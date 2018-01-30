People's State of the Union
Comedian Amy Schumer speaks during the People's State of the Union event in Manhattan. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Common and Andra Day perform. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Michael Moore speaks. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Mark Ruffalo speaks. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Tadodaho Sidney Hill leads a prayer. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Christina Jimenez (C), co-founder of United We Dream, raises her fist alongside other so-called Dreamers. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Tom Steyer speaks. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Activist Karine Jean-Pierre speaks. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Rufus Wainwright performs. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Actress Cynthia Nixon speaks. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Gina Gershon and Fisher Stevens perform. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Actress Wanda Sykes speaks. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Rufus Wainwright performs. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Actress Patricia Arquette speaks. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Andra Day performs. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Julia Walsh speaks. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Common speaks. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
