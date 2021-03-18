Pet exodus as Hong Kong residents flee China's tightening grip
Siberian Husky Calot is seen in a vehicle en route to a cargo terminal, before emigrating to Britain, in Hong Kong, China. After Chinese authorities implemented the new security law to quell unrest and tighten control over the Hong Kong region, some...more
Siberian Husky Rex is seen inside its portable kennel at a cargo terminal before emigrating to Britain, in Hong Kong, China. The UK government announced its new visa scheme for British National Overseas (BNO) passport holders last year, allows those...more
Pet dogs Calot, Rex and Mocha and cat Miu Miu are seen on their way to a cargo terminal, before emigrating to Britain, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pet cat Miu Miu sniffs at a British National Overseas passport (BNO) before emigrating to Britain, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Siberian Husky Rex is seen in a vehicle en route to a cargo terminal before emigrating to Britain, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Don Yip plays with his pet dogs Calot, Rex and Mocha, before their emigration to Britain, in Hong Kong, China. Life Travel, the pet relocation company Yip hired, said they have seen a "threefold" increase in business ever since 2019, when the Asian...more
Siberian Husky Calot stands next to luggage, before its owner Don Yip emigrates to Britain, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Don Yip waves to his friends and relatives before his departure at Hong Kong International Airport to Britain, in Hong Kong, China. On February 17, Yip, his girlfriend and her daughter prepared their four pets to make the long journey ahead,...more
Workers move dog in portable kennels at a cargo terminal before shipping them to Britain, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Siberian Husky Calot is checked by a veterinarian before its owner Don Yip emigrates to Britain, in Hong Kong, China. "We will face a lot of problems (in the UK), ranging from small ones to big ones. But if you are determined to live there, you have...more
A veterinarian explains the process of emigrating with his pets to dog owner Don Yip before their emigration to Britain, in Hong Kong, China.REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Don Yip is surrounded by his pet dogs Calot, Rex and Mocha, before their emigration to Britain, in Hong Kong, China.REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Don Yip plays with his pet Alaskan Malamute dog called Mocha, before their emigration to Britain, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Alaskan Malamute Mocha is seen inside its kennel at a cargo terminal before emigrating to Britain, in Hong Kong, China. The Hong Kong government does not keep official statistics on how many people are leaving to the UK to take up the new BNO offer,...more
Next Slideshows
U.S. facing biggest migrant surge in 20 years
The United States is facing the biggest surge of migrants at its southwestern border in 20 years, says the homeland security secretary as the Biden...
Eight killed, including six Asian women, in Atlanta spa shootings
Eight people, six of them Asian women, were shot dead in a string of attacks at day spas in the Atlanta area, intensifying fears among Asian-Americans who have...
Vaccine rollout expands to millions of Americans
Scenes from across the United States as Americans receive their COVID vaccine.
Mars the wet planet
Somewhere between 30% and 99% of the abundant bodies of water on Mars' surface may now be trapped within minerals in the Martian crust, researchers said,...
MORE IN PICTURES
U.S. facing biggest migrant surge in 20 years
The United States is facing the biggest surge of migrants at its southwestern border in 20 years, says the homeland security secretary as the Biden administration races to handle an influx of children trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border alone.
Eight killed, including six Asian women, in Atlanta spa shootings
Eight people, six of them Asian women, were shot dead in a string of attacks at day spas in the Atlanta area, intensifying fears among Asian-Americans who have experienced increased attacks since the onset of the pandemic.
Vaccine rollout expands to millions of Americans
Scenes from across the United States as Americans receive their COVID vaccine.
Celebrating St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Women create community of dance in Iran
Dance instructor Boshra and her students find the rhythm as a performance group in Tehran.
Mars the wet planet
Somewhere between 30% and 99% of the abundant bodies of water on Mars' surface may now be trapped within minerals in the Martian crust, researchers said, running counter to the long-held notion that it simply was lost into space by escaping through the upper atmosphere.
Military tightens grip in Myanmar as protester death toll climbs
The Myanmar military junta imposed martial law in parts of the main city Yangon, giving commanders wide powers to stamp out dissent.
Murder of Sarah Everard sparks uproar over women's safety and policing
Furor continues over violence against women and heavy-handed policing after Sarah Everard's murder, with protests staged outside London police headquarters, parliament and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office.
From Florida to San Francisco, Americans flock to movies, bars and ballparks
From the crack of the baseball bat in Florida to clinking of cocktails in San Francisco bars, the sounds of spring are in the air as Americans return to beloved pastimes amid loosened COVID restrictions.