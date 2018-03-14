Pennsylvania votes in special election
Democratic congressional candidate Conor Lamb speaks during his election night rally in Pennsylvania's 18th U.S. Congressional district special election against Republican candidate and State Rep. Rick Saccone, in Canonsburg. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Democratic congressional candidate Conor Lamb is greeted by supporters during his election night rally in Pennsylvania's 18th U.S. Congressional district special election against Republican candidate and State Rep. Rick Saccone, in Canonsburg....more
Congressional candidate and State Rep. Rick Saccone thanks supporters at his election night rally in Pennsylvania's 18th U.S. Congressional district special election between Saccone and Democratic candidate Conor Lamb in Elizabeth Township,...more
Supporters of Democratic congressional candidate Conor Lamb react to the results coming in during Lamb's election night rally in Pennsylvania's 18th U.S. Congressional district special election against Republican candidate and State Rep. Rick Saccone...more
Bobbi Bauer, of Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania, watches election results on a monitor during Republican candidate Rick Saccone's election night rally in Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Supporters of Conor Lamb react to the results coming in during Lamb's election night rally in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Supporters of Conor Lamb react to the results coming in during Lamb's election night rally in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Democratic congressional candidate Conor Lamb fills out his ballot to vote in Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Congressional candidate and State Rep. Rick Saccone emerges from his polling place while video chatting with his son at the Osan Air Base in South Korea. Saccone cast his vote in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional district special election between...more
A supporter of Conor Lamb watches the results coming in during Lamb's election night rally in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Erik Presto, of South Park, Pennsylvania reviews election returns on his phone during Rick Saccone's election night rally in Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Supporters of Conor Lamb react to the results in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Supporters watch television monitors as election results come in during Rick Saccone's election night rally in Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Supporters of Rick Saccone pose for photos on the stage while awaiting election results during his election night rally in Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Rick Saccone navigates through the media to cast his vote at a polling place in McKeesport, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Robyn Long sings the National Anthem to open Rick Saccone's election night rally in Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Supporters of Conor Lamb react to the results in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Tyten Springer, 8, left, and his sister, Lowen, 10, of Hunker, Pennsylvania, sing the national anthem during Rick Saccone's election night rally in Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Supporters of Conor Lamb react to the results coming in during his election night rally in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Conor Lamb exits after taking his grandmother, Barbara Lamb, to vote in Carnegie, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Rick Saccone emerges from his polling place after casting his vote in McKeesport, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Conor Lamb arrives to vote in Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Conor Lamb speaks to the press after voting in Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
