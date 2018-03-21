Persian New Year
Men hold balloons for sale during Afghan spring and new year celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Newroz Day, a festival marking their spring and new year, in the town of Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Traditional musicians and dancers entertained as Iranian-American volunteers cook and serve food for homeless and near-homeless people at Midnight Mission shelter on Skid Row to celebrate Nowruz, Iranian New Year in Los Angeles, California, U.S....more
Iraqi Kurdish men celebrate Newroz Day in Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A woman touches the wall of a Parsi fire temple featuring huge carvings of ancient priests on the occasion of the Persian New Year in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Newroz Day, a festival marking their spring and new year, in the town of Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
People react during a gathering celebrating Newroz in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A homeless woman claps for traditional musicians and dancers as Iranian-American volunteers cook and serve food for homeless and near-homeless people at Midnight Mission shelter on Skid Row to celebrate Nowruz in Los Angeles, California....more
Iraqi Kurdish people celebrate Newroz Day in the town of Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Children play on a swing during Afghan spring and new year celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
People gesture during a gathering celebrating Newroz in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People gesture during a gathering celebrating Newroz in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Iranian-American volunteers serve food for homeless and near-homeless people at Midnight Mission shelter on Skid Row to celebrate Nowruz in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
A man jumps over a bonfire during a gathering to celebrate Newroz in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A girl in traditional clothes attends a gathering celebrating Newroz in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Traditional musicians and dancers entertain as Iranian-American volunteers cook and serve food for homeless and near-homeless people at Midnight Mission shelter on Skid Row to celebrate Nowruz in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
A Kurdish man and woman sit on a mountain as they celebrate Newroz Day in Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
