People missing after flash floods hit Nepal
A man stands on higher ground while partially submerged houses on the bank of Melamchi river stand in the background, in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A window of a partially submerged house is seen as flood water from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People stand on the roof of a house as floodwater from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People gather on higher ground as floodwater from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A member of the Nepali Army hangs from a helicopter during a rescue mission in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Locals gather their belongings as they move towards higher ground from the flood-affected area in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Nepali army helicopter hovers above houses during a rescue mission as floodwater from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Nepali army helicopter flies above the swollen Melamchi river during a rescue mission in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Locals gather their belongings as they move towards higher ground from the flood-affected area in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Partially submerged houses are seen as floodwater from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People gather on higher ground as floodwater from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Partially submerged houses are seen as floodwater from the swollen Melamchi river enters the village in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People sit on a hilltop as they look towards the swollen Melamchi river in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A helicopter belonging to Nepal army flies past houses hit by flash floods along the bank of Melamchi River during a rescue mission in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A general view shows houses hit by flash floods along the bank of Melamchi River in Sindhupalchok, Nepal June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
