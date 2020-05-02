Photos of the month: April
Healthcare workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Doctor Katharina Franz and paramedic Andreas Hankel, of the rescue helicopter "Christoph Giessen", resuscitate a patient during preparations for his transport in the "IsoArk," a special isolation chamber for highly infectious coronavirus patients,...more
Bodies are buried in a potter's field on New York's Hart Island amid the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, April 9, 2020. The city has used Hart Island to bury New Yorkers with no known next of kin or whose family are unable to arrange a funeral...more
A resident waves from her window at Residence Herron, a senior's long-term care facility, where at least 31 people have died since March 13, in the suburb of Dorval in Montreal Quebec, Canada, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Italian doctor Cecilia Bartalena, 35, rests with her face in her hands as she returns home from a long shift in the emergency ward at the Cisanello hospital, in this picture taken by her husband Lorenzo Marianelli in Pisa, Italy, March 31 2020....more
A boy looks up while waiting to break his fast, at the end of the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, on a rooftop at his home during the coronavirus curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Municipality workers carry a coffin at a cemetery complex provided by the government for COVID-19 victims in Jakarta, Indonesia April, 22, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A rose sits between the hands of a person who died of COVID-19 at a mortuary in Brussels, Belgium April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Signs made by prisoners pleading for help are seen on a window of Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, April 7, 2020. More than 800 inmates and staff have tested positive for coronavirus at Chicago's largest jail, county corrections officials said,...more
A coyote stands by the roadside at Golden Gate Bridge View Vista Point across from San Francisco, California, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People take a statue depicting Jesus Christ to be used by priest Don Amedeo Basile in the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession that he will lead during Good Friday celebrations on the rooftop of the Maria S.S. Addolorata church, for locals to...more
Manager Alisha Narvaez, 36, and resident funeral director Nicole Warring, 33, of Harlem funeral home International Funeral & Cremation Services, carry a deceased person into the basement area where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services...more
A Red Cross volunteer rests at their headquarters on Easter Sunday in Turin, Italy, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through the closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works amid the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Joy...more
Photographer Nora Savosnick's parents Mats Haraldsson and Chava Savosnick argue over what to watch on television, as Nora completes 14 days of quarantine since arriving from New York, in Oslo, Norway, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Nora Savosnick
Yang Guangyu, 54, a local barber working in his shop at a blocked residential area, wears his handmade mask assembled from a water bottle, mask and a plastic pipe, as he works after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and...more
Steven Busulwa, an animal keeper, runs away from a charging rhino at the Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Center (UWEC) within Wakiso district, in Entebbe, Uganda April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa
Team GB athlete Desiree Henry trains at a golf course in Edmonton, London, Britain, April 26, 2020. The British sprinter will prioritize her health and family's well-being over competing at the Tokyo Olympics next year if the COVID-19 pandemic has...more
Retired British Army Captain Tom Moore, 99, raises money for health workers by attempting to walk the length of his garden 100 times before his 100th birthday on April 30, in Marston Moretaine, Britain, April 15, 2020. Moore began a fundraising...more
A red fox stands at an empty parking lot in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, April 20, 2020. Red foxes have been making appearances in Ashkelon, drawn out from the seclusion of the desert dunes by the coronavirus lockdown that has kept people...more
The pink supermoon rises over the Shard skyscraper in an astronomical event that occurs when the Moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual, in London, Britain, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan...more
People stand in a line in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai, India, April 9, 2020. In homes that are cramped, stuffy and increasingly low on food, residents of the slum are struggling under India's nationwide lockdown. In Dharavi, where...more
Medical workers hug at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Hubei province, China, after travel restrictions to leave Wuhan were lifted, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Ugandan refugees Suzan Nakajiri and Eva Nabagala (R), members of the LGBT community, hold hands inside their shelter at the Kakuma refugee camp, in Turkana county, northwest of Nairobi, Kenya. Nabagala hoped she and her young son would be safe from...more
Nancy Pedroza, 27, who is pregnant, lies on a bed in front of her doula Nichollette Jones, her licensed midwife Susan Taylor and Ryan Morgan, her partner and father to their unborn child, as he helps to pump her breastmilk to try and speed up her...more
A local resident dressed as Yamraj or Hindu god of death, wearing a coronavirus-themed balloon necklace, gestures as he raises awareness about social distancing and staying at home in New Delhi, India, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The words "Capitalism is the virus" are painted on an abandoned building as the spread of the coronavirus continues in New Orleans, Louisiana April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An exotic dancer wears personal protective equipment while taking a tip in a drive-through tent offered by the Lucky Devil Lounge strip club in Portland, Oregon, April 24, 2020. The strip club forced into the takeout-dining business in the age of the...more
Schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo, 35, dresses up as a clown to surprise his two-year-old Bianca, who loves the circus, at home in San Fiorano, one of the original 'red zone' towns in northern Italy that have been on lockdown since February, April 9,...more
Yvette Torres, 14, celebrates her birthday with a drive-by party outside her home in Pico Rivera, near Los Angeles, California, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dominic Townsend and Steve Pond play indoor golf at The Prince, a pub they live above, in London, Britain April 28, 2020. The two consider themselves lucky to be sharing an apartment above the establishment in Stoke Newington, north London. Like all...more
A child at Westlands Primary School paints a poster in support of the NHS in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Martina Perrini, 5, jumps as her parents Daniele and Vanna and her sister Michela, 9, sit on a sofa in their home, in the small southern historical town of Cisternino, Italy, April 24, 2020. The Perrini family are contending with Italy's strict...more
Nick Lowden runs a marathon in his garden raising money for NHS, in Manchester, Britain, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
People surf as Bondi Beach reopens to surfers and swimmers after it was closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with strict social distancing measures remaining in place, in Sydney, Australia, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A medical staff of Global Response Management measure vital signs of a migrant patient in isolation, suspected of having COVID-19, at a migrant encampment where more than 2,000 people live while seeking asylum in the U.S., in Matamoros, Mexico April...more
A healthcare worker scans a resident with an infrared thermometer to check her temperature as a precautionary measure at a residential area in New Delhi, India, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective gear load a potential COVID-19 patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Healthcare workers wearing protective face masks react during a tribute for their co-worker Esteban, a nurse who died of COVID-19, outside the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Mortuary employees transport the body of a person in an elderly residence in Brussels, Belgium April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A cyclist stops in front of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, with the Washington Monument lit by the setting sun, in Washington, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a midday flyover of the New York skyline and Empire State Building as part of the "America Strong" tour of U.S. cities to honor first responders and essential...more
A woman dances on a roof in Rome, Italy, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A man reacts as a doctor wearing protective gear swabs him to test for the coronavirus at a residential area in Ahmedabad, India, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People enjoy warm weather on a rooftop as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in London, Britain, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Marika Kochiashvili
Travellers in protective suits are seen at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and China's epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Relatives wearing protective gear prepare to bury the body of a man who died from the COVID-19 at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A medical staff member is seen next to a patient suffering from COVID-19 in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Members of the medical staff hold palm tree branches at the emergency unit of the Molinette Hospital on Palm Sunday, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Turin, Italy April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Jozette Danek and David Danek, who are married and are both charge nurses in the ICU and telemetry unit, kiss while posing for a portrait at the Swedish Medical Center Issaquah campus during the coronavirus outbreak, in Issaquah, Washington, April...more
A healthcare worker sits on the curb and uses a vaping device while taking a break outside Maimonides Medical Center during the coronavirus outbreak in Brooklyn, New York City, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
A doctor in protective suit visits a person suffering from COVID-19 at her home in Bergamo, the epicenter of Italy's outbreak, April 16, 2020. Patients with symptoms that are not too severe are treated at home in Bergamo, to avoid overcrowding...more
Naomi Hassebroek and her son Felix look at her sister's newborn baby through a glass door while dropping off a bag of supplies for Easter Sunday during the coronavirus outbreak in Brooklyn, New York City, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Girls hang out with their dogs on the roof of their house as the Philippine government enforces home quarantine in Metro Manila, Philippines, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A migrant worker, who works in a textile factory, rests inside a loom after it was shut down during the coronavirus lockdown in Bhiwandi on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Sylver, who is homeless, sits with his belongings in a New York subway station in New York, April 14, 2020. Sylver is in his 50s, an immigrant from Nigeria, a member of the Ibo tribe. He's lived on the streets for 12 years. Afraid of the coronavirus...more
Clergymen and believers attend a service, dedicated to the upcoming Orthodox feast commemorating Jesus' triumphal entry into Jerusalem, amid the coronavirus pandemic at a cathedral in Omsk, Russia April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
A healthcare worker removes and discards personal protective equipment (PPE) into a trash can after wheeling the bodies of deceased people outside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the coronavirus outbreak in Brooklyn, New York City, April 2,...more
Hospital staff do yoga stretches and breathing exercises in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Hospital Clinic in Barcelona, Spain, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Belgian doctor Antoine Sassine, urologist at Chirec Delta Hospital, who survived COVID-19 after six weeks in the intensive care unit and 3.5 weeks in a coma, embraces his wife Alexandra as he leaves the hospital in Brussels, Belgium, April 19, 2020....more
A patient suffering from COVID-19 wears a full-face Easybreath snorkelling mask donated by sport chain Decathlon and turned into a ventilator at the intensive care unit at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, France, April 1, 2020....more
Members of a militia group stand near the doors to the chamber in the capitol building before the vote on the extension of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus, in Lansing, Michigan, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Seth...more
Boys react as health workers fumigate a market amid concerns of the spread of the coronavirus in Sanaa, Yemen April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A displaced girl wears a face mask as she takes part in an event organized by Violet Organization to spread awareness and encourage safety amid the outbreak, at a camp in the town of Maarat Masrin in northern Idlib, Syria April 14, 2020....more
A woman picks buttercup flowers in a field near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Healthcare workers transfer the body of a deceased person onto a stretcher at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Brooklyn, New York, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Israelis demonstrate against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel April 19, 2020. Wearing face masks, waving black flags and keeping two yards apart, thousands of Israelis demonstrated against Netanyahu under...more
An empty freeway intersection is seen two days before Earth Day, after Los Angeles’ stay-at-home order caused a drop in pollution in Pasadena, near Los Angeles, California, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gravediggers open new graves during the coronavirus outbreak at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A boy walks over a drainage channel littered with heaps of polyethene bags on Earth Day in Karachi, Pakistan April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Su Sevda Uzun dances on a terrace of her friend's home while she is accompanied by musicians Hakan Kaya and Alper Kalayciklioglu, one of the performances they organize regularly for their neighbors in Istanbul, Turkey, April 13, 2020. Picture taken...more
Dummies replace the audience due to the coronavirus outbreak at the first professional baseball league game of the season at Taoyuan International baseball stadium in Taoyuan city, Taiwan, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Aaliyah Hadj-Lakehal, 5, looks on whilst Daisy Cinque from Park Lane Stables walks pony Wizz in Teddington during a program called "Tiny pony at your window" in London, Britain, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Residents protest after ransacking a half-built makeshift hospital for coronavirus treatment, which they say is located too close to a community, in Yopougon, Abidjan, Ivory Coast April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Hundreds of residents, affected by the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic, line-up in their vehicles as they await their turn to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in San Antonio, Texas, April 17, 2020. Some 30 million...more
Vice President Mike Pence visits Dennis Nelson, a recovered COVID-19 patient who is now donating his blood for research on the virus and disease, as Pence tours Mayo Clinic facilities supporting coronavirus research and treatment in Rochester,...more
Nurse Dilara Fahrioglu's goggles are fogged up after taking care of a patient suffering from COVID-19 at an intensive care unit at the Medicana International Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Workers wearing protective equipment transport a body on the grounds of the Central Jamia Mosque Ghamkol Sharif, where a temporary morgue was set up as the coronavirus continues to spread in Birmingham, Britain, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Filipino Catholic priest Rey Amancio, 31, wears his personal protective equipment (PPE) as he blesses a deceased person inside a morgue, amid the prohibition of religious gatherings including funerals, during the government-imposed lockdown to...more
Gang members sit inside a cell at Izalco jail during a 24-hour lockdown ordered by El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele after a high number of homicides during the coronavirus quarantine, in Izalco, El Salvador April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Americans protest coronavirus restrictions
Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.
May Day protests during a pandemic
May Day protesters adapt to the coronavirus lockdown with social distancing and balcony rallies.
May Day protests across the U.S.
Americans staged May Day protests for safer work environments, better pay, healthcare and rent relief during the pandemic.
Ramadan in a pandemic
During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has changed priorities, with curbs on large gatherings for prayers and public iftars.
Athletes train despite lockdown limbo
Elite athletes around the world continue to train despite the uncertainty of the postponed Tokyo Olympics and delayed sporting seasons.
Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown
Creatures both wild and domesticated move into urban spaces that are now empty during coronavirus lockdowns around the world.
Faces from the coronavirus frontlines
Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Road to recovery after surviving COVID-19
Some patients receive rounds of applause as they leave hospitals and quarantine centers after recovering from COVID-19, while others face rehabilitation after the devastating illness.
McDonald's trials virus-proof restaurant
Big Macs delivered on trolleys, hand sanitizers at the entrance and designated waiting spots could become a feature of McDonald's restaurants when they reopen.