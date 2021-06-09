Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Jun 9, 2021 | 5:16pm EDT

Peru's socialists lead tight election as battle brews over result

Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo addresses supporters from the headquarters of the "Free Peru" party, in Lima, Peru June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo addresses supporters from the headquarters of the "Free Peru" party, in Lima, Peru June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo addresses supporters from the headquarters of the "Free Peru" party, in Lima, Peru June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo addresses supporters from the headquarters of the "Free Peru" party, in Lima, Peru June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque

Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo addresses supporters from the headquarters of the "Free Peru" party, in Lima, Peru June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo addresses supporters from the headquarters of the "Free Peru" party, in Lima, Peru June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque
A supporter of Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori holds a sign that reads "No to fraud" after a June 6 run-off election, in Lima, Peru June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

A supporter of Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori holds a sign that reads "No to fraud" after a June 6 run-off election, in Lima, Peru June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
A supporter of Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori holds a sign that reads "No to fraud" after a June 6 run-off election, in Lima, Peru June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Supporters of presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gather near the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) in Lima, Peru June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Supporters of presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gather near the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) in Lima, Peru June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Supporters of presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gather near the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) in Lima, Peru June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
A supporter of Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori holds a sign that reads "Fraud in the polling station. No to communism" after a June 6 run-off election, in Lima, Peru June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

A supporter of Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori holds a sign that reads "Fraud in the polling station. No to communism" after a June 6 run-off election, in Lima, Peru June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
A supporter of Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori holds a sign that reads "Fraud in the polling station. No to communism" after a June 6 run-off election, in Lima, Peru June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Fireworks explode over the sky as Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo addresses supporters the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Liz Tasa

Fireworks explode over the sky as Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo addresses supporters the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Liz Tasa

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Fireworks explode over the sky as Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo addresses supporters the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Liz Tasa
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo carry an oversized Peruvian flag on a street a day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque

Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo carry an oversized Peruvian flag on a street a day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo carry an oversized Peruvian flag on a street a day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque
Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gestures to supporters the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gestures to supporters the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gestures to supporters the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Supporters of Peruvian presidential candidate Pedro Castillo hold candles near the National Office of Electoral Processes a day after a run-off presidential election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Liz Tasa

Supporters of Peruvian presidential candidate Pedro Castillo hold candles near the National Office of Electoral Processes a day after a run-off presidential election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Liz Tasa

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Supporters of Peruvian presidential candidate Pedro Castillo hold candles near the National Office of Electoral Processes a day after a run-off presidential election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Liz Tasa
Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori (C), with first vice presidential candidate Luis Galarreta (L) and second vice presidential candidate Patricia Juarez, reacts at a news conference the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Gerardo Marin

Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori (C), with first vice presidential candidate Luis Galarreta (L) and second vice presidential candidate Patricia Juarez, reacts at a news conference the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7,...more

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori (C), with first vice presidential candidate Luis Galarreta (L) and second vice presidential candidate Patricia Juarez, reacts at a news conference the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Gerardo Marin
A supporter of Peruvian presidential candidate Pedro Castillo holds a candle near the National Office of Electoral Processes a day after a run-off presidential election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Liz Tasa

A supporter of Peruvian presidential candidate Pedro Castillo holds a candle near the National Office of Electoral Processes a day after a run-off presidential election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Liz Tasa

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
A supporter of Peruvian presidential candidate Pedro Castillo holds a candle near the National Office of Electoral Processes a day after a run-off presidential election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Liz Tasa
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gather in the streets the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Liz Tasa

Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gather in the streets the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Liz Tasa

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gather in the streets the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Liz Tasa
A supporter of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo reacts beneath a giant Peruvian flag the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Liz Tasa

A supporter of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo reacts beneath a giant Peruvian flag the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Liz Tasa

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
A supporter of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo reacts beneath a giant Peruvian flag the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Liz Tasa
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gather in the streets the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Liz Tasa

Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gather in the streets the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Liz Tasa

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gather in the streets the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Liz Tasa
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gather along a street the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Liz Tasa

Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gather along a street the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Liz Tasa

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gather along a street the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Liz Tasa
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gather in the street the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Gerardo Marin

Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gather in the street the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Gerardo Marin

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gather in the street the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Gerardo Marin
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gather along a street the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Liz Tasa

Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gather along a street the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Liz Tasa

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gather along a street the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Liz Tasa
A protestor holds a sign reading "No to fraud" the day after a run-off presidential election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque

A protestor holds a sign reading "No to fraud" the day after a run-off presidential election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
A protestor holds a sign reading "No to fraud" the day after a run-off presidential election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque
A supporter of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo runs beneath a giant Peruvian flag the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

A supporter of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo runs beneath a giant Peruvian flag the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
A supporter of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo runs beneath a giant Peruvian flag the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
A supporter of Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori reacts, in Lima, Peru, June 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

A supporter of Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori reacts, in Lima, Peru, June 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
A supporter of Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori reacts, in Lima, Peru, June 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori react in Lima, Peru, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Gerardo Marin

Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori react in Lima, Peru, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Gerardo Marin

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori react in Lima, Peru, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Gerardo Marin
Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gestures to supporters, in Tacabamba, Peru, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque

Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gestures to supporters, in Tacabamba, Peru, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gestures to supporters, in Tacabamba, Peru, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque
Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori leaves a polling station after casting her vote, in Lima, Peru, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori leaves a polling station after casting her vote, in Lima, Peru, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori leaves a polling station after casting her vote, in Lima, Peru, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Signs that read "No to Keiko" are discarded on a street a day after a run-off election between presidential candidates Keiko Fujimori and Pedro Castillo, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque

Signs that read "No to Keiko" are discarded on a street a day after a run-off election between presidential candidates Keiko Fujimori and Pedro Castillo, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Signs that read "No to Keiko" are discarded on a street a day after a run-off election between presidential candidates Keiko Fujimori and Pedro Castillo, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque
A vendor sits beside a display case of food as supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gather in the street the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque

A vendor sits beside a display case of food as supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gather in the street the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
A vendor sits beside a display case of food as supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gather in the street the day after a run-off election, in Lima, Peru, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gather in Lima, Peru June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gather in Lima, Peru June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gather in Lima, Peru June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
A supporter of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo sits next to a campaign prop after a June 6 run-off election, in Lima, Peru June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

A supporter of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo sits next to a campaign prop after a June 6 run-off election, in Lima, Peru June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
A supporter of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo sits next to a campaign prop after a June 6 run-off election, in Lima, Peru June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
