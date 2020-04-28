Edition:
People flock to beaches despite coronavirus concerns

People sit in groups at Huntington City Beach during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Huntington Beach, California, April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2020
Lifeguard Aiden Alves readies his station at Huntington City Beach in Huntington Beach, California, April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2020
Troy Aller throws his cousin Taliyah, 10, into the surf at a closed beach in Surfside Beach, Texas, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
People walk and jog at the walk side of Bondi Beach after the beach reopens to surfers and swimmers after it was closed in Sydney, Australia, April 28, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
Palestinians enjoy themselves on a beach amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Gaza City April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
A long-time surfer wearing a mask walks past younger surfers not wearing masks as he leaves the beach in Encinitas, California, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
Surfers walk as Bondi Beach reopens to surfers and swimmers in Sydney, Australia, April 28, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
People take advantage of a Duval County beach opening for physical activity in Jacksonville, Florida, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Sam Thomas

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
People take advantage of a Duval County beach opening for physical activity in Jacksonville, Florida, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Sam Thomas

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
People take advantage of a Duval County beach opening for physical in Jacksonville, Florida, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Sam Thomas

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
People surf as Bondi Beach reopens to surfers and swimmers after it was closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with strict social distancing measures remaining in place, in Sydney, Australia, April 28, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
People sit in groups at Huntington City Beach in Huntington Beach, California, April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2020
People enjoy Muriwai Beach in the wake of New Zealand easing strict regulations near Auckland, New Zealand, April 28, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Ruth McDowall

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Surfers walk as Bondi Beach reopens to surfers and swimmers in Sydney, Australia, April 28, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
People enjoy Muriwai Beach near Auckland, New Zealand April 28, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Ruth McDowall

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
People surf as Bondi Beach reopens to surfers and swimmers after it was closed in Sydney, Australia, April 28, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
Workers at a beach club wearing protective masks and gloves make preparations to open in Castiglione della Pescaia as Italy is getting ready to ease some lockdown measures, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
People surf as Bondi Beach reopens to surfers and swimmers in Sydney, Australia, April 28, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
A lifeguard wears a mask as he keeps watch over a newly opened beach in Encinitas, California, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
Surfers leave a beach after officials opened it in Encinitas, California, April 27, 2020. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
Alexandre and his daughter Alejandra go for a walk and collect plastic along the beach after the restrictions for children were partially lifted for the first time in six weeks in Gijon, Spain, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2020
People sit together at Huntington City Beach in Huntington Beach, California, April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2020
A lifeguard wearing a protective mask travels down Huntington City Beach in Huntington Beach, California, April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2020
A man walks to the sea as Bondi Beach reopens to surfers and swimmers in Sydney, Australia, April 28, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
