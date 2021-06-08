Peru presidential run-off still too close to call
Fireworks explode over the sky as Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo addresses supporters the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Liz Tasa
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo carry an oversized Peruvian flag on a street a day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque
Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gestures to supporters the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Supporters of Peruvian presidential candidate Pedro Castillo hold candles near the National Office of Electoral Processes a day after a run-off presidential election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Liz Tasa
Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori (C), with first vice presidential candidate Luis Galarreta (L) and second vice presidential candidate Patricia Juarez, reacts at a news conference the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7,...more
A supporter of Peruvian presidential candidate Pedro Castillo holds a candle near the National Office of Electoral Processes a day after a run-off presidential election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Liz Tasa
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gather in the streets the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Liz Tasa
A supporter of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo reacts beneath a giant Peruvian flag the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Liz Tasa
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gather in the streets the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Liz Tasa
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gather along a street the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Liz Tasa
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gather in the street the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Gerardo Marin
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gather along a street the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Liz Tasa
A protestor holds a sign reading "No to fraud" the day after a run-off presidential election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque
A supporter of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo runs beneath a giant Peruvian flag the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
A supporter of Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori reacts, in Lima, Peru, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori react in Lima, Peru, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Gerardo Marin
Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gestures to supporters, in Tacabamba, Peru, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque
Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori leaves a polling station after casting her vote, in Lima, Peru, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Signs that read "No to Keiko" are discarded on a street a day after a run-off election between presidential candidates Keiko Fujimori and Pedro Castillo, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque
A vendor sits beside a display case of food as supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gather in the street the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque
