Pictures | Sat May 2, 2020 | 12:32am EDT

Photos of the month: April

Healthcare workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
Doctor Katharina Franz and paramedic Andreas Hankel, of the rescue helicopter "Christoph Giessen", resuscitate a patient during preparations for his transport in the "IsoArk," a special isolation chamber for highly infectious coronavirus patients, from a clinic in Hanau, Germany, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Bodies are buried in a potter's field on New York's Hart Island amid the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, April 9, 2020. The city has used Hart Island to bury New Yorkers with no known next of kin or whose family are unable to arrange a funeral since the 19th century. Typically, some 25 bodies are interred each week by low-paid jail inmates working on the island, which sits off the east shore of the city's Bronx borough and is accessible only by boat. That number began increasing in March as the coronavirus spread rapidly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
A resident waves from her window at Residence Herron, a senior's long-term care facility, where at least 31 people have died since March 13, in the suburb of Dorval in Montreal Quebec, Canada, April 13, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
Italian doctor Cecilia Bartalena, 35, rests with her face in her hands as she returns home from a long shift in the emergency ward at the Cisanello hospital, in this picture taken by her husband Lorenzo Marianelli in Pisa, Italy, March 31 2020. Looking after patients suffering from COVID-19, Bartalena has had to change the way she interacts with her family when she gets home from the hospital - she uses a separate bathroom from her husband and four-year-old daughter, eats meals in a separate area, and sleeps alone in her daughter's bedroom. Lorenzo Marianelli via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
A boy looks up while waiting to break his fast, at the end of the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, on a rooftop at his home during the coronavirus curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2020
Municipality workers carry a coffin at a cemetery complex provided by the government for COVID-19 victims in Jakarta, Indonesia April, 22, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
A rose sits between the hands of a person who died of COVID-19 at a mortuary in Brussels, Belgium April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Signs made by prisoners pleading for help are seen on a window of Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, April 7, 2020. More than 800 inmates and staff have tested positive for coronavirus at Chicago's largest jail, county corrections officials said, one of many flare-ups of COVID-19 at jails and prisons in major cities across the United States, where detainees often live in close quarters. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
A coyote stands by the roadside at Golden Gate Bridge View Vista Point across from San Francisco, California, April 7, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
People take a statue depicting Jesus Christ to be used by priest Don Amedeo Basile in the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession that he will lead during Good Friday celebrations on the rooftop of the Maria S.S. Addolorata church, for locals to participate from their balconies and windows, in the southern city of Taranto, Italy, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
Manager Alisha Narvaez, 36, and resident funeral director Nicole Warring, 33, of Harlem funeral home International Funeral & Cremation Services, carry a deceased person into the basement area where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services in Manhattan, New York City, April 2, 2020. On the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, nurses and doctors are caring for the living. But there is another front line of those caring for the dead. They fear they can also get infected and die. Some of them have sent their own children to live with relatives. And because American cities like New York were never designed to dispose of so many dead, their call of duty will last much longer. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
A Red Cross volunteer rests at their headquarters on Easter Sunday in Turin, Italy, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through the closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works amid the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Joy Malone

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
Photographer Nora Savosnick's parents Mats Haraldsson and Chava Savosnick argue over what to watch on television, as Nora completes 14 days of quarantine since arriving from New York, in Oslo, Norway, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Nora Savosnick

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Yang Guangyu, 54, a local barber working in his shop at a blocked residential area, wears his handmade mask assembled from a water bottle, mask and a plastic pipe, as he works after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and China's epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2020
Steven Busulwa, an animal keeper, runs away from a charging rhino at the Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Center (UWEC) within Wakiso district, in Entebbe, Uganda April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
Team GB athlete Desiree Henry trains at a golf course in Edmonton, London, Britain, April 26, 2020. The British sprinter will prioritize her health and family's well-being over competing at the Tokyo Olympics next year if the COVID-19 pandemic has not been brought under control. The Games were pushed back by a year to July-August 2021 due to the new coronavirus and Henry, a 4x100 meters relay bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Games, urged athletes not to risk their health, saying she wouldn't "die for the sport." "We are more than just athletes and performers that want to entertain people in a crowd. We're humans that have families and lives to think of," Henry told Reuters. "You have to put your health first. I want to live, I want all the other athletes to live and be healthy. If the pandemic hasn't been sorted by 2021, I would have to put my health first, I have a family to come back to." REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2020
Retired British Army Captain Tom Moore, 99, raises money for health workers by attempting to walk the length of his garden 100 times before his 100th birthday on April 30, in Marston Moretaine, Britain, April 15, 2020. Moore began a fundraising mission for charities that help front-line National Health Service staff battling the COVID-19 crisis by completing laps of his garden with the help of a walking frame, initially setting out to raise just 1,000 pounds. As he celebrated his centenary, the amount he raised topped 30 million pounds ($37.4 million), the Guinness World Record for the most money raised by an individual through a walk. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
A red fox stands at an empty parking lot in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, April 20, 2020. Red foxes have been making appearances in Ashkelon, drawn out from the seclusion of the desert dunes by the coronavirus lockdown that has kept people off the streets. The animals, usually a rare sight in busy urban areas, have a biblical resonance. In the Book of Lamentations, the Jewish temple site in Jerusalem is described as so desolate that "foxes prowl upon it." A family of foxes has become a regular feature - nosing through discarded food, and playing sometimes unfriendly hide-and-seek with dogs in a local park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
The pink supermoon rises over the Shard skyscraper in an astronomical event that occurs when the Moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual, in London, Britain, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
People stand in a line in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai, India, April 9, 2020. In homes that are cramped, stuffy and increasingly low on food, residents of the slum are struggling under India's nationwide lockdown. In Dharavi, where an estimated one million people live, is a tough place to be confined, and also one of the most vulnerable to the new coronavirus because of the density of its population and poor sanitation. Hundreds of people sometimes share the same bathroom. Access to clean water is not guaranteed. Soap has become a luxury. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
Medical workers hug at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Hubei province, China, after travel restrictions to leave Wuhan were lifted, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Ugandan refugees Suzan Nakajiri and Eva Nabagala (R), members of the LGBT community, hold hands inside their shelter at the Kakuma refugee camp, in Turkana county, northwest of Nairobi, Kenya. Nabagala hoped she and her young son would be safe from her family when they fled Uganda for a Kenyan refugee camp - but instead, the 28-year-old says she was attacked and raped there as punishment for being a lesbian. "I have been threatened with death, I have been beaten, I have been harassed sexually, and I have been sexually abused, raped," Nabagala told Reuters. She's one of a group of around 300 LGBT refugees in the camp who say other refugees repeatedly attack them because of their sexual orientation. The group say police and the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, have failed to protect them. Picture taken February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Nancy Pedroza, 27, who is pregnant, lies on a bed in front of her doula Nichollette Jones, her licensed midwife Susan Taylor and Ryan Morgan, her partner and father to their unborn child, as he helps to pump her breastmilk to try and speed up her contractions, at Taylor's home, where Pedroza planned to give birth, in Fort Worth, Texas,&nbsp;April 7, 2020. Pedroza was convinced the hospital was the safest place to have a baby, but amid the spread of coronavirus, she and her partner Ryan Morgan turned to a midwife for a home birth. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
A local resident dressed as Yamraj or Hindu god of death, wearing a coronavirus-themed balloon necklace, gestures as he raises awareness about social distancing and staying at home in New Delhi, India, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
The words "Capitalism is the virus" are painted on an abandoned building as the spread of the coronavirus continues in New Orleans, Louisiana April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
An exotic dancer wears personal protective equipment while taking a tip in a drive-through tent offered by the Lucky Devil Lounge strip club in Portland, Oregon, April 24, 2020. The strip club forced into the takeout-dining business in the age of the coronavirus has returned to its burlesque roots by offering delivery and drive-through services featuring exotic dancers - a concept the owner has promoted as "Food 2 Go-Go." REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo, 35, dresses up as a clown to surprise his two-year-old Bianca, who loves the circus, at home in San Fiorano, one of the original 'red zone' towns in northern Italy that have been on lockdown since February, April 9, 2020. Toniolo has been documenting what life has been like for his family since quarantine began for them weeks before the rest of the country. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2020
Yvette Torres, 14, celebrates her birthday with a drive-by party outside her home in Pico Rivera, near Los Angeles, California, April 27, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Dominic Townsend and Steve Pond play indoor golf at The Prince, a pub they live above, in London, Britain April 28, 2020. The two consider themselves lucky to be sharing an apartment above the establishment in Stoke Newington, north London. Like all British pubs, it is closed until further notice as part of government measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Townsend, 29, and Pond, 39, while away the time playing improvised crazy golf on the wooden floor, taking each other on at chess or cooking barbecues on the roof when the weather is good. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
A child at Westlands Primary School paints a poster in support of the NHS in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Martina Perrini, 5, jumps as her parents Daniele and Vanna and her sister Michela, 9, sit on a sofa in their home, in the small southern historical town of Cisternino, Italy, April 24, 2020. The Perrini family are contending with Italy's strict lockdown measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, two young daughters studying at home and owning three restaurants and a bar that can't fully open until June 1. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Nick Lowden runs a marathon in his garden raising money for NHS, in Manchester, Britain, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
People surf as Bondi Beach reopens to surfers and swimmers after it was closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with strict social distancing measures remaining in place, in Sydney, Australia, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
A medical staff of Global Response Management measure vital signs of a migrant patient in isolation, suspected of having COVID-19, at a migrant encampment where more than 2,000 people live while seeking asylum in the U.S., in Matamoros, Mexico April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
A healthcare worker scans a resident with an infrared thermometer to check her temperature as a precautionary measure at a residential area in New Delhi, India, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2020
REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective gear load a potential COVID-19 patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Healthcare workers wearing protective face masks react during a tribute for their co-worker Esteban, a nurse who died of COVID-19, outside the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
Mortuary employees transport the body of a person in an elderly residence in Brussels, Belgium April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2020
A cyclist stops in front of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, with the Washington Monument lit by the setting sun, in Washington, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a midday flyover of the New York skyline and Empire State Building as part of the "America Strong" tour of U.S. cities to honor first responders and essential workers during the coronavirus outbreak in New York, April 28, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
A woman dances on a roof in Rome, Italy, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
A man reacts as a doctor wearing protective gear swabs him to test for the coronavirus at a residential area in Ahmedabad, India, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
People enjoy warm weather on a rooftop as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in London, Britain, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Marika Kochiashvili

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
Travellers in protective suits are seen at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and China's epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
Relatives wearing protective gear prepare to bury the body of a man who died from the COVID-19 at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2020
A medical staff member is seen next to a patient suffering from COVID-19 in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Members of the medical staff hold palm tree branches at the emergency unit of the Molinette Hospital on Palm Sunday, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Turin, Italy April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
Jozette Danek and David Danek, who are married and are both charge nurses in the ICU and telemetry unit, kiss while posing for a portrait at the Swedish Medical Center Issaquah campus during the coronavirus outbreak, in Issaquah, Washington, April 21, 2020. "Thank you to our community for all your support," they said. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
A healthcare worker sits on the curb and uses a vaping device while taking a break outside Maimonides Medical Center during the coronavirus outbreak in Brooklyn, New York City, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
A doctor in protective suit visits a person suffering from COVID-19 at her home in Bergamo, the epicenter of Italy's outbreak, April 16, 2020. Patients with symptoms that are not too severe are treated at home in Bergamo, to avoid overcrowding hospitals already overwhelmed with patients needing intensive care. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Naomi Hassebroek and her son Felix look at her sister's newborn baby through a glass door while dropping off a bag of supplies for Easter Sunday during the coronavirus outbreak in Brooklyn, New York City, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
Girls hang out with their dogs on the roof of their house as the Philippine government enforces home quarantine in Metro Manila, Philippines, April 21, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
A migrant worker, who works in a textile factory, rests inside a loom after it was shut down during the coronavirus lockdown in Bhiwandi on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Sylver, who is homeless, sits with his belongings in a New York subway station in New York, April 14, 2020. Sylver is in his 50s, an immigrant from Nigeria, a member of the Ibo tribe. He's lived on the streets for 12 years. Afraid of the coronavirus in shelters, many of New York's homeless are sleeping on ghost trains and on platforms abandoned during the lockdown. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Clergymen and believers attend a service, dedicated to the upcoming Orthodox feast commemorating Jesus' triumphal entry into Jerusalem, amid the coronavirus pandemic at a cathedral in Omsk, Russia April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2020
A healthcare worker removes and discards personal protective equipment (PPE) into a trash can after wheeling the bodies of deceased people outside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the coronavirus outbreak in Brooklyn, New York City, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Hospital staff do yoga stretches and breathing exercises in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Hospital Clinic in Barcelona, Spain, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
Belgian doctor Antoine Sassine, urologist at Chirec Delta Hospital, who survived COVID-19 after six weeks in the intensive care unit and 3.5 weeks in a coma, embraces his wife Alexandra as he leaves the hospital in Brussels, Belgium, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
A patient suffering from COVID-19 wears a full-face Easybreath snorkelling mask donated by sport chain Decathlon and turned into a ventilator at the intensive care unit at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, France, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2020
Members of a militia group stand near the doors to the chamber in the capitol building before the vote on the extension of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus, in Lansing, Michigan, April 30, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Seth Herald

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
Boys react as health workers fumigate a market amid concerns of the spread of the coronavirus in Sanaa, Yemen April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
A displaced girl wears a face mask as she takes part in an event organized by Violet Organization to spread awareness and encourage safety amid the outbreak, at a camp in the town of Maarat Masrin in northern Idlib, Syria April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
A woman picks buttercup flowers in a field near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Healthcare workers transfer the body of a deceased person onto a stretcher at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Brooklyn, New York, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Israelis demonstrate against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel April 19, 2020. Wearing face masks, waving black flags and keeping two yards apart, thousands of Israelis demonstrated against Netanyahu under strict coronavirus restrictions. Netanyahu, who denies any wrongdoing, is under criminal indictment in three corruption cases. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
An empty freeway intersection is seen two days before Earth Day, after Los Angeles’ stay-at-home order caused a drop in pollution in Pasadena, near Los Angeles, California, April 20, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2020
Gravediggers open new graves during the coronavirus outbreak at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
A boy walks over a drainage channel littered with heaps of polyethene bags on Earth Day in Karachi, Pakistan April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Su Sevda Uzun dances on a terrace of her friend's home while she is accompanied by musicians Hakan Kaya and Alper Kalayciklioglu, one of the performances they organize regularly for their neighbors in Istanbul, Turkey, April 13, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
Dummies replace the audience due to the coronavirus outbreak at the first professional baseball league game of the season at Taoyuan International baseball stadium in Taoyuan city, Taiwan, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2020
Aaliyah Hadj-Lakehal, 5, looks on whilst Daisy Cinque from Park Lane Stables walks pony Wizz in Teddington during a program called "Tiny pony at your window" in London, Britain, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Residents protest after ransacking a half-built makeshift hospital for coronavirus treatment, which they say is located too close to a community, in Yopougon, Abidjan, Ivory Coast April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Hundreds of residents, affected by the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic, line-up in their vehicles as they await their turn to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in San Antonio, Texas, April 17, 2020. Some 30 million Americans have sought unemployment benefits since March 21. The jobless toll amounts to more than 18.4% of the U.S. working-age population, a level not seen since the Great Depression of the 1930s. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
Vice President Mike Pence visits Dennis Nelson, a recovered COVID-19 patient who is now donating his blood for research on the virus and disease, as Pence tours Mayo Clinic facilities supporting coronavirus research and treatment in Rochester, Minnesota, April 28, 2020. Pence was not wearing a mask during his tour of the facility, which goes against the clinic's protocol that all visitors wear a face covering. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Nurse Dilara Fahrioglu's goggles are fogged up after taking care of a patient suffering from COVID-19 at an intensive care unit at the Medicana International Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Workers wearing protective equipment transport a body on the grounds of the Central Jamia Mosque Ghamkol Sharif, where a temporary morgue was set up as the coronavirus continues to spread in Birmingham, Britain, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Filipino Catholic priest Rey Amancio, 31, wears his personal protective equipment (PPE) as he blesses a deceased person inside a morgue, amid the prohibition of religious gatherings including funerals, during the government-imposed lockdown to contain the coronavirus in Caloocan, Metro Manila, Philippines, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Gang members sit inside a cell at Izalco jail during a 24-hour lockdown ordered by El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele after a high number of homicides during the coronavirus quarantine, in Izalco, El Salvador April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
