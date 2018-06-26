Peru 2 - Australia 0
Australia's Tim Cahill and Mile Jedinak in action with Peru's Renato Tapia and Christian Ramos. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Australia's Mathew Leckie in action with Peru's Miguel Trauco and Edison Flores. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Peru's Paolo Guerrero scores their second goal. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Peru's Paolo Guerrero scores their second goal\\. REUTERS/Max Rossi
France's Steve Mandanda and Lucas Hernandez in action with Denmark's Christian Eriksen. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Peru's Pedro Aquino in action with Australia's Mile Jedinak. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Peru's Paolo Guerrero celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Australia's Mathew Ryan reacts. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Australia's Aziz Behich. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A general view during the match. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Australia's Mathew Leckie and Peru's Pedro Aquino lie injured. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Australia's Robbie Kruse reacts. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Australia's Mile Jedinak in action with Peru's Christian Cueva. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Australia's Aziz Behich in action. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Australia's Mile Jedinak in action with Peru's Christian Cueva. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Australia's Tim Cahill greets fans at the end of the match. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Peru's Andre Carrillo scores their first goal. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Australia's Mile Jedinak after the match. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Australia's Tim Cahill looks walks to the fans after the match. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
