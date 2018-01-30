Edition:
Tue Jan 30, 2018

People's State of the Union

Comedian Amy Schumer speaks during the People's State of the Union event in Manhattan. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Common and Andra Day perform. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Michael Moore speaks. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Mark Ruffalo speaks. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Reuters / Monday, January 29, 2018
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Reuters / Monday, January 29, 2018
Tadodaho Sidney Hill leads a prayer. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Christina Jimenez (C), co-founder of United We Dream, raises her fist alongside other so-called Dreamers. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Tom Steyer speaks. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Activist Karine Jean-Pierre speaks. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Rufus Wainwright performs. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Actress Cynthia Nixon speaks. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Gina Gershon and Fisher Stevens perform. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Actress Wanda Sykes speaks. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Rufus Wainwright performs. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Actress Patricia Arquette speaks. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Andra Day performs. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Julia Walsh speaks. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Common speaks. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
