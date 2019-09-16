Edition:
Petrol bombs and water cannons in weekend Hong Kong protests

Anti-government protesters are sprayed with a water cannon during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, China, September 15, 2019. What began as a mostly peaceful protest earlier in the day spiraled into violence in some of the Chinese territory's busiest shopping and tourist districts. Thousands of anti-government protesters, many clad in black masks, caps and shades to obscure their identity, raced through the streets, engaging in cat-and-mouse tactics with police, setting street fires and blocking roads in the heart of Hong Kong where many key business districts are located. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, September 15, 2019

Reuters / Sunday, September 15, 2019
An anti-government protester catches fire after throwing a petrol bomb during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An anti-government protester catches fire after throwing a petrol bomb during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, September 15, 2019

Anti-government protesters protect themselves with umbrellas among tear gas during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Anti-government protesters protect themselves with umbrellas among tear gas during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, September 15, 2019

Anti-government protesters are sprayed with a water cannon by riot police during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Anti-government protesters are sprayed with a water cannon by riot police during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, September 15, 2019

A pro-China supporter wields a kitchen knife to confront anti-government protesters in North Point in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A pro-China supporter wields a kitchen knife to confront anti-government protesters in North Point in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, September 15, 2019

A member of media reacts to a tear gas during an anti-government demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A member of media reacts to a tear gas during an anti-government demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, September 15, 2019

A police vehicle is seen on fire during an anti-government demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A police vehicle is seen on fire during an anti-government demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, September 15, 2019

Police vehicle sprays blue-colored water towards anti-government protesters during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Police vehicle sprays blue-colored water towards anti-government protesters during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, September 15, 2019

Anti-government protesters attend a demonstration at Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Anti-government protesters attend a demonstration at Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, September 15, 2019

Anti-government protesters are seen among tear gas fired by the police near Causeway Bay station in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-government protesters are seen among tear gas fired by the police near Causeway Bay station in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, September 15, 2019

Riot police stand guard at Causeway Bay MTR station during clashes in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Riot police stand guard at Causeway Bay MTR station during clashes in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, September 15, 2019

An anti-government protester reacts near Causeway Bay station in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An anti-government protester reacts near Causeway Bay station in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, September 15, 2019

An anti-extradition bill protester using a fire extinguisher outside Admiralty Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station as protesters accuse the railway operator of helping the government to catch protesters, in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An anti-extradition bill protester using a fire extinguisher outside Admiralty Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station as protesters accuse the railway operator of helping the government to catch protesters, in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, September 15, 2019

Anti-extradition bill protesters smash a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) facility as they accuse the railway operator of helping the government to catch protesters, at Admiralty, in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-extradition bill protesters smash a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) facility as they accuse the railway operator of helping the government to catch protesters, at Admiralty, in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, September 15, 2019

Anti-government protesters march during a demonstration in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Anti-government protesters march during a demonstration in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, September 15, 2019

An anti-government protester throws back a tear gas canister at the police during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An anti-government protester throws back a tear gas canister at the police during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, September 15, 2019

A riot police officer fires tear gas during an anti-government demonstration near the Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A riot police officer fires tear gas during an anti-government demonstration near the Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Sunday, September 15, 2019

An anti-government protester reacts near a burning fence during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An anti-government protester reacts near a burning fence during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, September 15, 2019

Police sprays anti-government protesters with colored water during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Police sprays anti-government protesters with colored water during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, September 15, 2019

An anti-government protester picks up a tear gas canister during a demonstration in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

An anti-government protester picks up a tear gas canister during a demonstration in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, September 15, 2019

Anti-government protesters are sprayed with a water cannon during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Anti-government protesters are sprayed with a water cannon during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, September 15, 2019

Members of the media look at tear gas fired by police near an entrance of Causeway Bay station in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Members of the media look at tear gas fired by police near an entrance of Causeway Bay station in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Sunday, September 15, 2019

An anti-government protester is sprayed with blue-colored water by the police during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

An anti-government protester is sprayed with blue-colored water by the police during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Sunday, September 15, 2019

An anti-government protester cleans his eyes after tear gas was fired by the riot police during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An anti-government protester cleans his eyes after tear gas was fired by the riot police during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, September 15, 2019

Police fire tear gas trying to disperse anti-government protesters near Causeway Bay station in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Police fire tear gas trying to disperse anti-government protesters near Causeway Bay station in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, September 15, 2019

