Wed Mar 21, 2018

Persian New Year

Men hold balloons for sale during Afghan spring and new year celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Men hold balloons for sale during Afghan spring and new year celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Men hold balloons for sale during Afghan spring and new year celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Newroz Day, a festival marking their spring and new year, in the town of Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Newroz Day, a festival marking their spring and new year, in the town of Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Newroz Day, a festival marking their spring and new year, in the town of Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Traditional musicians and dancers entertained as Iranian-American volunteers cook and serve food for homeless and near-homeless people at Midnight Mission shelter on Skid Row to celebrate Nowruz, Iranian New Year in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Traditional musicians and dancers entertained as Iranian-American volunteers cook and serve food for homeless and near-homeless people at Midnight Mission shelter on Skid Row to celebrate Nowruz, Iranian New Year in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Friday, March 16, 2018
Traditional musicians and dancers entertained as Iranian-American volunteers cook and serve food for homeless and near-homeless people at Midnight Mission shelter on Skid Row to celebrate Nowruz, Iranian New Year in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Iraqi Kurdish men celebrate Newroz Day in Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Iraqi Kurdish men celebrate Newroz Day in Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Iraqi Kurdish men celebrate Newroz Day in Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A woman touches the wall of a Parsi fire temple featuring huge carvings of ancient priests on the occasion of the Persian New Year in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

A woman touches the wall of a Parsi fire temple featuring huge carvings of ancient priests on the occasion of the Persian New Year in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
A woman touches the wall of a Parsi fire temple featuring huge carvings of ancient priests on the occasion of the Persian New Year in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Newroz Day, a festival marking their spring and new year, in the town of Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Newroz Day, a festival marking their spring and new year, in the town of Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Newroz Day, a festival marking their spring and new year, in the town of Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
People react during a gathering celebrating Newroz in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

People react during a gathering celebrating Newroz in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
People react during a gathering celebrating Newroz in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A homeless woman claps for traditional musicians and dancers as Iranian-American volunteers cook and serve food for homeless and near-homeless people at Midnight Mission shelter on Skid Row to celebrate Nowruz in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

A homeless woman claps for traditional musicians and dancers as Iranian-American volunteers cook and serve food for homeless and near-homeless people at Midnight Mission shelter on Skid Row to celebrate Nowruz in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Friday, March 16, 2018
A homeless woman claps for traditional musicians and dancers as Iranian-American volunteers cook and serve food for homeless and near-homeless people at Midnight Mission shelter on Skid Row to celebrate Nowruz in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Iraqi Kurdish people celebrate Newroz Day in the town of Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Iraqi Kurdish people celebrate Newroz Day in the town of Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Iraqi Kurdish people celebrate Newroz Day in the town of Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Children play on a swing during Afghan spring and new year celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Children play on a swing during Afghan spring and new year celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Children play on a swing during Afghan spring and new year celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
People gesture during a gathering celebrating Newroz in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

People gesture during a gathering celebrating Newroz in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
People gesture during a gathering celebrating Newroz in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People gesture during a gathering celebrating Newroz in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

People gesture during a gathering celebrating Newroz in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
People gesture during a gathering celebrating Newroz in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Iranian-American volunteers serve food for homeless and near-homeless people at Midnight Mission shelter on Skid Row to celebrate Nowruz in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Iranian-American volunteers serve food for homeless and near-homeless people at Midnight Mission shelter on Skid Row to celebrate Nowruz in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Friday, March 16, 2018
Iranian-American volunteers serve food for homeless and near-homeless people at Midnight Mission shelter on Skid Row to celebrate Nowruz in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
A man jumps over a bonfire during a gathering to celebrate Newroz in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A man jumps over a bonfire during a gathering to celebrate Newroz in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
A man jumps over a bonfire during a gathering to celebrate Newroz in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A girl in traditional clothes attends a gathering celebrating Newroz in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

A girl in traditional clothes attends a gathering celebrating Newroz in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
A girl in traditional clothes attends a gathering celebrating Newroz in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Traditional musicians and dancers entertain as Iranian-American volunteers cook and serve food for homeless and near-homeless people at Midnight Mission shelter on Skid Row to celebrate Nowruz in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Traditional musicians and dancers entertain as Iranian-American volunteers cook and serve food for homeless and near-homeless people at Midnight Mission shelter on Skid Row to celebrate Nowruz in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Friday, March 16, 2018
Traditional musicians and dancers entertain as Iranian-American volunteers cook and serve food for homeless and near-homeless people at Midnight Mission shelter on Skid Row to celebrate Nowruz in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
A Kurdish man and woman sit on a mountain as they celebrate Newroz Day in Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A Kurdish man and woman sit on a mountain as they celebrate Newroz Day in Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
A Kurdish man and woman sit on a mountain as they celebrate Newroz Day in Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces distribute aid to residents evacuated from Ghouta. Mar 20 2018

Mar 20 2018
Preparing for the International Space Station

Preparing for the International Space Station

American and Russian astronauts get ready for their mission to the ISS, where they will spend the next five months living and working. Mar 19 2018

Mar 19 2018
The handmaid's protest

The handmaid's protest

Demonstrators evoke the dystopian future of "The Handmaid's Tale" book and television series in their present-day protests. Mar 19 2018

Mar 19 2018
Saudi woman learns to ride motorcycle

Saudi woman learns to ride motorcycle

Maryam Ahmed Al-Moalem obtains her motorcycle license in Bahrain ahead of a Saudi royal decree allowing women to drive. Mar 19 2018

Mar 19 2018

Boko Haram releases kidnapped schoolgirls

Boko Haram releases kidnapped schoolgirls

Islamist militants free scores of kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls, driving them back into the town where they had been captured a month ago.

Screening Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs

Screening Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs

Cast members celebrate Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs," an animated movie about a Japanese city that deports its dogs to a garbage dump island during an outbreak of canine flu, during a screening in New York.

Winter in spring

Winter in spring

Millions of commuters along the U.S. East Coast face another round of heavy snow, ice and wind gusts.

Texas bombing suspect blows self up

Texas bombing suspect blows self up

The 24-year-old man who terrified residents of Austin, Texas, with a three-week bombing campaign that killed two people blew himself up on the side of a highway north of the city as police closed in on him.

Retrospective: Fifteen years in Iraq

Retrospective: Fifteen years in Iraq

Fifteen years have passed since the U.S.-led coalition invaded Iraq to topple Saddam Hussein.

Fleeing rebel-held Douma in Syria

Fleeing rebel-held Douma in Syria

More than 100 civilians were killed in recent air strikes in eastern Ghouta, with most of the raids on Douma, where more than 150,000 people still live.

The ruins of Mosul

The ruins of Mosul

Iraq faces the titanic task of rebuilding its second largest city from the ruins of war.

Hunger brings death after Congo violence

Hunger brings death after Congo violence

The guns have fallen silent in the Congolese town of Mwene Ditu, but each day starving children arrive at the small hospital there battling for their lives.

World's last male northern white rhino dies

World's last male northern white rhino dies

The world's last male northern white rhino has died, leaving only two females of its subspecies alive in the world.

