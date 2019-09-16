Petrol bombs and water cannons in weekend Hong Kong protests
Anti-government protesters are sprayed with a water cannon during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, China, September 15, 2019. What began as a mostly peaceful protest earlier in the day spiraled into violence in some of...more
An anti-government protester catches fire after throwing a petrol bomb during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-government protesters protect themselves with umbrellas among tear gas during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Anti-government protesters are sprayed with a water cannon by riot police during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A pro-China supporter wields a kitchen knife to confront anti-government protesters in North Point in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A member of media reacts to a tear gas during an anti-government demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A police vehicle is seen on fire during an anti-government demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police vehicle sprays blue-colored water towards anti-government protesters during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Anti-government protesters attend a demonstration at Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Anti-government protesters are seen among tear gas fired by the police near Causeway Bay station in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police stand guard at Causeway Bay MTR station during clashes in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-government protester reacts near Causeway Bay station in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An anti-extradition bill protester using a fire extinguisher outside Admiralty Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station as protesters accuse the railway operator of helping the government to catch protesters, in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019....more
Anti-extradition bill protesters smash a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) facility as they accuse the railway operator of helping the government to catch protesters, at Admiralty, in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-government protesters march during a demonstration in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An anti-government protester throws back a tear gas canister at the police during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A riot police officer fires tear gas during an anti-government demonstration near the Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An anti-government protester reacts near a burning fence during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police sprays anti-government protesters with colored water during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An anti-government protester picks up a tear gas canister during a demonstration in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Anti-government protesters are sprayed with a water cannon during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Members of the media look at tear gas fired by police near an entrance of Causeway Bay station in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An anti-government protester is sprayed with blue-colored water by the police during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An anti-government protester cleans his eyes after tear gas was fired by the riot police during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Police fire tear gas trying to disperse anti-government protesters near Causeway Bay station in Hong Kong, September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
