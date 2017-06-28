Philippine evacuees wait out fighting
An evacuated woman poses while cooking in an evacuation center in Iligan. Nearly 250,000 residents of Marawi City have fled fighting between government troops and rebels allied with Islamic State. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Displaced residents carry a Ramadhan Pack food aid box, given by the Philippine government. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Evacuated residents rest at an evacuation centre in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An evacuated resident carries a child at an evacuation centre in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Evacuated residents rest at an evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Evacuated residents gather at an evacuation centre in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An evacuated newborn sleeps inside a mosquito net at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An evacuated woman stands at her makeshift tent outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A evacuated mother Rohanifa carries her 2-weeks-old baby Raifah who was born at the evacuation center. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Displaced residents line up to receive food from the Philippine government. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Evacuated residents rest at an evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Evacuated residents rest at an evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Edris Candidato and his family pose for a picture inside a classroom in a madrasa used as an evacuation center. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Evacuated residents lie on the floor at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Children play at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An elderly evacuated man Saifoden Salong poses at his makeshift tent. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Evacuated children inside the evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A two-year old Joana is carried by a Philippine soldier after being rescued by humanitarian volunteers with her family after spending more than a month caught up in the middle of the fighting. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Rescued residents take a rest after they were rescued from their homes. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A baby sleeps inside a tent at an evacuation center. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A resident who left her home waits to collect drinking water from an open pipe at Pantar village, Lanao Del Norte. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Residents who left their homes to avoid fighting are seen inside the evacuation center in Iligan city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Children play at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A resident who left their home gives a bath to her son inside the evacuation center in Baloi village, Lanao Del Norte. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Next Slideshows
Protests ahead of Hong Kong handover anniversary
Hong Kong police arrested pro-democracy protesters, some of whom scrambled up a monument symbolizing the city's handover from British to Chinese rule 20 years...
Syria's Assad in rare visits outside capital
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been touring areas north of Damascus in recent days, a rare trip out of his seat of power in the capital.
Obama post-presidency
The life of former President Barack Obama since Trump's inauguration.
Trump meets Modi
President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold their first face-to-face meeting in Washington seeking to boost U.S.-Indian relations...
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.