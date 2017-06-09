Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 9, 2017 | 10:51am EDT

Philippines battles Islamist fighters for besieged city

Black smoke comes from a burning building is seen after government troops' continuous assault with insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Black smoke comes from a burning building is seen after government troops' continuous assault with insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Black smoke comes from a burning building is seen after government troops' continuous assault with insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
1 / 22
An OV-10 aircraft release a rocket during an airstrike against the so-called Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

An OV-10 aircraft release a rocket during an airstrike against the so-called Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
An OV-10 aircraft release a rocket during an airstrike against the so-called Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
2 / 22
A joint group of police and military forces kick a door while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer

A joint group of police and military forces kick a door while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
A joint group of police and military forces kick a door while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 22
Government soldiers watch an air strike while manning a checkpoint as troops from the government carry the continuous assault with insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Government soldiers watch an air strike while manning a checkpoint as troops from the government carry the continuous assault with insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Government soldiers watch an air strike while manning a checkpoint as troops from the government carry the continuous assault with insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
4 / 22
A joint group of police and military forces on positions while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer

A joint group of police and military forces on positions while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
A joint group of police and military forces on positions while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 22
A still image taken from a video shows Islamist militant leaders discussing plans during their meeting in an unknown location, Philippines. Armed Forces of the Philippines/via REUTERS TV

A still image taken from a video shows Islamist militant leaders discussing plans during their meeting in an unknown location, Philippines. Armed Forces of the Philippines/via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
A still image taken from a video shows Islamist militant leaders discussing plans during their meeting in an unknown location, Philippines. Armed Forces of the Philippines/via REUTERS TV
Close
6 / 22
Government forces enter a house as they conduct a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer

Government forces enter a house as they conduct a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Government forces enter a house as they conduct a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 22
Soldiers and residents carry the body of a Muslim boy who was hit by a stray bullet while praying inside a mosque, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Soldiers and residents carry the body of a Muslim boy who was hit by a stray bullet while praying inside a mosque, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City....more

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Soldiers and residents carry the body of a Muslim boy who was hit by a stray bullet while praying inside a mosque, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
8 / 22
A joint group of police and military forces use a mallet to open a door while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer

A joint group of police and military forces use a mallet to open a door while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
A joint group of police and military forces use a mallet to open a door while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 22
Black smoke comes from a burning building after the government troops' continuous assault with insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Black smoke comes from a burning building after the government troops' continuous assault with insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Black smoke comes from a burning building after the government troops' continuous assault with insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
10 / 22
A joint group of police and military forces conduct a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer

A joint group of police and military forces conduct a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
A joint group of police and military forces conduct a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 22
A joint group of police and military forces guard while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer

A joint group of police and military forces guard while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
A joint group of police and military forces guard while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 22
An evacuated student shows her drawing about what she and other Marawi residents experienced before fleeing the city still under siege during a school day at Pantar elementary school in Lanao Del Norte, Philippines. REUTERS/Neil Jerome Morales

An evacuated student shows her drawing about what she and other Marawi residents experienced before fleeing the city still under siege during a school day at Pantar elementary school in Lanao Del Norte, Philippines. REUTERS/Neil Jerome Morales

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2017
An evacuated student shows her drawing about what she and other Marawi residents experienced before fleeing the city still under siege during a school day at Pantar elementary school in Lanao Del Norte, Philippines. REUTERS/Neil Jerome Morales
Close
13 / 22
Philippines Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana (C) inspects a high-powered firearm seized from various hideouts of Islamist militants during their visit at a military camp in Marawi city. REUTERS/Neil Jerome Morales

Philippines Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana (C) inspects a high-powered firearm seized from various hideouts of Islamist militants during their visit at a military camp in Marawi city. REUTERS/Neil Jerome Morales

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Philippines Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana (C) inspects a high-powered firearm seized from various hideouts of Islamist militants during their visit at a military camp in Marawi city. REUTERS/Neil Jerome Morales
Close
14 / 22
A view of the Maute group stronghold with an ISIS flag in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A view of the Maute group stronghold with an ISIS flag in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
A view of the Maute group stronghold with an ISIS flag in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
15 / 22
Soldiers onboard military trucks ride along the main street as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Soldiers onboard military trucks ride along the main street as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Soldiers onboard military trucks ride along the main street as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
16 / 22
A wounded soldier is carried on a stretcher to a helicopter to be airlifted to a nearby hospital, as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A wounded soldier is carried on a stretcher to a helicopter to be airlifted to a nearby hospital, as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
A wounded soldier is carried on a stretcher to a helicopter to be airlifted to a nearby hospital, as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
17 / 22
Smoke billowing from a burning building is seen as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Smoke billowing from a burning building is seen as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Smoke billowing from a burning building is seen as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
18 / 22
A government soldier looks at a man holding a white flag who fled his home as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of the Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A government soldier looks at a man holding a white flag who fled his home as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of the Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
A government soldier looks at a man holding a white flag who fled his home as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of the Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
19 / 22
A Philippine Marine fires a weapon towards the stronghold of Maute group in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A Philippine Marine fires a weapon towards the stronghold of Maute group in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
A Philippine Marine fires a weapon towards the stronghold of Maute group in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
20 / 22
Residents rescued by government soldiers look for their loved ones as the government troops continue to assault the Maute group in Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Residents rescued by government soldiers look for their loved ones as the government troops continue to assault the Maute group in Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Residents rescued by government soldiers look for their loved ones as the government troops continue to assault the Maute group in Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
21 / 22
A policeman stands on guard behind a window full of bullet holes as government soldiers assault the Maute group in Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A policeman stands on guard behind a window full of bullet holes as government soldiers assault the Maute group in Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
A policeman stands on guard behind a window full of bullet holes as government soldiers assault the Maute group in Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Comey testifies

Comey testifies

Next Slideshows

Comey testifies

Comey testifies

Former FBI Director James Comey accused President Donald Trump of firing him to try to undermine the agency's Russia investigation, in testimony before the...

Jun 08 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jun 08 2017
The road to Raqqa

The road to Raqqa

The Syrian Democratic Forces launch their assault to capture Raqqa, Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.

Jun 08 2017
Violence engulfs Venezuela's capital

Violence engulfs Venezuela's capital

A 17-year-old Venezuelan protester died in ferocious clashes between security forces and protesters in Caracas, taking the death toll from unrest since April to...

Jun 08 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast