People flock to beaches despite coronavirus concerns
People sit in groups at Huntington City Beach during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Huntington Beach, California, April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Lifeguard Aiden Alves readies his station at Huntington City Beach in Huntington Beach, California, April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Troy Aller throws his cousin Taliyah, 10, into the surf at a closed beach in Surfside Beach, Texas, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People walk and jog at the walk side of Bondi Beach after the beach reopens to surfers and swimmers after it was closed in Sydney, Australia, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Palestinians enjoy themselves on a beach amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Gaza City April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A long-time surfer wearing a mask walks past younger surfers not wearing masks as he leaves the beach in Encinitas, California, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Surfers walk as Bondi Beach reopens to surfers and swimmers in Sydney, Australia, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
People take advantage of a Duval County beach opening for physical activity in Jacksonville, Florida, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Sam Thomas
People take advantage of a Duval County beach opening for physical activity in Jacksonville, Florida, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Sam Thomas
People take advantage of a Duval County beach opening for physical in Jacksonville, Florida, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Sam Thomas
People surf as Bondi Beach reopens to surfers and swimmers after it was closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with strict social distancing measures remaining in place, in Sydney, Australia, April 28, 2020....more
People sit in groups at Huntington City Beach in Huntington Beach, California, April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
People enjoy Muriwai Beach in the wake of New Zealand easing strict regulations near Auckland, New Zealand, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ruth McDowall
Surfers walk as Bondi Beach reopens to surfers and swimmers in Sydney, Australia, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
People enjoy Muriwai Beach near Auckland, New Zealand April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ruth McDowall
People surf as Bondi Beach reopens to surfers and swimmers after it was closed in Sydney, Australia, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Workers at a beach club wearing protective masks and gloves make preparations to open in Castiglione della Pescaia as Italy is getting ready to ease some lockdown measures, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
People surf as Bondi Beach reopens to surfers and swimmers in Sydney, Australia, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A lifeguard wears a mask as he keeps watch over a newly opened beach in Encinitas, California, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Surfers leave a beach after officials opened it in Encinitas, California, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Alexandre and his daughter Alejandra go for a walk and collect plastic along the beach after the restrictions for children were partially lifted for the first time in six weeks in Gijon, Spain, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
People sit together at Huntington City Beach in Huntington Beach, California, April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
A lifeguard wearing a protective mask travels down Huntington City Beach in Huntington Beach, California, April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
A man walks to the sea as Bondi Beach reopens to surfers and swimmers in Sydney, Australia, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Next Slideshows
Frontline workers stricken by COVID-19
Healthcare and first response workers mourn their colleagues who died of COVID-19, or fight the virus after being infected themselves.
Ramadan begins amid global pandemic
During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has changed...
At home with New York City family amid coronavirus
Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in New York City, the coronavirus epicenter of the United States.
Athletes train despite lockdown limbo
Elite athletes around the world continue to train despite the uncertainty of the postponed Tokyo Olympics and delayed sporting seasons.
MORE IN PICTURES
Getting married despite coronavirus outbreak
Couples around the world tie the knot amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus couture: Custom face masks around the world
People around the world personalize the masks they wear to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Frontline workers stricken by COVID-19
Healthcare and first response workers mourn their colleagues who died of COVID-19, or fight the virus after being infected themselves.
Ramadan begins amid global pandemic
During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has changed priorities, with curbs on large gatherings for prayers and public iftars.
At home with New York City family amid coronavirus
Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in New York City, the coronavirus epicenter of the United States.
Athletes train despite lockdown limbo
Elite athletes around the world continue to train despite the uncertainty of the postponed Tokyo Olympics and delayed sporting seasons.
Georgia forges ahead with reopening
Gyms, hair salons, tattoo parlors and some other businesses were allowed to open their doors by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, who disregarded warnings from public health officials that relaxing restrictions could lead to more infections and deaths.
Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown
Creatures both wild and domesticated move into urban spaces that are now empty during coronavirus lockdowns around the world.
Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak
The coronavirus crisis appears to be subsiding in New York City, where a third of all U.S. deaths occurred.