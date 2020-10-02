People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

Rep. Louis Gohmert, a 66-year-old Texas Republican and a staunch conservative, said on July 29 he tested positive in a prescreening at the White House but did not have any symptoms. The "It's really ironic, because a lot of people have made a big...more

Rep. Louis Gohmert, a 66-year-old Texas Republican and a staunch conservative, said on July 29 he tested positive in a prescreening at the White House but did not have any symptoms. The "It's really ironic, because a lot of people have made a big deal out of my not wearing a mask a lot. But in the last week or two, I have worn a mask more than I have in the whole last four months." Anna Moneymaker/Pool via REUTERS

Close