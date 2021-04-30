Photos of the month: April
A mass cremation of COVID-19 victims is seen at a crematorium parking lot in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. Delhi's ambulances have been taking the bodies of COVID-19 victims to makeshift crematoriums in parks and parking lots, where bodies are...more
A person celebrates after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd, in front of Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Queen Elizabeth takes her seat for the funeral of Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years who died at the age of 99, at St George's Chapel, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021. The funeral celebrated his seven decades of service and gave grandsons...more
Asylum-seeking migrants' families ride on an inflatable raft to cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Police vehicles are seen behind a hijacked bus burning on Shankill Road in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. Belfast saw more than a week of nightly violence partly fueled by frustration among pro-British unionists over post-Brexit trade...more
A child plays with a mock submachine gun at a model Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station to mark the National Security Education Day at Hong Kong Police College in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. The "education day" was organized to promote the...more
Children sit near a mosque as they wait to break the fast during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Palu, Central Sulawesi Province, Indonesia, April 13, 2021. Antara Foto/Mohamad Hamzah/via REUTERS
A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) is reflected in a mirror at fighting positions on the line of separation from Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Long COVID sufferer Teresa Dominguez, 55, a social worker specializing in disabilities, poses for a photograph in Collado Villalba, Spain, March 4, 2021. The photograph was taken through blue plastic to visualize the effects of long COVID. The...more
The full moon, known as the "Super Pink Moon" rises behind the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Medical staff members work in the Intensive Care Unit where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at ELSAN's private hospital Clinique Oceane in Vannes, France, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A worker paints over a mural depicting jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny that appeared overnight in Saint Petersburg, Russia April 28, 2021. The mural in President Vladimir Putin's hometown showed a smiling Navalny, whose activist...more
People attend a vigil for rapper Earl Simmons, known by his stage name DMX, outside a hospital in White Plains, New York, April 5, 2021. The 50-year-old musician and actor suffered a heart attack and died April 9. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
A woman reacts as restaurant owners scuffle with police over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses in Rome, Italy April 6, 2021. The government has imposed repeated curbs over the past 14 months to try to contain COVID-19, which has killed more than...more
Ethnic minority Karen troops are seen after setting fire to a building inside a Myanmar army outpost near the Thai border, as seen from the Thai side on the Thanlwin, also known as Salween, riverbank in Mae Hong Son province, Thailand, April 28,...more
Katie Wright, the mother of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer after a routine traffic stop, is accompanied by family members and Rev. Al Sharpton while releasing doves during his funeral at Lakewood...more
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training, as her platoon breaks a barrier to become the first women Marines trained at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. Recruits must...more
Arsenal fans demonstrate over owner Stan Kroenke's involvement in the failed launch of a European Super League, at Emirates Stadium in London, Britain, April 23, 2021. The club joined a failed attempt to form a breakaway Super League with 11 other...more
Synchronized swimmers from Aquabatix train as swimming pools reopen following easing of coronavirus restrictions, at Clissold Leisure Centre in London, Britain April 12, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley
Steve Robbins leads his sled dog team across a frozen lake after helping at a vaccination site in Eagle, Alaska. Despite its sprawling geography and often-inhospitable climate, Alaska ranks among the top U.S. states for getting COVID-19 vaccine into...more
Lava oozes from a new volcanic fissure near Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
A woman walks past a mural painted on a wall reading 'When will I be able to walk alone at night and feel safe?' in Dublin, Ireland, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Police officers stand guard as people attend a demonstration outside the Ohio State House after an officer shot and killed Ma'Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black girl, in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021. State investigators were probing the fatal police...more
A volunteer dressed as the Star Wars character Darth Vader picks up trash during a street cleaning event marking the 60th anniversary of the first manned space flight in Irkutsk, Russia April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yuri Novikov
Researcher Michelle Havlik of Australia retrieves a piece of equipment as she dives in the Red Sea, offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, December 15, 2019. Havlik is part of a team led by...more
A Naga Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, wears a mask before the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. Hundreds of thousands of ash-smeared ascetics and...more
Marisa Ford kisses her daughter Rebecca Zammit Lupi as she lies in a coma in her room in Rainbow Ward at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre in Mater Dei Hospital in Tal-Qroqq, Malta. Reuters photographer Darrin Zammit Lupi took the first photo of his...more
Flames are seen close to the city fanned by strong winds after a bushfire broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 19, 2021. The wildfire damaged historical sites and forced people to evacuate their homes and close...more
Palestinians wave flags and celebrate outside Damascus Gate after barriers put up by Israeli police were removed, allowing them to access the main square that has been the focus of a week of clashes around Jerusalem's Old City April 25, 2021....more
Women clash with police officers behind riot shields during a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, in Mexico City, Mexico April 2, 2021....more
Hazel Bryant reacts after her niece, 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant, was fatally shot by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is led away in handcuffs after a jury found him guilty on all counts in his trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in...more
Central American migrants return to the Mexican side of the Rio Grande after failing to cross into the United States on an inflatable raft in Roma, Texas, April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
An Israeli soldier walks in a field of buttercup flowers near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A blue whale model with a bandage on its fin hangs above a pop-up vaccination site at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Theo Stobbs, who was born at 28 weeks and weighing 2lb 4oz (1kg) during the first wave of Britain's coronavirus pandemic, sits for a portrait ahead of his first birthday with his mother Kirsty Anderson at their home in Burnley, Britain, April 14,...more
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama celebrates with his green jacket after winning The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2021. Matsuyama become the first Japanese man to win a major championship with a one-shot Masters victory...more
People ride a roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain amusement park on the first day of reopening after coronavirus restrictions in Valencia, California, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Yuh-Jung Youn, winner of the Academy Award for best actress in a supporting role for "Minari", Daniel Kaluuya, winner for best actor in a supporting role for "Judas and the Black Messiah" and Frances McDormand, winner of best actress in a leading...more
People react after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of the murder of George Floyd, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Xu Wei, a 63-year-old former factory worker and current gym manager, show his muscles at a small gym in a residential compound in the southwest of Beijing, China April 8, 2021. Men mostly in their 60s gather in an old, windowless bicycle shed to pump...more
A man reacts as a healthcare worker collects a COVID swab sample at a railway station in New Delhi, India, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A Christian faithful wearing a traditional mantilla dress poses for a picture in front of the statue of Jesus del Gran Poder at San Isidro Collegiate Church, after annual Holy Week processions were cancelled due to the coronavirus in Madrid, Spain,...more
Ultra-Orthodox Jews look at discarded items lying on stairs in Mount Meron, northern Israel, April 30, 2021, after 45 people were crushed to death in a stampede at the religious festival, with children among the dead. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
A man wearing a protective face mask walks in a parking lot at a shopping mall in Tokyo, Japan, April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A member of Clapham Women's Institute clears floral tributes from a makeshift memorial for murdered woman Sarah Everard from the Clapham Common Bandstand in London, Britain, April 1, 2021. London police acted appropriately at a vigil for the woman...more
Brooklyn Center resident Jose Chavez wraps his arms around his daughter Cattleya Chavez, 3, as they listen to speakers during a protest outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, days after 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright was shot and killed...more
People look on at Ibn Khatib hospital after a fire in Baghdad, Iraq, April 25, 2021. The blaze was caused by an oxygen tank explosion at a COVID-19 hospital, taking at least 82 lives and forcing some people to leap through windows out of the burning...more
Palestinians bury the body of a man who died after contracting the coronavirus, at a cemetery in the central Gaza Strip April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Volodymyr, a service member of the Ukrainian armed forces, plays with puppies at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 10, 2021. The two unnamed puppies living on frontline positions...more
Ceidy, an asylum-seeking migrant mother from Guatemala, kisses her 3-month-old baby Bridget while waiting to be escorted by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 7, 2021....more
A tranquilized tiger is pictured inside a cage upon its arrival to Central Zoo from Bardiya National Park, after reports of fatal attacks on people, in Lalitpur, Nepal, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A teacher teaches a class to students from the Felix Rodriguez de la Fuente school, as part of a project known as 'Aire Limpio' (Fresh Air) at the Playa de los Nietos (The Grandchildren's Beach) near Cartagena, southern Spain, April 8, 2021. The...more
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson eats ice cream as he visits Llandudno, Wales, Britain, April 26, 2021. Britain's electoral watchdog began an investigation into the funding of the refurbishment his Downing Street apartment, saying there were...more
Director and producer Chloe Zhao, winner of the Academy Award for best picture for "Nomadland," poses in the press room in Los Angeles, California, April 25, 2021. The Chinese-born filmmaker, who told the story of financially stretched van dwellers...more
Child Muay Thai boxer Pornpattara Peachurai, known by his fighter name Tata Por Lasua, wears a face shield as he stands before his boxing match at a temporary boxing ring in Chachoengsao province, Thailand. The nine-year-old is eager to get back in...more
Jesse Larios, known as @iambearsun on social media, walks along Hollister Road in Gilroy, California, April 21, 2021. Larios is walking over 400 miles from his home in Los Angeles to San Francisco while wearing a self-designed bear suit to raise...more
A girl practices martial arts during training at a school in the Syrian opposition-held village of al-Jeineh, Syria April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Women sit at Imam Abbas shrine during the holy month of Ramadan in Kerbala, Iraq, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-deen
Pedestrians enjoy a walk to the ruins of Ogoz castle on Lake Gruyere in Pont-en-Ogoz, Switzerland, April 14, 2021. The island and its castle can be reached on foot in early spring when a footpath is uncovered as water levels recede. REUTERS/Denis...more
People throw flowers and petals with names of the crew members of the sunken KRI Nanggala-402 submarine during a prayer at the sea near Labuhan Lalang, Bali, Indonesia April 26, 2021. The German-built KRI Nanggala-402, with 53 crew members on board,...more
A respiratory therapist successfully performs chest compressions on a COVID patient who had lost vital signs inside the intensive care unit of Humber River Hospital in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 20, 2021. Ontario's hospitals and ICUs have been...more
Riot police officers clash with people who occupied the land on the Morro Solar, considered a protected area and where buildings are not allowed, during an eviction operation in Chorrillos, Peru April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque
Danik Vesnenok and Danila Utenkov fight during the "Top Dog" bare-knuckle boxing tournament in Moscow, Russia April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
An aerial view shows damaged houses following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia April 6, 2021. The cyclone killed at least 119 people. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra/via REUTERS
Women hide their faces in a nightclub during a civil police operation tackling COVID-19 restrictions violations in Sao Paulo, Brazil April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Anti-coup protesters burn a Chinese flag in Yangon, Myanmar, April 5, 2021. Anti-China sentiment has risen since the coup, with opponents of the takeover noting Beijing's muted criticism compared with Western condemnation. It was against this...more
A damaged train carriage is seen at the site of a train derailment that killed 50 people, north of Hualien, Taiwan April 4, 2021. The packed express train carrying almost 500 passengers and crew slammed into a truck that slid onto the tracks, causing...more
Two priests carry a statue of Jesus Christ, splattered with blood from the 2019 bomb attack, during Easter Sunday prayers at St. Sebastian's Church, one of the churches attacked, in Katuwapitiya, Sri Lanka April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Family members mourn after Shayam Narayan is declared dead outside the coronavirus casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, India, April 23, 2021. Straining against his weight, Narayan's brothers hauled him from a rickshaw onto the...more
Migrants wait to disembark from a Spanish coast guard vessel, in the port of Arguineguin, in the southern part of the island of Gran Canaria, Spain April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Senior haenyeo, also known as "sea women" Jung Sun-ja, 84, Yoon Yeon-ok, 74 and Ko Keum-sun, 69, pose for a photograph after working in the sea in Busan, South Korea, April 6, 2021. The women who follow a centuries-old tradition of free-dive fishing...more
Deer cross the Long Walk in Windsor, near London, Britain April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, with Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the dais behind him, in Washington, April 28, 2021. Biden proposed a sweeping new $1.8 trillion plan in the speech,...more
A boy runs during a dust storm at Qargha Lake on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A police officer gestures to keep distance during a "kill the bill" protest in London, Britain, April 3, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators joined rallies across Britain against a proposed law that would give police extra powers to curb protests, with...more
Logan Evans, son of slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, walks past his father's casket during a ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, April 13, 2021. Lawmakers paid tribute at a ceremony in the Capitol rotunda to Evans, an...more
Francois Mayor, managing director of Port Revel, steers a scaled-down model of a tanker named the Brittany on a miniaturized stretch of the Suez Canal at the Port Revel Shiphandling Training Centre in Saint-Pierre-de-Bressieux, France, April 19,...more
Psychiatrist Flavio Falcone talks to homeless people in an area known as "cracolandia," or crackland, an area of about eight blocks in the historic center of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Costumed as a jester with a bright red nose, his patients know him as The...more
Protesters hold up a pig's head wearing a police cap on a stick outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, as protests continue days after former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 14, 2021....more
A man runs past the burning funeral pyres of those who died from COVID-19 at a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Houses are seen on the edge of a cliff after it collapsed in the village of Nefyn, Wales, Britain, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Emray Naquin casts his net at the Isle de Jean Charles, Louisiana, April 7, 2021. The Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw tribe, whose ancestors were forced by the American government to flee to Louisiana's bayous nearly two centuries ago, are becoming...more
Flames and smoke rise during a fire at the Nevskaya Manufaktura factory in central Saint Petersburg, Russia April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Syrian refugee Ibrahim al-Hussein, an amputee swimmer who is aiming to be part of a Refugee Paralympic Team for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, holds a bottle after his training at the Olympic Aquatic Centre in Athens, Greece, April 26, 2021....more
Volunteers take part in a beach clean-up event, organized to mark Earth Day, in Keelung, Taiwan, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Taras Mychalewych, 75, poses for a portrait with his vaccination card after receiving his COVID vaccine at a rural site in Columbus, New Mexico, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Jerry Seinfeld speaks to journalists after performing at Gotham Comedy Club on its first night back open after loosened coronavirus restrictions in Manhattan, New York, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Patients are treated in wheelchairs amid shortage of beds in a makeshift extension of the COVID-19 Emergency Room at National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
The full moon, also known as the supermoon, is seen near a five-storied pagoda at Sensoji temple, in Tokyo, Japan April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
