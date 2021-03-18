Pet exodus as Hong Kong residents flee China's tightening grip

Don Yip plays with his pet dogs Calot, Rex and Mocha, before their emigration to Britain, in Hong Kong, China. Life Travel, the pet relocation company Yip hired, said they have seen a "threefold" increase in business ever since 2019, when the Asian...more

Don Yip plays with his pet dogs Calot, Rex and Mocha, before their emigration to Britain, in Hong Kong, China. Life Travel, the pet relocation company Yip hired, said they have seen a "threefold" increase in business ever since 2019, when the Asian financial capital was rocked by months of dramatic protests. But interest in pet relocation remained steady in 2020, when the protests were followed by the imposition of the national security law last year. Although the cancellation of flights due to the pandemic has added some difficulties to the process, most pet owners have still wanted to prepare their pets for relocation, Life Travel founder Diana Chan said. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close