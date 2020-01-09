Philippines' Catholics parade 'Black Nazarene' in celebration of Christ

Policemen walk among Filipino devotees as they control the crowd. Having had his prayers answered when he was in need of money in the past, Bonny Morales, 65, was among the early worshippers. "After making a vow to the Black Nazarene my loan...more

Policemen walk among Filipino devotees as they control the crowd. Having had his prayers answered when he was in need of money in the past, Bonny Morales, 65, was among the early worshippers. "After making a vow to the Black Nazarene my loan immediately got approved, which is why I truly believe in its miraculous powers, especially for those who have strong faith in the Black Nazarene," Morales said. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

