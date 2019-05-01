Edition:
Photos of the month: April

Smoke rises around the altar in front of the cross inside the Notre-Dame Cathedral as a fire burns in Paris, France, April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrives at the Westminster Magistrates Court, after he was arrested in London, Britain April 11. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
A young attendee handles a handgun during the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual meeting at the Indiana Convention center in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 26. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
Crime scene officials inspect the site of a bomb blast inside a church in Negombo, Sri Lanka April 21. Suicide bombings on hotels and churches on the island nation killed more than 250 people, including 40 foreign nationals. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives at the railway station before his departure in Vladivostok, Russia April 26. Kim held his first face-to-face talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss peace and security on the Korean peninsula. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
Tiger Woods of the U.S. celebrates on the 18th hole after winning the 2019 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 14. Woods ended a decade-plus major drought with the win, moving to within three of matching the record 18 major titles won by Jack Nicklaus. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, April 14, 2019
Ukrainian presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy reacts following the announcement of the first exit poll in a presidential election at his campaign headquarters in Kiev, Ukraine April 21. Ukraine entered uncharted political waters after Zelenskiy, a comedian with no political experience and few detailed policies, dramatically upended the status quo and won the country's presidential election by a landslide. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
U.S. Attorney General William Barr, flanked by Edward O'Callaghan, Acting Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General (L) and Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, speaks at a news conference to discuss Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential race, in Washington, April 18. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
A worker throws a cloth during a drying process at Sukoharjo near Solo, Central Java province, Indonesia, April 23. Antara Foto/Mohammad Ayudha/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
Sand whipped up by wind shrouds the C-Space Project Mars simulation base as a staff member wearing a mock space suit poses in the Gobi Desert outside Jinchang, Gansu Province, China, April 18. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Oxford Circus during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain April 18. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
Kumari Fernando, who lost her husband Dulip Fernando and two children Dulakghi and Vimukthi during the bombing at St Sebastian's Church, yells towards the graves during a mass burial for victims at a cemetery near the church in Negombo, three days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, in Sri Lanka April 24. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Pallbearers carry the coffin of journalist Lyra McKee at her funeral at St. Anne's Cathedral in Belfast, Northern Ireland April 24. McKee's killing by an Irish nationalist militant during a riot in Londonderry has sparked outrage in the province where a 1998 peace deal mostly ended three decades of sectarian violence that cost the lives of some 3,600 people. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
A person in an Easter Bunny costume looks on as President Donald Trump attends the 2019 White House Easter Egg Roll in Washington, April 22. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
Identical twins Taiwo Adejare and Kehinde Adejare pose for a picture in Igbo Ora, Oyo State, Nigeria April 4. Twins are common in the Yoruba ethnic group that dominates this part of Nigeria, especially in Igbo Ora, where a banner welcomes visitors to the "twins capital of the world." A 1970s study by a British gynecologist found that around 50 sets of twins were born out of every 1,000 births in southwest Nigeria - one of the highest rates of twin births in the world. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
Chinese Navy's destroyer Taiyuan takes part in a naval parade off the eastern port city of Qingdao, to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy, China, April 23. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
A stroller abandoned by Central American migrants is seen after an immigration raid during their journey towards the United States, in Pijijiapan, Mexico April 22. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
A protester reacts at a demonstration during Act XXIII (the 23rd consecutive Saturday of national protest) of the 'yellow vests' movement in Paris, France, April 20. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, April 20, 2019
An opposition demonstrator is struck by a Venezuelan National Guard vehicle on a street near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase "La Carlota" in Caracas, Venezuela April 30. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
A wooden wheel which has been stuffed with straw and set alight rolls down a hill during the celebration of the traditional 'Osterraederlauf' in Luegde, Germany, April 21. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Spectators watch from Jetty Park as booster rocket engines approach landing pads, after a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, carrying the Arabsat 6A communications satellite, lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, April 11. REUTERS/Joe Rimkus Jr.

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
Cast member Brie Larson poses with fans on the red carpet at the world premiere of the film "Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles, California, April 22. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez in action against Tottenham Hotspur during the Champions League Quarter Final First Leg at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Britain, April 9. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
LinkSpace's reusable rocket RLV-T5, also known as NewLine Baby, returns to the landing site during a test launch on a vacant plot of land near the company's development site in Longkou, Shandong province, China, April 19. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg cries at the end of her speech to the environment committee of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, April 16. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Heather Martin points to a projected aerial photograph of Columbine High School, as she talks about surviving the deadly mass shooting while she was a senior at the school, during a safety talk at the school where she currently teaches in Aurora, Colorado. Martin started The Rebels Project, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization established in 2012, seeking to help survivors and their families learn how to live with the deep-rooted trauma after experiencing mass shootings. Picture taken March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Maria Jofresse, 25, holds a stuffed toy she received for her seventh birthday as she stands where her house stood, in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, outside the village of Cheia, which means "flood" in Portuguese, near Beira, Mozambique April 2. Maria Jofresse lost her two children to the storm. In the midst of the floods, she dug their small graves but can't find them anymore. "People suffered indeed but no one suffered as I did because I lost the most precious things I had - my kids," she said. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Pigeons fly in front of a large poster of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Bursa, Turkey, April 6. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Jan Agha, 49, an Afghan hunter, gives water to his cranes at a field in Bagram, Parwan province, Afghanistan April 10. Bird hunting is an ancient sport in Afghanistan, where local and migrating species have flocked for thousands of years and where even amid the chaos of the past 40 years of conflict, the tradition persists. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
A general view during the Paris Marathon in Paris, France, April 14. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Sunday, April 14, 2019
Pusha the cat, which adopted four orphaned baby squirrels and currently feeds and lives with them, lies at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea April 25. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Former U.S. President Barack Obama leaves after a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany April 5. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
White House Advisor Ivanka Trump dances as she meets women entrepreneurs, at a demonstration cocoa farm in Adzope, Ivory Coast April 17. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Mwamini Kahindo, an Ebola survivor working as a caregiver to babies who are confirmed Ebola cases, holds an infant outside the red zone at the Ebola treatment center in Butembo, Democratic Republic of Congo. Picture taken March 25. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Venezuelan Hildemaro Ortiz relaxes inside of an abandoned bus in the border city of Pacaraima, Brazil April 13. Ten destitute Venezuelan migrants who fled their country's crisis did not get far when they crossed into Brazil: they have been living for three months on an abandoned bus just across the border. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
A Sudanese demonstrator gestures while riding atop a military truck as he protests against the army's announcement that President Omar al-Bashir would be replaced by a military-led transitional council, near the Defence Ministry in Khartoum, Sudan April 12. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2019
Noel Womersley, from Canterbury Homekill butchery, poses with his Sako 85 hunting rifle at his farm outside Christchurch, New Zealand. Shaken by the mosque massacres, New Zealand gun owners are preparing to hand over banned weapons. Womersley, who slaughters cattle for small farmers around Christchurch, said he was happy to sell his AR-15 rifle into a government buyback expected to cost up to NZ$200 million ($138 million). "I'm using guns every day. I use them on the weekends, in my spare time, and I use them at work every day. But I don't need a semi-automatic military firearm." Picture taken March 28. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
Firefighters douse flames of the burning Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France April 15. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
A beluga whale is seen at a facility where nearly 100 whales, including orcas and beluga whales, were held in cages, during a visit from scientists representing explorer and founder of the Ocean Futures Society Jean-Michel Cousteau in a bay near the Sea of Japan port of Nakhodka in Primorsky Region, Russia April 7. Press Service of Administration of Primorsky Krai/Alexander Safronov/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
A man confronts LAPD officers after fans filled the streets while waiting for the funeral procession for rapper Nipsey Hussle, near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard, in Los Angeles, California, April 11. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2019
The first ever photo of a black hole, taken using a global network of telescopes conducted by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project, is shown in this image released April 10. Using a global network of telescopes to see "the unseeable," an international scientific team announced a milestone in astrophysics, an achievement that validated a pillar of science put forward by Albert Einstein more than a century ago. Event Horizon Telescope (EHT)/National Science Foundation/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Cockle-picker and fisherman Tony McClure, 39, who voted to leave the EU, uses his cockling board to raise cockles from the sands in Flookburgh, Morecambe Bay, Britain. McClure: "I'm worried about exporting cockles and mussels." Picture taken February 26. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
A dancer poses for her own photographer in front of pink cherry tree blossoms during a sunny spring morning at the Parc de Sceaux gardens near Paris, France, April 12. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2019
2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden quips that it's awkward to talk about foreign policy to reporters with an ice cream cone in his hand, at the Cone Shoppe during a two-day campaign kickoff in Monticello, Iowa, April 30. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Giant male panda Xiao Liwu eats a meal of bamboo at the San Diego Zoo prior to his repatriation to China with his mother Bai Yun, bringing an end to a 23-year-long panda research program in San Diego, California, April 18. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
Huang Wensi in action during her final training session in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China, before she heads to Taiwan for her Asia Female Continental Super Flyweight Championship match. Huang is one of a small but growing number of women in China to embrace professional boxing, relishing its intense nature despite traditional stereotypes that steer women away from such activities. "A women is not just limited to being a wife or mother in the house," she said. Picture taken September 23, 2018. REUTERS/Yue Wu

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
An artisanal miner climbs out of a gold mine with a bag of rocks broken off from inside the mining pit at the unlicensed mining site of Nsuaem Top in Ghana. Billions of dollars' worth of gold is being smuggled out of Africa every year through the United Arab Emirates in the Middle East - a gateway to markets in Europe, the United States and beyond - a Reuters analysis has found. Picture taken November 24, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Diane Cohen, 64, who was forced to leave her home when the Kilauea Volcano erupted and covered it with lava last summer, plants a coconut tree on her property in Kapoho, Hawaii, April 1. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
A girl refuses to have administered a cholera vaccination during a house-to-house immunization campaign in Sanaa, Yemen April 24. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
A U.S. Border Patrol agent searches for undocumented migrants after they illegally crossed the Rio Grande near Palmview, Texas, April 6. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
