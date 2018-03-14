Edition:
Pennsylvania votes in special election

Democratic congressional candidate Conor Lamb speaks during his election night rally in Pennsylvania's 18th U.S. Congressional district special election against Republican candidate and State Rep. Rick Saccone, in Canonsburg. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Democratic congressional candidate Conor Lamb speaks during his election night rally in Pennsylvania's 18th U.S. Congressional district special election against Republican candidate and State Rep. Rick Saccone, in Canonsburg.

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Democratic congressional candidate Conor Lamb speaks during his election night rally in Pennsylvania's 18th U.S. Congressional district special election against Republican candidate and State Rep. Rick Saccone, in Canonsburg.
Democratic congressional candidate Conor Lamb is greeted by supporters during his election night rally in Pennsylvania's 18th U.S. Congressional district special election against Republican candidate and State Rep. Rick Saccone, in Canonsburg. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Democratic congressional candidate Conor Lamb is greeted by supporters during his election night rally in Pennsylvania's 18th U.S. Congressional district special election against Republican candidate and State Rep. Rick Saccone, in Canonsburg.

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Democratic congressional candidate Conor Lamb is greeted by supporters during his election night rally in Pennsylvania's 18th U.S. Congressional district special election against Republican candidate and State Rep. Rick Saccone, in Canonsburg.
Congressional candidate and State Rep. Rick Saccone thanks supporters at his election night rally in Pennsylvania's 18th U.S. Congressional district special election between Saccone and Democratic candidate Conor Lamb in Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Congressional candidate and State Rep. Rick Saccone thanks supporters at his election night rally in Pennsylvania's 18th U.S. Congressional district special election between Saccone and Democratic candidate Conor Lamb in Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania, March 13, 2018.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Congressional candidate and State Rep. Rick Saccone thanks supporters at his election night rally in Pennsylvania's 18th U.S. Congressional district special election between Saccone and Democratic candidate Conor Lamb in Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania, March 13, 2018.
Supporters of Democratic congressional candidate Conor Lamb react to the results coming in during Lamb's election night rally in Pennsylvania's 18th U.S. Congressional district special election against Republican candidate and State Rep. Rick Saccone in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Supporters of Democratic congressional candidate Conor Lamb react to the results coming in during Lamb's election night rally in Pennsylvania's 18th U.S. Congressional district special election against Republican candidate and State Rep. Rick Saccone in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, March 13, 2018.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Supporters of Democratic congressional candidate Conor Lamb react to the results coming in during Lamb's election night rally in Pennsylvania's 18th U.S. Congressional district special election against Republican candidate and State Rep. Rick Saccone in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, March 13, 2018.
Bobbi Bauer, of Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania, watches election results on a monitor during Republican candidate Rick Saccone's election night rally in Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Bobbi Bauer, of Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania, watches election results on a monitor during Republican candidate Rick Saccone's election night rally in Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Bobbi Bauer, of Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania, watches election results on a monitor during Republican candidate Rick Saccone's election night rally in Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania.
Supporters of Conor Lamb react to the results coming in during Lamb's election night rally in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Supporters of Conor Lamb react to the results coming in during Lamb's election night rally in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Supporters of Conor Lamb react to the results coming in during Lamb's election night rally in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.
Supporters of Conor Lamb react to the results coming in during Lamb's election night rally in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Supporters of Conor Lamb react to the results coming in during Lamb's election night rally in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Supporters of Conor Lamb react to the results coming in during Lamb's election night rally in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.
Democratic congressional candidate Conor Lamb fills out his ballot to vote in Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Democratic congressional candidate Conor Lamb fills out his ballot to vote in Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Democratic congressional candidate Conor Lamb fills out his ballot to vote in Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania.
Congressional candidate and State Rep. Rick Saccone emerges from his polling place while video chatting with his son at the Osan Air Base in South Korea. Saccone cast his vote in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional district special election between Republican Saccone and Democratic candidate Conor Lamb at a polling place in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Congressional candidate and State Rep. Rick Saccone emerges from his polling place while video chatting with his son at the Osan Air Base in South Korea. Saccone cast his vote in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional district special election between Republican Saccone and Democratic candidate Conor Lamb at a polling place in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, March 13, 2018.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Congressional candidate and State Rep. Rick Saccone emerges from his polling place while video chatting with his son at the Osan Air Base in South Korea. Saccone cast his vote in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional district special election between Republican Saccone and Democratic candidate Conor Lamb at a polling place in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, March 13, 2018.
A supporter of Conor Lamb watches the results coming in during Lamb's election night rally in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A supporter of Conor Lamb watches the results coming in during Lamb's election night rally in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
A supporter of Conor Lamb watches the results coming in during Lamb's election night rally in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.
Erik Presto, of South Park, Pennsylvania reviews election returns on his phone during Rick Saccone's election night rally in Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Erik Presto, of South Park, Pennsylvania reviews election returns on his phone during Rick Saccone's election night rally in Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Erik Presto, of South Park, Pennsylvania reviews election returns on his phone during Rick Saccone's election night rally in Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania.
Supporters of Conor Lamb react to the results in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Supporters of Conor Lamb react to the results in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Supporters of Conor Lamb react to the results in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.
Supporters watch television monitors as election results come in during Rick Saccone's election night rally in Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Supporters watch television monitors as election results come in during Rick Saccone's election night rally in Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Supporters watch television monitors as election results come in during Rick Saccone's election night rally in Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania.
Supporters of Rick Saccone pose for photos on the stage while awaiting election results during his election night rally in Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Supporters of Rick Saccone pose for photos on the stage while awaiting election results during his election night rally in Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Supporters of Rick Saccone pose for photos on the stage while awaiting election results during his election night rally in Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania.
Rick Saccone navigates through the media to cast his vote at a polling place in McKeesport, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Rick Saccone navigates through the media to cast his vote at a polling place in McKeesport, Pennsylvania.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Rick Saccone navigates through the media to cast his vote at a polling place in McKeesport, Pennsylvania.
Robyn Long sings the National Anthem to open Rick Saccone's election night rally in Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Robyn Long sings the National Anthem to open Rick Saccone's election night rally in Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Robyn Long sings the National Anthem to open Rick Saccone's election night rally in Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania.
Supporters of Conor Lamb react to the results in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Supporters of Conor Lamb react to the results in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Supporters of Conor Lamb react to the results in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.
Tyten Springer, 8, left, and his sister, Lowen, 10, of Hunker, Pennsylvania, sing the national anthem during Rick Saccone's election night rally in Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Tyten Springer, 8, left, and his sister, Lowen, 10, of Hunker, Pennsylvania, sing the national anthem during Rick Saccone's election night rally in Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Tyten Springer, 8, left, and his sister, Lowen, 10, of Hunker, Pennsylvania, sing the national anthem during Rick Saccone's election night rally in Elizabeth Township, Pennsylvania.
Supporters of Conor Lamb react to the results coming in during his election night rally in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Supporters of Conor Lamb react to the results coming in during his election night rally in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Supporters of Conor Lamb react to the results coming in during his election night rally in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.
Conor Lamb exits after taking his grandmother, Barbara Lamb, to vote in Carnegie, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Conor Lamb exits after taking his grandmother, Barbara Lamb, to vote in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Conor Lamb exits after taking his grandmother, Barbara Lamb, to vote in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.
Rick Saccone emerges from his polling place after casting his vote in McKeesport, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Rick Saccone emerges from his polling place after casting his vote in McKeesport, Pennsylvania.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Rick Saccone emerges from his polling place after casting his vote in McKeesport, Pennsylvania.
Conor Lamb arrives to vote in Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Conor Lamb arrives to vote in Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Conor Lamb arrives to vote in Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania.
Conor Lamb speaks to the press after voting in Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Conor Lamb speaks to the press after voting in Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Conor Lamb speaks to the press after voting in Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania.
