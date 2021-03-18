Edition:
Pet exodus as Hong Kong residents flee China's tightening grip

Siberian Husky Calot is seen in a vehicle en route to a cargo terminal, before emigrating to Britain, in Hong Kong, China. After Chinese authorities implemented the new security law to quell unrest and tighten control over the Hong Kong region, some residents decided it was finally time to leave. But not without their pets. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, March 18, 2021
Siberian Husky Calot is seen in a vehicle en route to a cargo terminal, before emigrating to Britain, in Hong Kong, China. After Chinese authorities implemented the new security law to quell unrest and tighten control over the Hong Kong region, some residents decided it was finally time to leave. But not without their pets. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Siberian Husky Rex is seen inside its portable kennel at a cargo terminal before emigrating to Britain, in Hong Kong, China. The UK government announced its new visa scheme for British National Overseas (BNO) passport holders last year, allows those with BNO status to live, study and work in Britain for five years and eventually apply for citizenship. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, March 18, 2021
Siberian Husky Rex is seen inside its portable kennel at a cargo terminal before emigrating to Britain, in Hong Kong, China. The UK government announced its new visa scheme for British National Overseas (BNO) passport holders last year, allows those with BNO status to live, study and work in Britain for five years and eventually apply for citizenship. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pet dogs Calot, Rex and Mocha and cat Miu Miu are seen on their way to a cargo terminal, before emigrating to Britain, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, March 18, 2021
Pet dogs Calot, Rex and Mocha and cat Miu Miu are seen on their way to a cargo terminal, before emigrating to Britain, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pet cat Miu Miu sniffs at a British National Overseas passport (BNO) before emigrating to Britain, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, March 18, 2021
Pet cat Miu Miu sniffs at a British National Overseas passport (BNO) before emigrating to Britain, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Siberian Husky Rex is seen in a vehicle en route to a cargo terminal before emigrating to Britain, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, March 18, 2021
Siberian Husky Rex is seen in a vehicle en route to a cargo terminal before emigrating to Britain, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Don Yip plays with his pet dogs Calot, Rex and Mocha, before their emigration to Britain, in Hong Kong, China. Life Travel, the pet relocation company Yip hired, said they have seen a "threefold" increase in business ever since 2019, when the Asian financial capital was rocked by months of dramatic protests. But interest in pet relocation remained steady in 2020, when the protests were followed by the imposition of the national security law last year. Although the cancellation of flights due to the pandemic has added some difficulties to the process, most pet owners have still wanted to prepare their pets for relocation, Life Travel founder Diana Chan said. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, March 18, 2021
Don Yip plays with his pet dogs Calot, Rex and Mocha, before their emigration to Britain, in Hong Kong, China. Life Travel, the pet relocation company Yip hired, said they have seen a "threefold" increase in business ever since 2019, when the Asian financial capital was rocked by months of dramatic protests. But interest in pet relocation remained steady in 2020, when the protests were followed by the imposition of the national security law last year. Although the cancellation of flights due to the pandemic has added some difficulties to the process, most pet owners have still wanted to prepare their pets for relocation, Life Travel founder Diana Chan said. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Siberian Husky Calot stands next to luggage, before its owner Don Yip emigrates to Britain, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, March 18, 2021
Siberian Husky Calot stands next to luggage, before its owner Don Yip emigrates to Britain, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Don Yip waves to his friends and relatives before his departure at Hong Kong International Airport to Britain, in Hong Kong, China. On February 17, Yip, his girlfriend and her daughter prepared their four pets to make the long journey ahead, carefully sealing them into kennels and saying their goodbyes before being reunited in the UK. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, March 18, 2021
Don Yip waves to his friends and relatives before his departure at Hong Kong International Airport to Britain, in Hong Kong, China. On February 17, Yip, his girlfriend and her daughter prepared their four pets to make the long journey ahead, carefully sealing them into kennels and saying their goodbyes before being reunited in the UK. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Workers move dog in portable kennels at a cargo terminal before shipping them to Britain, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, March 18, 2021
Workers move dog in portable kennels at a cargo terminal before shipping them to Britain, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Siberian Husky Calot is checked by a veterinarian before its owner Don Yip emigrates to Britain, in Hong Kong, China. "We will face a lot of problems (in the UK), ranging from small ones to big ones. But if you are determined to live there, you have this mentality, and you can solve these problems one by one," said Yip. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, March 18, 2021
Siberian Husky Calot is checked by a veterinarian before its owner Don Yip emigrates to Britain, in Hong Kong, China. "We will face a lot of problems (in the UK), ranging from small ones to big ones. But if you are determined to live there, you have this mentality, and you can solve these problems one by one," said Yip. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A veterinarian explains the process of emigrating with his pets to dog owner Don Yip before their emigration to Britain, in Hong Kong, China.REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, March 18, 2021
A veterinarian explains the process of emigrating with his pets to dog owner Don Yip before their emigration to Britain, in Hong Kong, China.REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Don Yip is surrounded by his pet dogs Calot, Rex and Mocha, before their emigration to Britain, in Hong Kong, China.REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, March 18, 2021
Don Yip is surrounded by his pet dogs Calot, Rex and Mocha, before their emigration to Britain, in Hong Kong, China.REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Don Yip plays with his pet Alaskan Malamute dog called Mocha, before their emigration to Britain, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, March 18, 2021
Don Yip plays with his pet Alaskan Malamute dog called Mocha, before their emigration to Britain, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Alaskan Malamute Mocha is seen inside its kennel at a cargo terminal before emigrating to Britain, in Hong Kong, China. The Hong Kong government does not keep official statistics on how many people are leaving to the UK to take up the new BNO offer, but estimates from the UK government forecast as many as 300,000 people may be expected to immigrate during the next five years. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, March 18, 2021
Alaskan Malamute Mocha is seen inside its kennel at a cargo terminal before emigrating to Britain, in Hong Kong, China. The Hong Kong government does not keep official statistics on how many people are leaving to the UK to take up the new BNO offer, but estimates from the UK government forecast as many as 300,000 people may be expected to immigrate during the next five years. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
