Pictures | Thu Oct 29, 2020 | 1:09pm EDT

Philadelphia sets citywide curfew to quell unrest after shooting of Black man

Police officers detain a man for breaking curfew that was imposed after the death of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who was shot by police, in Philadelphia, October 28. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Police officers detain a man for breaking curfew that was imposed after the death of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who was shot by police, in Philadelphia, October 28. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Police officers detain a man for breaking curfew that was imposed after the death of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who was shot by police, in Philadelphia, October 28. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A police officer investigates inside a store that was looted in unrest following the death of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who was shot by police, in Philadelphia, October 28. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A police officer investigates inside a store that was looted in unrest following the death of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who was shot by police, in Philadelphia, October 28. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
A police officer investigates inside a store that was looted in unrest following the death of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who was shot by police, in Philadelphia, October 28. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Police officers stand guard outside a police station after the death of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who was shot by police in Philadelphia, October 28. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Police officers stand guard outside a police station after the death of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who was shot by police in Philadelphia, October 28. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Police officers stand guard outside a police station after the death of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who was shot by police in Philadelphia, October 28. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A riot police officer stands with a red smoothie splashed on him during clashes at a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia, October 27. &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura

A riot police officer stands with a red smoothie splashed on him during clashes at a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia, October 27.    REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
A riot police officer stands with a red smoothie splashed on him during clashes at a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia, October 27.    REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura
A demonstrator confronts a police officer outside the 18th District Police station during a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers &nbsp; &nbsp;

A demonstrator confronts a police officer outside the 18th District Police station during a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers    

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020    

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
A demonstrator confronts a police officer outside the 18th District Police station during a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers    
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia, October 27. &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura

Demonstrators clash with riot police during a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia, October 27.    REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia, October 27.    REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura
A protester stands on a vehicle as demonstrators clash with riot police during a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura

A protester stands on a vehicle as demonstrators clash with riot police during a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
A protester stands on a vehicle as demonstrators clash with riot police during a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers

Demonstrators clash with riot police during a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers
Maurice Small, 33, of West Philadelphia reacts after proposing to Tennesha Pennington, 29, of West Philadelphia, in front of a police line during a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers

Maurice Small, 33, of West Philadelphia reacts after proposing to Tennesha Pennington, 29, of West Philadelphia, in front of a police line during a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Maurice Small, 33, of West Philadelphia reacts after proposing to Tennesha Pennington, 29, of West Philadelphia, in front of a police line during a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers
Protestors hold a banner reading "enough is enough" during a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers

Protestors hold a banner reading "enough is enough" during a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Protestors hold a banner reading "enough is enough" during a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers
Fire burns as demonstrators clash with riot police during a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia, October 27. &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura

Fire burns as demonstrators clash with riot police during a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia, October 27.    REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Fire burns as demonstrators clash with riot police during a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia, October 27.    REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura
A woman argues with police officers during a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers

A woman argues with police officers during a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
A woman argues with police officers during a rally after the death of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers
Looters run out of a cellphone store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Looters run out of a cellphone store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Looters run out of a cellphone store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
People walk with looted merchandise following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

People walk with looted merchandise following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
People walk with looted merchandise following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
People loot a store during protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

People loot a store during protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
People loot a store during protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Looters gather at a beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Looters gather at a beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Looters gather at a beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
People break into a cellphone store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

People break into a cellphone store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
People break into a cellphone store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Entrance of a looted beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Entrance of a looted beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Entrance of a looted beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Looters load a stolen ATM into a vehicle following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Looters load a stolen ATM into a vehicle following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Looters load a stolen ATM into a vehicle following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Entrance of a looted beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace, a Black man in Philadelphia, October 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Entrance of a looted beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace, a Black man in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Entrance of a looted beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace, a Black man in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Police officers and firemen respond to a small fire and a broken ATM machine following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace, a Black man in Philadelphia, October 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Police officers and firemen respond to a small fire and a broken ATM machine following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace, a Black man in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Police officers and firemen respond to a small fire and a broken ATM machine following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace, a Black man in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
A business owner stands outside of her looted beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

A business owner stands outside of her looted beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
A business owner stands outside of her looted beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Owners of Hair Town gather at their looted beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace, a Black man in Philadelphia, October 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Owners of Hair Town gather at their looted beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace, a Black man in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Owners of Hair Town gather at their looted beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace, a Black man in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
A sign that reads "Vote - make a plan" is seen outside of a looted cellphone store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

A sign that reads "Vote - make a plan" is seen outside of a looted cellphone store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
A sign that reads "Vote - make a plan" is seen outside of a looted cellphone store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Looter walks inside a beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace, a Black man in Philadelphia, October 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Looter walks inside a beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace, a Black man in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Looter walks inside a beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace, a Black man in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Police officers guard a pick-up truck loaded with looted merchandise following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Police officers guard a pick-up truck loaded with looted merchandise following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Police officers guard a pick-up truck loaded with looted merchandise following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Two people walk off with looted merchandise from a discount store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Two people walk off with looted merchandise from a discount store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Two people walk off with looted merchandise from a discount store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Looters load a stolen ATM into a vehicle following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Looters load a stolen ATM into a vehicle following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Looters load a stolen ATM into a vehicle following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
The owner of a beauty supply store attempts to close the gate to his looted business following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

The owner of a beauty supply store attempts to close the gate to his looted business following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
The owner of a beauty supply store attempts to close the gate to his looted business following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
View after a small fire and broken-into ATM following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace, a Black man in Philadelphia, October 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

View after a small fire and broken-into ATM following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace, a Black man in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
View after a small fire and broken-into ATM following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace, a Black man in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
A business owner walks in his looted beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace, a Black man in Philadelphia, October 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

A business owner walks in his looted beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace, a Black man in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
A business owner walks in his looted beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace, a Black man in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
A person walks in the middle of the street beside shattered glass from a storefront following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

A person walks in the middle of the street beside shattered glass from a storefront following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
A person walks in the middle of the street beside shattered glass from a storefront following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
A looter is seen at a beauty supply store that was broken into following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

A looter is seen at a beauty supply store that was broken into following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
A looter is seen at a beauty supply store that was broken into following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
A business owner confronts the looters of his beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

A business owner confronts the looters of his beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
A business owner confronts the looters of his beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Firefighters hose down a burning police vehicle during protests after the death of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who was shot by police in Philadelphia, October 27. @reef_gotcars_58 via REUTERS &nbsp;

Firefighters hose down a burning police vehicle during protests after the death of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who was shot by police in Philadelphia, October 27. @reef_gotcars_58 via REUTERS  

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020  

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Firefighters hose down a burning police vehicle during protests after the death of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who was shot by police in Philadelphia, October 27. @reef_gotcars_58 via REUTERS  
Police vehicle burns during protests after the death of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who was shot by police in Philadelphia, October 27. @reef_gotcars_58 via REUTERS

Police vehicle burns during protests after the death of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who was shot by police in Philadelphia, October 27. @reef_gotcars_58 via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Police vehicle burns during protests after the death of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who was shot by police in Philadelphia, October 27. @reef_gotcars_58 via REUTERS
