Philippines' Catholics parade 'Black Nazarene' in celebration of Christ

Filipino devotees join the annual Catholic procession of the Black Nazarene as police surround its carriage during its feast day in Manila, Philippines, January 9, 2020. Hundreds of thousands of Roman Catholics thronged around the centuries-old black wooden statue of Jesus Christ believed to have healing powers, praying for good health and economic success in the new year. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

People jostled through the crowd of police to be near the statue as it crawled through the capital, believing that a slight touch would bless them, heal their illnesses and those of their relatives. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

The statue of the Black Nazarene arrives at Quiapo Church in Manila. "I joined the procession to wish for good fortune for my family, good health and for my future plans," Ian Lanaria, 24, told Reuters. Participating for the first time, Lanaria said he had decided to join after previously watching the mass ritual on television and hearing about the miracles from his friends. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Devotees clad in yellow and maroon crowded around the life-sized statue as it was paraded through the streets of Manila aboard a rope-pulled carriage, in one of the main annual festivals in Asia's largest Catholic nation. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Thursday's procession was expected to last for hours, and organizers expected it to draw 6 million people as the crowds swell over the day along the 3.7-mile-long route. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Filipino devotees attempt to get through cops surrounding the route of the Black Nazarene procession. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Policemen walk among Filipino devotees as they control the crowd. Having had his prayers answered when he was in need of money in the past, Bonny Morales, 65, was among the early worshippers. "After making a vow to the Black Nazarene my loan immediately got approved, which is why I truly believe in its miraculous powers, especially for those who have strong faith in the Black Nazarene," Morales said. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

A Filipino devotee is carried by police officers outside the Quiapo church after she fainted. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Filipino devotees join the annual Catholic procession of the Black Nazarene. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A Filipino devotee rests during the annual feast day of the Black Nazarene. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Filipino devotees surround the statue of the Black Nazarene as they try to touch it. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

People stand on balconies as they wait for the statue of the Black Nazarene. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Filipino devotees attempt to get through cops surrounding the carriage of the Black Nazarene. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A man stands on a monument as Filipino devotees raise their hands after the statue of the Black Nazarene arrives at Quiapo Church. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Filipino devotees throw their white towels to be wiped on the Black Nazarene. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A balloon is seen among replicas of the statue of the Black Nazarene. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

