Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Jun 16, 2021 | 3:36pm EDT

People missing after flash floods hit Nepal

A man stands on higher ground while partially submerged houses on the bank of Melamchi river stand in the background, in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A man stands on higher ground while partially submerged houses on the bank of Melamchi river stand in the background, in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
A man stands on higher ground while partially submerged houses on the bank of Melamchi river stand in the background, in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
1 / 15
A window of a partially submerged house is seen as flood water from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A window of a partially submerged house is seen as flood water from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
A window of a partially submerged house is seen as flood water from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
2 / 15
People stand on the roof of a house as floodwater from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

People stand on the roof of a house as floodwater from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
People stand on the roof of a house as floodwater from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
3 / 15
People gather on higher ground as floodwater from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

People gather on higher ground as floodwater from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
People gather on higher ground as floodwater from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
4 / 15
A member of the Nepali Army hangs from a helicopter during a rescue mission in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A member of the Nepali Army hangs from a helicopter during a rescue mission in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
A member of the Nepali Army hangs from a helicopter during a rescue mission in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
5 / 15
Locals gather their belongings as they move towards higher ground from the flood-affected area in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Locals gather their belongings as they move towards higher ground from the flood-affected area in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Locals gather their belongings as they move towards higher ground from the flood-affected area in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
6 / 15
A Nepali army helicopter hovers above houses during a rescue mission as floodwater from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Nepali army helicopter hovers above houses during a rescue mission as floodwater from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
A Nepali army helicopter hovers above houses during a rescue mission as floodwater from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
7 / 15
A Nepali army helicopter flies above the swollen Melamchi river during a rescue mission in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Nepali army helicopter flies above the swollen Melamchi river during a rescue mission in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
A Nepali army helicopter flies above the swollen Melamchi river during a rescue mission in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
8 / 15
Locals gather their belongings as they move towards higher ground from the flood-affected area in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Locals gather their belongings as they move towards higher ground from the flood-affected area in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Locals gather their belongings as they move towards higher ground from the flood-affected area in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
9 / 15
Partially submerged houses are seen as floodwater from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Partially submerged houses are seen as floodwater from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Partially submerged houses are seen as floodwater from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
10 / 15
People gather on higher ground as floodwater from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

People gather on higher ground as floodwater from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
People gather on higher ground as floodwater from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
11 / 15
Partially submerged houses are seen as floodwater from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Partially submerged houses are seen as floodwater from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Partially submerged houses are seen as floodwater from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
12 / 15
People sit on a hilltop as they look towards the swollen Melamchi river in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

People sit on a hilltop as they look towards the swollen Melamchi river in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
People sit on a hilltop as they look towards the swollen Melamchi river in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
13 / 15
A helicopter belonging to Nepal army flies past houses hit by flash floods along the bank of Melamchi River during a rescue mission in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A helicopter belonging to Nepal army flies past houses hit by flash floods along the bank of Melamchi River during a rescue mission in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
A helicopter belonging to Nepal army flies past houses hit by flash floods along the bank of Melamchi River during a rescue mission in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
14 / 15
A general view shows houses hit by flash floods along the bank of Melamchi River in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A general view shows houses hit by flash floods along the bank of Melamchi River in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
A general view shows houses hit by flash floods along the bank of Melamchi River in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Best of the Euro 2020

Best of the Euro 2020

Next Slideshows

Best of the Euro 2020

Best of the Euro 2020

Highlights from the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament held in 11 cities across Europe.

2:41pm EDT
Peru leftist Castillo claims election win as Fujimori fights result

Peru leftist Castillo claims election win as Fujimori fights result

Peruvian socialist candidate Pedro Castillo claimed victory in the presidential election on Tuesday after clinging on to a narrow lead as the lengthy vote count...

1:39pm EDT
Israeli nationalists march in East Jerusalem, raising tensions with Palestinians

Israeli nationalists march in East Jerusalem, raising tensions with Palestinians

Thousands of Israeli far-right nationalists marched in a flag-waving procession through East Jerusalem, an event that reignited tensions with Palestinians and...

9:24am EDT
Biden takes first trip abroad as president

Biden takes first trip abroad as president

U.S. President Joe Biden takes his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and...

Jun 15 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Biden and Putin meet in Geneva for summit

Biden and Putin meet in Geneva for summit

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to hold arms control and cyber-security talks, recording small gains and big differences at a first summit they both described as pragmatic rather than friendly.

Masks, hats and horses at the Royal Ascot

Masks, hats and horses at the Royal Ascot

Royals and racegoers show off their best hats and masks at the annual racing event, with a capacity of 12,000 guests per day due to COVID.

Best of the Euro 2020

Best of the Euro 2020

Highlights from the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament held in 11 cities across Europe.

Peru leftist Castillo claims election win as Fujimori fights result

Peru leftist Castillo claims election win as Fujimori fights result

Peruvian socialist candidate Pedro Castillo claimed victory in the presidential election on Tuesday after clinging on to a narrow lead as the lengthy vote count ended, although his right-wing rival pledged to fight the result and has yet to concede.

Israeli nationalists march in East Jerusalem, raising tensions with Palestinians

Israeli nationalists march in East Jerusalem, raising tensions with Palestinians

Thousands of Israeli far-right nationalists marched in a flag-waving procession through East Jerusalem, an event that reignited tensions with Palestinians and posed an early challenge to Israel's new government.

Biden takes first trip abroad as president

Biden takes first trip abroad as president

U.S. President Joe Biden takes his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and to reframe relations with Russia.

Turkey launches 'sea snot' clean-up to save Sea of Marmara

Turkey launches 'sea snot' clean-up to save Sea of Marmara

Turkey vowed to save the Sea of Marmara by launching a clean-up of thick, slimy marine mucilage that is threatening marine life and the fishing industry.

Elusive animals caught on remote camera

Elusive animals caught on remote camera

Remote cameras capture rarely seen creatures in their natural habitats.

Youth activists march across northern California to demand climate action

Youth activists march across northern California to demand climate action

Youth activists, many who began their trek in Paradise, California in the Sierra Nevada, march to the San Francisco homes of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein to demand the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast