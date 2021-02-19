Edition:
Perseverance rover beams back images from Mars after historic landing

The first high-resolution, color image to be sent back by the Hazard Cameras (Hazcams) on the underside of NASA's Perseverance Mars rover is seen after its landing on Mars February 18, 2021.

February 19, 2021
NASA's Perseverance rover descends to touch down on Mars, February 18, 2021. The image of the dangling science lab, striking for its clarity and sense of motion, marks the first such close-up photo of a spacecraft landing on Mars, or any planet beyond Earth. The image was taken at the very end of the so-called "seven-minutes-of-terror" descent sequence that brought Perseverance from the top of Mars' atmosphere, traveling at 12,000 miles per hour, to a gentle touchdown on the floor of a vast basin called the Jezero Crater.

February 19, 2021
One of the six wheels aboard Perseverance is seen in a high-resolution, color image sent back by the Hazard Cameras (Hazcams) on the underside of the rover after its landing on Mars February 18, 2021.

February 19, 2021
The descent stage holding the rover can be seen falling through the Martian atmosphere, its parachute trailing behind, February 18, 2021. The ancient river delta, which is the target of the Perseverance mission, can be seen entering Jezero Crater from the left.

February 19, 2021
The first images arrive moments after Perseverance successfully touched down on Mars, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, February 18, 2021.

February 18, 2021
Members of NASA's Perseverance rover team react in mission control after receiving confirmation the spacecraft successfully touched down on Mars, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, February 18, 2021.

February 18, 2021
Members of NASA's Perseverance Mars rover team watch in mission control as the first images arrive moments after the spacecraft successfully touched down on Mars, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, February 18, 2021.

February 18, 2021
Members of NASA's Perseverance rover team react in mission control after receiving confirmation the spacecraft successfully touched down on Mars, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, February 18, 2021.

February 19, 2021
Members of NASA's Perseverance rover team react in mission control after receiving confirmation the spacecraft successfully touched down on Mars, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, February 18, 2021.

February 18, 2021
