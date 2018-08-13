Edition:
Perseid meteor shower

A man points his light at the Milky Way during the peak of the Perseid meteor shower at Mavrovo national park in Macedonia August 12, 2018. REUTERS/OgnenTeofilovski

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
A meteor streaks across the skies over the cross near the Franciscan monastery Rama-Scit during the peak of the Perseid meteor shower in Prozor, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
People watch as a meteor streaks past the Milky Way in the night sky during the Perseid meteor shower at Dwejra, outside the village of San Lawrenz on the island of Gozo, Malta August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
A meteor streaks over the skies over the milky way during the peak of Perseid meteor shower in Kozjak, Macedonia August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
Cars drive through Ramon Crater during the Perseid meteor shower near the town of Mitzpe Ramon, southern Israel, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
A meteor streaks past the Milky Way in the night sky above Leeberg hill during the Perseid meteor shower in Grossmugl, Austria, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
A meteor streaks past the Milky Way in the night sky during the Perseid meteor shower at Dwejra, outside the village of San Lawrenz on the island of Gozo, Malta August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
A meteor (L) and plane (R) tracks are seen in the night sky during the Perseid meteor shower near the village of Ptich, Belarus, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
A girl lies in hammock as she looks at the milky way during the peak of Perseid meteor shower in Kozjak, Macedonia August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
A meteor streaks over the skies over the milky way during the peak of Perseid meteor shower in Kozjak, Macedonia August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
The Milky Way is seen during the Perseids meteor shower in Berducedo, Spain, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
A meteor streaks past stars and the Milky Way in the night sky over the Helmos Observatory during the Perseids meteor shower, on mount Helmos near the city of Kalavrita, Greece, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
A meteor streaks past stars in the night sky next to the Cornieule of Tomeley standing stone during the annual Perseid meteor shower in La Forclaz, Switzerland August 11, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
A meteor streaks over the skies over the Milky Way during the peak of the Perseid meteor shower at Mavrovo national park in Macedonia August 12, 2018. REUTERS/OgnenTeofilovski

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Meteors streak past stars in the night sky during the Perseid meteor shower in Premnitz, west of Berlin, Germany, August 11, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
A meteor streaks past stars in the night sky above Leeberg hill during the Perseid meteor shower in Grossmugl, Austria, August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Friday, August 10, 2018
