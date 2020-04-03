Edition:
Pets in a pandemic

Lea, 19, plays with her cat as she studies at home during the coronavirus lockdown in Moorsel, Belgium March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Anna Edith Slepicka, who must stay at home, sits next to her dog Neo while waving to the nurse visiting her at her home daily in Brussels, Belgium March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
A cat is seen at a home in al-Fari'ah refugee camp during a home confinement order in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
A woman walks her dog during a curfew in Belgrade, Serbia, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
A domestic black cat looks at a cat sitting outside the window, in the village of Blecourt, France, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
A man rides a skateboard with dogs on Princes Street in Edinburgh, Britain, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
A dog wearing a protective mask is seen with its owner inside an autorickshaw in Chennai, India, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
Home veterinarian Wendy Jane McCulloch examines 8-year-old cat Ivy at the closed Botanica Inc. office as she makes client home visits, in Manhattan, New York City, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
A man wearing a face mask and his dog look out of a window in Prague, Czech Republic, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
A woman walks her dog through a deserted Paseo de la Castellana avenue in Madrid, Spain, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2020
A cat is seen in a balcony during a citywide round of applause for health workers in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
A man wearing a protective mask walks his dog in Bari, Italy March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
A man relaxes with his dog on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
A cat lies in a window near a theatre in Oberammergau, Germany, March 19, 2020. Bavaria's Passion Play, staged every decade since the 1630s when villagers thanked God for the end of the plague, has been postponed for two years due to the spread of the coronavirus. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
A dog looks out the window as a boy studies at home via video conference in Rome, Italy, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
A man walks his dog on the deserted Piazza del Popolo square in Rome, Italy, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
A dog wears a mask on a street in Shanghai, China March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
People walk with their dog along a beach resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Monserrat Zavala

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2020
A dog looks through an apartment window in Washington, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A man and a dog cross an empty road in Madrid, Spain March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
