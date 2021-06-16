Edition:
Peru leftist Castillo claims election win as Fujimori fights result

Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo addresses supporters from the headquarters of the "Free Peru" party in Lima, Peru, June 15, 2021. Castillo claimed victory in the presidential election on Tuesday after clinging on to a narrow lead as the lengthy vote count ended, although his right-wing rival pledged to fight the result and has yet to concede. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Fireworks explode as Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo addresses supporters from the headquarters of the "Free Peru" party in Lima, Peru, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
A supporter of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo kneels on the ground near the headquarters of the "Free Peru" party, in Lima, Peru June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gestures to supporters from the headquarters of the "Free Peru" party in Lima, Peru, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori addresses supporters in Lima, Peru June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori gather near the National Jury of Elections, in Lima, Peru, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Angela Ponce

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori gather near the National Jury of Elections, in Lima, Peru, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Angela Ponce

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori gather near the National Jury of Elections, in Lima, Peru, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Angela Ponce

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori gather near the National Jury of Elections, in Lima, Peru, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Angela Ponce

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
A sign for Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori is seen as police officers stand guard, in Lima, Peru June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori gather near the National Jury of Elections, in Lima, Peru, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Angela Ponce

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori addresses supporters in Lima, Peru, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Angela Ponce

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori gestures to supporters in Lima, Peru June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Police officers stand guard as supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori gather in Lima, Peru June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori march in Lima, Peru June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gather outside the headquarters of the "Free Peru" party, in Lima, Peru, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Angela Ponce

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gather outside the headquarters of the "Free Peru" party, in Lima, Peru, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Angela Ponce

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
A supporter of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo makes sounds with a horn outside the headquarters of the "Free Peru" party, in Lima, Peru,  June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Angela Ponce

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo arrives at the headquarters of the "Free Peru" party for a news conference in Lima, Peru June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo arrives to hold a news conference in Lima, Peru June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
