Pictures | Wed Jun 28, 2017 | 12:11pm EDT

Philippine evacuees wait out fighting

An evacuated woman poses while cooking in an evacuation center in Iligan. Nearly 250,000 residents of Marawi City have fled fighting between government troops and rebels allied with Islamic State. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
1 / 24
Displaced residents carry a Ramadhan Pack food aid box, given by the Philippine government. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
2 / 24
Evacuated residents rest at an evacuation centre in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
3 / 24
An evacuated resident carries a child at an evacuation centre in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
4 / 24
Evacuated residents rest at an evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
5 / 24
Evacuated residents gather at an evacuation centre in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
6 / 24
An evacuated newborn sleeps inside a mosquito net at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
7 / 24
An evacuated woman stands at her makeshift tent outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
8 / 24
A evacuated mother Rohanifa carries her 2-weeks-old baby Raifah who was born at the evacuation center. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
9 / 24
Displaced residents line up to receive food from the Philippine government. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
10 / 24
Evacuated residents rest at an evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
11 / 24
Evacuated residents rest at an evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
12 / 24
Edris Candidato and his family pose for a picture inside a classroom in a madrasa used as an evacuation center. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
13 / 24
Evacuated residents lie on the floor at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
14 / 24
Children play at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
15 / 24
An elderly evacuated man Saifoden Salong poses at his makeshift tent. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
16 / 24
Evacuated children inside the evacuation center in Iligan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
17 / 24
A two-year old Joana is carried by a Philippine soldier after being rescued by humanitarian volunteers with her family after spending more than a month caught up in the middle of the fighting. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
18 / 24
Rescued residents take a rest after they were rescued from their homes. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
19 / 24
A baby sleeps inside a tent at an evacuation center. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
20 / 24
A resident who left her home waits to collect drinking water from an open pipe at Pantar village, Lanao Del Norte. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
21 / 24
Residents who left their homes to avoid fighting are seen inside the evacuation center in Iligan city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
22 / 24
Children play at an evacuation center outside Marawi. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
23 / 24
A resident who left their home gives a bath to her son inside the evacuation center in Baloi village, Lanao Del Norte. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
24 / 24
