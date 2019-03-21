Persian New Year
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Nowruz Day, a festival marking the first day of spring and the new year, in the town of Akra near Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish Iraqi man carries fire torch, as he celebrates Nowruz Day in the town of Akra near Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Iraqi Kurdish people are seen up a mountain, as they celebrate Nowruz Day in the town of Akra near Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Iraqi Kurdish men carry fire torches, as they celebrate Nowruz Day in the town of Akra near Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
An Iraqi Kurdish woman poses for photo as she celebrates Nowruz Day in the town of Akra near Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Fireworks explode over a mountain, during the celebrations of Nowruz Day in the town of Akra near Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi Kurdish people celebrate Nowruz Day in the town of Akra near Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish Iraqi man carries a Kurdish flag as he celebrates Nowruz Day in the town of Akra near Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A Kurdish Iraqi man carries fire torches, as he celebrates Nowruz Day in the town of Akra near Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Iraqi Kurdish people prepare torches to celebrate Nowruz Day in the town of Akra near Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Iraqi Kurdish men carry fire torches, as they celebrate Nowruz Day in the town of Akra near Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish Iraqi man is seen during celebrations of Nowruz Day in the town of Akra near Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi Kurdish men carry fire torches, as they celebrate Nowruz Day in the town of Akra near Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A Kurdish Iraqi woman holds the Kurdish flag, as she celebrates Nowruz Day in the town of Akra near Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Iraqi Kurdish men dance, as they celebrate Nowruz Day in the town of Akra near Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A Kurdish Iraqi man blows fire from his mouth, as he celebrates Nowruz Day in the town of Akra near Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Iraqi Kurdish people are seen up a mountain, as they celebrate Nowruz Day in the town of Akra near Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Iraqi Kurdish men carry fire torches, as they celebrate Nowruz Day in the town of Akra near Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Iraqi Kurdish man smokes cigarette on the roof of a church during Nowruz Day in the town of Akra near Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Iraqi Kurdish men carry fire torches, as they celebrate Nowruz Day in the town of Akra near Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
