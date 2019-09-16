Petrol bombs and water cannons in weekend Hong Kong protests

Anti-government protesters are sprayed with a water cannon during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, China, September 15, 2019. What began as a mostly peaceful protest earlier in the day spiraled into violence in some of...more

Anti-government protesters are sprayed with a water cannon during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, China, September 15, 2019. What began as a mostly peaceful protest earlier in the day spiraled into violence in some of the Chinese territory's busiest shopping and tourist districts. Thousands of anti-government protesters, many clad in black masks, caps and shades to obscure their identity, raced through the streets, engaging in cat-and-mouse tactics with police, setting street fires and blocking roads in the heart of Hong Kong where many key business districts are located. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

