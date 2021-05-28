Photographer turns cicadas into portrait subjects
A cicada is posed in an Olympic weightlifting scene by Virginia photographer and cicada enthusiast Oxana Ware in Arlington, Virginia, in this May 2021 handout photo. Oxana Ware/Handout via REUTERS
A cicada in a grocery store scene. Oxana Ware/Handout via REUTERS
Cicadas are posed in a band scene. Oxana Ware/Handout via REUTERS
A cicada is posed in an Olympic pole vaulting scene. Oxana Ware/Handout via REUTERS
A cicada is posed in an Olympic archery scene. Oxana Ware/Handout via REUTERS
Virginia photographer and cicada enthusiast Oxana Ware poses for a photo in Arlington, Virginia, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Fogarty
