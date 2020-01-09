Philippines' Catholics parade 'Black Nazarene' in celebration of Christ
Filipino devotees join the annual Catholic procession of the Black Nazarene as police surround its carriage during its feast day in Manila, Philippines, January 9, 2020. Hundreds of thousands of Roman Catholics thronged around the centuries-old black...more
People jostled through the crowd of police to be near the statue as it crawled through the capital, believing that a slight touch would bless them, heal their illnesses and those of their relatives. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
The statue of the Black Nazarene arrives at Quiapo Church in Manila. "I joined the procession to wish for good fortune for my family, good health and for my future plans," Ian Lanaria, 24, told Reuters. Participating for the first time, Lanaria said...more
Devotees clad in yellow and maroon crowded around the life-sized statue as it was paraded through the streets of Manila aboard a rope-pulled carriage, in one of the main annual festivals in Asia's largest Catholic nation. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Thursday's procession was expected to last for hours, and organizers expected it to draw 6 million people as the crowds swell over the day along the 3.7-mile-long route. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Filipino devotees attempt to get through cops surrounding the route of the Black Nazarene procession. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Policemen walk among Filipino devotees as they control the crowd. Having had his prayers answered when he was in need of money in the past, Bonny Morales, 65, was among the early worshippers. "After making a vow to the Black Nazarene my loan...more
A Filipino devotee is carried by police officers outside the Quiapo church after she fainted. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Filipino devotees join the annual Catholic procession of the Black Nazarene. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A Filipino devotee rests during the annual feast day of the Black Nazarene. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Filipino devotees surround the statue of the Black Nazarene as they try to touch it. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
People stand on balconies as they wait for the statue of the Black Nazarene. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Filipino devotees attempt to get through cops surrounding the carriage of the Black Nazarene. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A man stands on a monument as Filipino devotees raise their hands after the statue of the Black Nazarene arrives at Quiapo Church. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Filipino devotees throw their white towels to be wiped on the Black Nazarene. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A balloon is seen among replicas of the statue of the Black Nazarene. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
