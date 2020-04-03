Pets in a pandemic
Lea, 19, plays with her cat as she studies at home during the coronavirus lockdown in Moorsel, Belgium March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Anna Edith Slepicka, who must stay at home, sits next to her dog Neo while waving to the nurse visiting her at her home daily in Brussels, Belgium March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A cat is seen at a home in al-Fari'ah refugee camp during a home confinement order in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A woman walks her dog during a curfew in Belgrade, Serbia, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A domestic black cat looks at a cat sitting outside the window, in the village of Blecourt, France, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A man rides a skateboard with dogs on Princes Street in Edinburgh, Britain, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A dog wearing a protective mask is seen with its owner inside an autorickshaw in Chennai, India, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Home veterinarian Wendy Jane McCulloch examines 8-year-old cat Ivy at the closed Botanica Inc. office as she makes client home visits, in Manhattan, New York City, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A man wearing a face mask and his dog look out of a window in Prague, Czech Republic, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A woman walks her dog through a deserted Paseo de la Castellana avenue in Madrid, Spain, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A cat is seen in a balcony during a citywide round of applause for health workers in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
A man wearing a protective mask walks his dog in Bari, Italy March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A man relaxes with his dog on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A cat lies in a window near a theatre in Oberammergau, Germany, March 19, 2020. Bavaria's Passion Play, staged every decade since the 1630s when villagers thanked God for the end of the plague, has been postponed for two years due to the spread of...more
A dog looks out the window as a boy studies at home via video conference in Rome, Italy, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
A man walks his dog on the deserted Piazza del Popolo square in Rome, Italy, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A dog wears a mask on a street in Shanghai, China March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
People walk with their dog along a beach resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Monserrat Zavala
A dog looks through an apartment window in Washington, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man and a dog cross an empty road in Madrid, Spain March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
