great Again rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Donald Trump speaks in support of Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone during a Make America Great Again rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, March 10, 2018
President Donald Trump speaks in support of Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone during a Make America Great Again rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Conor Lamb addresses the crowd at a campaign event in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Conor Lamb addresses the crowd at a campaign event in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Conor Lamb addresses the crowd at a campaign event in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr. and Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone (R), tour the Sarris Candies chocolate shop with manager Norm Candelor (C) in western Pennsylvania in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/David Morgan

President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr. and Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone (R), tour the Sarris Candies chocolate shop with manager Norm Candelor (C) in western Pennsylvania in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/David Morgan

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr. and Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone (R), tour the Sarris Candies chocolate shop with manager Norm Candelor (C) in western Pennsylvania in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/David Morgan
President Donald Trump speaks in support of Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone during a Make America Great Again rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Donald Trump speaks in support of Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone during a Make America Great Again rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, March 10, 2018
President Donald Trump speaks in support of Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone during a Make America Great Again rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A supporter listens as President Donald Trump speaks in support of Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone during a Make America Great Again rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A supporter listens as President Donald Trump speaks in support of Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone during a Make America Great Again rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, March 10, 2018
A supporter listens as President Donald Trump speaks in support of Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone during a Make America Great Again rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A man watches President Donald Trump speak in support of Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone during a Make America Great Again rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A man watches President Donald Trump speak in support of Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone during a Make America Great Again rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, March 10, 2018
A man watches President Donald Trump speak in support of Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone during a Make America Great Again rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
