Pictures | Mon Dec 17, 2018 | 10:35am EST

Philippines wins Miss Universe crown

Miss Philippines Catriona Gray is crowned Miss Universe during the final round of the Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok, Thailand, December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Miss Philippines Catriona Gray reacts after being crowned Miss Universe during the final round. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Miss Philippines Catriona Gray waves after being crowned Miss Universe during the final round. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Miss Curacao Akisha Albert speaks next to host Steve Harvey after she was selected as one of the contestants for the top 20 during the final round. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Miss Philippines Catriona Gray reacts during the final round. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Contestants selected for the top 5 are pictured during the final round. From L-R: Miss Venezuela Sthefany Guti rrez, Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green, Miss Philippines Catriona Gray, Miss Vietnam H'Hen Nie and Miss Puerto Rico Kiara Ortega. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Contestants selected for the top 5 are pictured during the final round. From L-R: Miss Venezuela Sthefany Guti rrez, Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green, Miss Philippines Catriona Gray, Miss Vietnam H'Hen Nie and Miss Puerto Rico Kiara Ortega. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Miss Philippines Catriona Gray reacts after she was selected as one of the top 20 contestants during the final round. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Miss Indonesia Sonia Fergina Citra, Miss Venezuela Sthefany Gutierrez and Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers react during the final round. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Miss Philippines Catriona Gray reacts after she is named the winner as she hold hands with first runner-up Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green during the final round of the Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok, Thailand, December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Miss Philippines Catriona Gray reacts after she is named the winner as she hold hands with first runner-up Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green during the final round of the Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok, Thailand, December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Miss Philippines Catriona Gray reacts after being crowned Miss Universe. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Miss Philippines Catriona Gray is crowned Miss Universe during the final round. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Miss Philippines Catriona Gray competes during the final round. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Miss Venezuela Sthefany Guti rrez competes during the final round of the Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok, Thailand, December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Miss Spain Angela Ponce competes during the final round. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Contestants take part in the final round. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green competes during the final round. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Miss Poland Magdalena Swat in her evening gown. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Miss Australia Francesca Hung in her evening gown. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Miss Belgium Zoe Brunet in her evening gown. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Miss Brazil Mayra Dias in her evening gown during the Miss Universe 2018 preliminary round in Bangkok, Thailand, December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Miss Dominican Republic Aldy Bernard in her evening gown. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Miss Great Britain Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers in her evening gown. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Miss Indonesia Sonia Fergina Citra in her evening gown during the Miss Universe 2018 preliminary round in Bangkok, Thailand, December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Miss Indonesia Sonia Fergina Citra in her evening gown during the Miss Universe 2018 preliminary round in Bangkok, Thailand, December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green in her evening gown. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Miss Thailand Sophida Kanjanarin in her evening gown. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Miss Iceland Katrin Lea Elenudottir in her evening gown. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Miss South Korea Ji-Hyun Baek in her swimsuit. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Miss Japan Yuumi Kato in her swimsuit. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Miss Myanmar Hnin Thway Yu Aung in her swimsuit. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Miss Singapore Zahra Khanum in her swimsuit. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Miss Spain Angela Ponce in her swimsuit. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Miss Nepal Manita Devkota in her swimsuit. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Miss Puerto Rico Kiara Ortega in her swimsuit. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Miss India Nehal Chudasama in her swimsuit. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Miss Kenya Wabaiya Kiriuki in her swimsuit. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Miss France Eva Colas in her swimsuit. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Miss Costa Rica Natalia Carvajal in her swimsuit. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Miss Brazil Mayra Dias in her swimsuit. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Miss Australia Francesca Hung in her swimsuit. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Miss China Meisu Qin in her swimsuit. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Miss Albania Trejsi Sejdini in her swimsuit. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Miss Canada Marta Magdalena Stepien in her swimsuit. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Miss Phillipines Catriona Grey. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Miss Thailand Sophida Kanjanarin. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Miss Universe contestants walk on stage in their swimsuits. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
