People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19
Hope Hicks, a top adviser and trusted aide, tested positive for the coronavirus on October 1. She travels regularly with the president on Air Force One and, along with other senior aides, accompanied him to Ohio for the presidential debate and to...more
President Donald Trump, who played down the threat of the coronavirus pandemic for months, said October 2 that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 and were going into quarantine, upending the race for the White House. "We will...more
Republican National Committee Chairman Ronna McDaniel tested positive for the virus on September 30, a spokesman said. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Republican Senator Mike Lee, a member of the Judiciary Committee, announced October 2 he tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting the White House and would isolate himself for 10 days. Lee met with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on...more
U.S. national security adviser Robert O'Brien tested positive for the coronavirus, in a July 27 announcement. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Kimberly Guilfoyle, senior adviser to Trump campaign and girlfriend to Donald Trump Jr., tested positive for the coronavirus on July 3, before a Trump event at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Vice President Mike Pence's spokeswoman, Katie Miller, tested positive in May and suffered symptoms before recovering. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Herman Cain, a former Republican presidential candidate and supporter of President Donald Trump who pointedly refused to wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic, died July 30 after contracting COVID-19. Cain, 74, learned of his diagnosis on June...more
Senator Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican, said on March 22 that he had tested positive and was in quarantine, but was feeling fine. After the 57-year-old returned to work, Paul still did not wear a mask and said it was because he believed he was...more
Senator Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat and former vice presidential candidate, 62, said in mid-May that he and his wife had tested positive for coronavirus antibodies. Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS
Senator Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican, decided to self-quarantine for 14 days and contact those with whom he may have had contact after testing positive for the virus, according to a statement released by his office on Aug. 20. "I am strictly...more
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said on September 25 he and his wife Pamela tested positive for COVID-19. Northam, a Democrat, announced his positive test results in a post on Twitter, saying he is asymptomatic and will continue to work while...more
Rep. Louis Gohmert, a 66-year-old Texas Republican and a staunch conservative, said on July 29 he tested positive in a prescreening at the White House but did not have any symptoms. The "It's really ironic, because a lot of people have made a big...more
Rep. Jahana Hayes, a Connecticut Democrat, tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine for 14 days, she said on Twitter on Sept. 20, adding that she was asymptomatic except for breathing issues, which were being monitored. "I have taken every...more
Rep. Mike Kelly, a Republican from Pennsylvania (seen with his wife Victoria and President Trump), tested positive for the coronavirus in late March at a drive-through testing site. The 72-year-old told an interviewer that it took him about a month...more
Senator Bob Casey, 60, a Pennsylvania Democrat, tested positive for coronavirus antibodies in May, but pledged to keep wearing a mask. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Oklahoma's Governor Kevin Stitt (seen R with President Trump) said he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 15. Stitt, a Republican who attended Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa nearly three weeks earlier, had faced a backlash in recent days after...more
Rep. Raul Grijalva, an Arizona Democrat, tested positive for the coronavirus and went into isolation, he said in a statement on August 1. Grijalva expressed frustration with the reluctance of some Republican lawmakers to wear masks, which can slow...more
Missouri Governor Mike Parson (seen L with President Trump) and his wife Teresa tested positive for the coronavirus on Sept. 23. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, a Florida Republican, tested positive in mid-March, saying the symptoms "pretty much hit me like a ton of bricks." After his health improved, the 58-year-old said he would participate in a plasma donation program to help...more
Rep. Rodney Davis, an Illinois Republican, said in a statement on Aug. 5 that he tested positive for the coronavirus after running a fever. "If you're out in public, use social distancing, and when you can't social distance, please wear a mask,"...more
Rep. Joe Cunningham, a 38-year-old Democrat from South Carolina, said on March 27 he had tested positive for the coronavirus. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Rep. Dan Meuser, a Pennsylvania Republican, announced he tested positive on Aug. 22. In a statement, the 56-year-old said, "I am thankful to God that my grown children were not at home and that my wife Shelley has tested negative." REUTERS/Al Drago
Rep. Morgan Griffith, a 62-year-old Virginia Republican and a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus, said in mid-July that he had tested positive. His office said he did not have significant symptoms. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS
Rep. Tom Rice, a 62-year-old South Carolina Republican, said on Facebook in mid-June that he, his wife and son had all tested positive for the coronavirus but all were "on the mend." Alex Edelman/Pool via REUTERS
