Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Apr 30, 2021 | 2:25pm EDT

Photos of the month: April

A mass cremation of COVID-19 victims is seen at a crematorium parking lot in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. Delhi's ambulances have been taking the bodies of COVID-19 victims to makeshift crematoriums in parks and parking lots, where bodies are burned on rows and rows of funeral pyres. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A mass cremation of COVID-19 victims is seen at a crematorium parking lot in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. Delhi's ambulances have been taking the bodies of COVID-19 victims to makeshift crematoriums in parks and parking lots, where bodies are...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A mass cremation of COVID-19 victims is seen at a crematorium parking lot in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. Delhi's ambulances have been taking the bodies of COVID-19 victims to makeshift crematoriums in parks and parking lots, where bodies are burned on rows and rows of funeral pyres. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
1 / 90
A person celebrates after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd, in front of Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A person celebrates after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd, in front of Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
A person celebrates after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd, in front of Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 90
Queen Elizabeth takes her seat for the funeral of Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years who died at the age of 99, at St George's Chapel, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021. The funeral celebrated his seven decades of service and gave grandsons William and Harry the chance to talk in public for the first time since claims of racism threw the family into crisis. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

Queen Elizabeth takes her seat for the funeral of Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years who died at the age of 99, at St George's Chapel, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021. The funeral celebrated his seven decades of service and gave grandsons...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
Queen Elizabeth takes her seat for the funeral of Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years who died at the age of 99, at St George's Chapel, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021. The funeral celebrated his seven decades of service and gave grandsons William and Harry the chance to talk in public for the first time since claims of racism threw the family into crisis. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS
Close
3 / 90
Asylum-seeking migrants' families ride on an inflatable raft to cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrants' families ride on an inflatable raft to cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families ride on an inflatable raft to cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
4 / 90
Police vehicles are seen behind a hijacked bus burning on Shankill Road in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. Belfast saw more than a week of nightly violence partly fueled by frustration among pro-British unionists over post-Brexit trade barriers, in scenes reviving memories of decades of sectarian and political strife that claimed some 3,600 lives prior to a 1998 peace deal. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Police vehicles are seen behind a hijacked bus burning on Shankill Road in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. Belfast saw more than a week of nightly violence partly fueled by frustration among pro-British unionists over post-Brexit trade...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Police vehicles are seen behind a hijacked bus burning on Shankill Road in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. Belfast saw more than a week of nightly violence partly fueled by frustration among pro-British unionists over post-Brexit trade barriers, in scenes reviving memories of decades of sectarian and political strife that claimed some 3,600 lives prior to a 1998 peace deal. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Close
5 / 90
A child plays with a mock submachine gun at a model Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station to mark the National Security Education Day at Hong Kong Police College in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. The "education day" was organized to promote the sweeping legislation China imposed last year, marked with school activities, games and shows, and a parade by police and other services. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A child plays with a mock submachine gun at a model Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station to mark the National Security Education Day at Hong Kong Police College in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. The "education day" was organized to promote the...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
A child plays with a mock submachine gun at a model Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station to mark the National Security Education Day at Hong Kong Police College in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. The "education day" was organized to promote the sweeping legislation China imposed last year, marked with school activities, games and shows, and a parade by police and other services. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
6 / 90
Children sit near a mosque as they wait to break the fast during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Palu, Central Sulawesi Province, Indonesia, April 13, 2021. Antara Foto/Mohamad Hamzah/via REUTERS

Children sit near a mosque as they wait to break the fast during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Palu, Central Sulawesi Province, Indonesia, April 13, 2021. Antara Foto/Mohamad Hamzah/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Children sit near a mosque as they wait to break the fast during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Palu, Central Sulawesi Province, Indonesia, April 13, 2021. Antara Foto/Mohamad Hamzah/via REUTERS
Close
7 / 90
A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) is reflected in a mirror at fighting positions on the line of separation from Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) is reflected in a mirror at fighting positions on the line of separation from Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) is reflected in a mirror at fighting positions on the line of separation from Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
8 / 90
Long COVID sufferer Teresa Dominguez, 55, a social worker specializing in disabilities, poses for a photograph in Collado Villalba, Spain, March 4, 2021. The photograph was taken through blue plastic to visualize the effects of long COVID. The "mental mist", as Dominguez describes her inability to concentrate, and permanent fatigue after performing the simplest of everyday tasks have constrained her life for the past year, since her March 2020 coronavirus infection. "I started writing a diary because when doctors asked me about my symptoms, I couldn't remember many of them. At first doctors didn't know much about long COVID and I felt like I could help them out and others in my situation by providing them with that information. It has often been difficult to make them believe that we are really sick, that we are not making this up," she said. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Long COVID sufferer Teresa Dominguez, 55, a social worker specializing in disabilities, poses for a photograph in Collado Villalba, Spain, March 4, 2021. The photograph was taken through blue plastic to visualize the effects of long COVID. The...more

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Long COVID sufferer Teresa Dominguez, 55, a social worker specializing in disabilities, poses for a photograph in Collado Villalba, Spain, March 4, 2021. The photograph was taken through blue plastic to visualize the effects of long COVID. The "mental mist", as Dominguez describes her inability to concentrate, and permanent fatigue after performing the simplest of everyday tasks have constrained her life for the past year, since her March 2020 coronavirus infection. "I started writing a diary because when doctors asked me about my symptoms, I couldn't remember many of them. At first doctors didn't know much about long COVID and I felt like I could help them out and others in my situation by providing them with that information. It has often been difficult to make them believe that we are really sick, that we are not making this up," she said. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
9 / 90
The full moon, known as the "Super Pink Moon" rises behind the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

The full moon, known as the "Super Pink Moon" rises behind the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
The full moon, known as the "Super Pink Moon" rises behind the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
10 / 90
Medical staff members work in the Intensive Care Unit where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at ELSAN's private hospital Clinique Oceane in Vannes, France, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Medical staff members work in the Intensive Care Unit where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at ELSAN's private hospital Clinique Oceane in Vannes, France, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Medical staff members work in the Intensive Care Unit where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at ELSAN's private hospital Clinique Oceane in Vannes, France, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
11 / 90
A worker paints over a mural depicting jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny that appeared overnight in Saint Petersburg, Russia April 28, 2021. The mural in President Vladimir Putin's hometown showed a smiling Navalny, whose activist network is on the brink of being outlawed as "extremist," making a heart shape with his hands next to the slogan "A hero of a new time." REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

A worker paints over a mural depicting jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny that appeared overnight in Saint Petersburg, Russia April 28, 2021. The mural in President Vladimir Putin's hometown showed a smiling Navalny, whose activist...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
A worker paints over a mural depicting jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny that appeared overnight in Saint Petersburg, Russia April 28, 2021. The mural in President Vladimir Putin's hometown showed a smiling Navalny, whose activist network is on the brink of being outlawed as "extremist," making a heart shape with his hands next to the slogan "A hero of a new time." REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
12 / 90
People attend a vigil for rapper Earl Simmons, known by his stage name DMX, outside a hospital in White Plains, New York, April 5, 2021. The 50-year-old musician and actor suffered a heart attack and died April 9. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

People attend a vigil for rapper Earl Simmons, known by his stage name DMX, outside a hospital in White Plains, New York, April 5, 2021. The 50-year-old musician and actor suffered a heart attack and died April 9. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
People attend a vigil for rapper Earl Simmons, known by his stage name DMX, outside a hospital in White Plains, New York, April 5, 2021. The 50-year-old musician and actor suffered a heart attack and died April 9. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Close
13 / 90
A woman reacts as restaurant owners scuffle with police over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses in Rome, Italy April 6, 2021. The government has imposed repeated curbs over the past 14 months to try to contain COVID-19, which has killed more than 120,000 people in Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A woman reacts as restaurant owners scuffle with police over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses in Rome, Italy April 6, 2021. The government has imposed repeated curbs over the past 14 months to try to contain COVID-19, which has killed more than...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
A woman reacts as restaurant owners scuffle with police over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses in Rome, Italy April 6, 2021. The government has imposed repeated curbs over the past 14 months to try to contain COVID-19, which has killed more than 120,000 people in Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
14 / 90
Ethnic minority Karen troops are seen after setting fire to a building inside a Myanmar army outpost near the Thai border, as seen from the Thai side on the Thanlwin, also known as Salween, riverbank in Mae Hong Son province, Thailand, April 28, 2021. The outbreak of hostilities near the border shifted the focus of opposition to the junta away from the pro-democracy protests that have taken place in cities and towns across the country since the coup on Feb. 1. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Ethnic minority Karen troops are seen after setting fire to a building inside a Myanmar army outpost near the Thai border, as seen from the Thai side on the Thanlwin, also known as Salween, riverbank in Mae Hong Son province, Thailand, April 28,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Ethnic minority Karen troops are seen after setting fire to a building inside a Myanmar army outpost near the Thai border, as seen from the Thai side on the Thanlwin, also known as Salween, riverbank in Mae Hong Son province, Thailand, April 28, 2021. The outbreak of hostilities near the border shifted the focus of opposition to the junta away from the pro-democracy protests that have taken place in cities and towns across the country since the coup on Feb. 1. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
15 / 90
Katie Wright, the mother of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer after a routine traffic stop, is accompanied by family members and Rev. Al Sharpton while releasing doves during his funeral at Lakewood Cemetery, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Katie Wright, the mother of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer after a routine traffic stop, is accompanied by family members and Rev. Al Sharpton while releasing doves during his funeral at Lakewood...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Katie Wright, the mother of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer after a routine traffic stop, is accompanied by family members and Rev. Al Sharpton while releasing doves during his funeral at Lakewood Cemetery, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Close
16 / 90
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training, as her platoon breaks a barrier to become the first women Marines trained at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. Recruits must pass "the crucible," a 54-hour test of strength and spirit to earn their Eagle, Globe and Anchor emblems and become U.S. Marines. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training, as her platoon breaks a barrier to become the first women Marines trained at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. Recruits must...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training, as her platoon breaks a barrier to become the first women Marines trained at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. Recruits must pass "the crucible," a 54-hour test of strength and spirit to earn their Eagle, Globe and Anchor emblems and become U.S. Marines. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
17 / 90
Arsenal fans demonstrate over owner Stan Kroenke's involvement in the failed launch of a European Super League, at Emirates Stadium in London, Britain, April 23, 2021. The club joined a failed attempt to form a breakaway Super League with 11 other top European sides, leading Spotify CEO and founder Daniel Ek, an Arsenal fan of 30 years, to throw his hat in the ring to buy the club. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Arsenal fans demonstrate over owner Stan Kroenke's involvement in the failed launch of a European Super League, at Emirates Stadium in London, Britain, April 23, 2021. The club joined a failed attempt to form a breakaway Super League with 11 other...more

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
Arsenal fans demonstrate over owner Stan Kroenke's involvement in the failed launch of a European Super League, at Emirates Stadium in London, Britain, April 23, 2021. The club joined a failed attempt to form a breakaway Super League with 11 other top European sides, leading Spotify CEO and founder Daniel Ek, an Arsenal fan of 30 years, to throw his hat in the ring to buy the club. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
18 / 90
Synchronized swimmers from Aquabatix train as swimming pools reopen following easing of coronavirus restrictions, at Clissold Leisure Centre in London, Britain April 12, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

Synchronized swimmers from Aquabatix train as swimming pools reopen following easing of coronavirus restrictions, at Clissold Leisure Centre in London, Britain April 12, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Synchronized swimmers from Aquabatix train as swimming pools reopen following easing of coronavirus restrictions, at Clissold Leisure Centre in London, Britain April 12, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
19 / 90
Steve Robbins leads his sled dog team across a frozen lake after helping at a vaccination site in Eagle, Alaska. Despite its sprawling geography and often-inhospitable climate, Alaska ranks among the top U.S. states for getting COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of its residents, and its indigenous population has played a major role in that achievement. Through their federally recognized sovereign powers, Alaska Native tribes has secured vaccine stocks from the U.S. Indian Health Service (IHS) that significantly add to supplies the state government has obtained for itself. Picture taken March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Steve Robbins leads his sled dog team across a frozen lake after helping at a vaccination site in Eagle, Alaska. Despite its sprawling geography and often-inhospitable climate, Alaska ranks among the top U.S. states for getting COVID-19 vaccine into...more

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Steve Robbins leads his sled dog team across a frozen lake after helping at a vaccination site in Eagle, Alaska. Despite its sprawling geography and often-inhospitable climate, Alaska ranks among the top U.S. states for getting COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of its residents, and its indigenous population has played a major role in that achievement. Through their federally recognized sovereign powers, Alaska Native tribes has secured vaccine stocks from the U.S. Indian Health Service (IHS) that significantly add to supplies the state government has obtained for itself. Picture taken March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Close
20 / 90
Lava oozes from a new volcanic fissure near Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Lava oozes from a new volcanic fissure near Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
Lava oozes from a new volcanic fissure near Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
Close
21 / 90
A woman walks past a mural painted on a wall reading 'When will I be able to walk alone at night and feel safe?' in Dublin, Ireland, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A woman walks past a mural painted on a wall reading 'When will I be able to walk alone at night and feel safe?' in Dublin, Ireland, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Sunday, April 04, 2021
A woman walks past a mural painted on a wall reading 'When will I be able to walk alone at night and feel safe?' in Dublin, Ireland, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
22 / 90
Police officers stand guard as people attend a demonstration outside the Ohio State House after an officer shot and killed Ma'Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black girl, in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021. State investigators were probing the fatal police shooting in a confrontation caught on body-camera video that appeared to show her holding a knife and lunging at two people. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Police officers stand guard as people attend a demonstration outside the Ohio State House after an officer shot and killed Ma'Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black girl, in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021. State investigators were probing the fatal police...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Police officers stand guard as people attend a demonstration outside the Ohio State House after an officer shot and killed Ma'Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black girl, in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021. State investigators were probing the fatal police shooting in a confrontation caught on body-camera video that appeared to show her holding a knife and lunging at two people. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Close
23 / 90
A volunteer dressed as the Star Wars character Darth Vader picks up trash during a street cleaning event marking the 60th anniversary of the first manned space flight in Irkutsk, Russia April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yuri Novikov

A volunteer dressed as the Star Wars character Darth Vader picks up trash during a street cleaning event marking the 60th anniversary of the first manned space flight in Irkutsk, Russia April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yuri Novikov

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
A volunteer dressed as the Star Wars character Darth Vader picks up trash during a street cleaning event marking the 60th anniversary of the first manned space flight in Irkutsk, Russia April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yuri Novikov
Close
24 / 90
Researcher Michelle Havlik of Australia retrieves a piece of equipment as she dives in the Red Sea, offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, December 15, 2019. Havlik is part of a team led by Spanish marine biologist Carlos Duarte, who is advising the leaders of the world's foremost petro-state. It might seem improbable for the country renowned for its intransigence over the years at international climate talks, but contradictions abound in Saudi Arabia. It's the world's largest exporter of crude oil, which has played a significant role in global warming. But it's also a country that is particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Researcher Michelle Havlik of Australia retrieves a piece of equipment as she dives in the Red Sea, offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, December 15, 2019. Havlik is part of a team led by...more

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
Researcher Michelle Havlik of Australia retrieves a piece of equipment as she dives in the Red Sea, offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, December 15, 2019. Havlik is part of a team led by Spanish marine biologist Carlos Duarte, who is advising the leaders of the world's foremost petro-state. It might seem improbable for the country renowned for its intransigence over the years at international climate talks, but contradictions abound in Saudi Arabia. It's the world's largest exporter of crude oil, which has played a significant role in global warming. But it's also a country that is particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
25 / 90
A Naga Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, wears a mask before the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. Hundreds of thousands of ash-smeared ascetics and devout Hindus jostled to take a dip in the Ganges during the religious festival, hoping to wash away their sins, as India reported another record surge in coronavirus infections. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Naga Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, wears a mask before the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. Hundreds of thousands of ash-smeared ascetics and...more

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
A Naga Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, wears a mask before the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. Hundreds of thousands of ash-smeared ascetics and devout Hindus jostled to take a dip in the Ganges during the religious festival, hoping to wash away their sins, as India reported another record surge in coronavirus infections. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
26 / 90
Marisa Ford kisses her daughter Rebecca Zammit Lupi as she lies in a coma in her room in Rainbow Ward at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre in Mater Dei Hospital in Tal-Qroqq, Malta. Reuters photographer Darrin Zammit Lupi took the first photo of his daughter moments after she was born. Fifteen years later, he captured her last moments of his daughter's life before she died of cancer. Picture taken December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Marisa Ford kisses her daughter Rebecca Zammit Lupi as she lies in a coma in her room in Rainbow Ward at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre in Mater Dei Hospital in Tal-Qroqq, Malta. Reuters photographer Darrin Zammit Lupi took the first photo of his...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Marisa Ford kisses her daughter Rebecca Zammit Lupi as she lies in a coma in her room in Rainbow Ward at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre in Mater Dei Hospital in Tal-Qroqq, Malta. Reuters photographer Darrin Zammit Lupi took the first photo of his daughter moments after she was born. Fifteen years later, he captured her last moments of his daughter's life before she died of cancer. Picture taken December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
27 / 90
Flames are seen close to the city fanned by strong winds after a bushfire broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 19, 2021. The wildfire damaged historical sites and forced people to evacuate their homes and close schools. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Flames are seen close to the city fanned by strong winds after a bushfire broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 19, 2021. The wildfire damaged historical sites and forced people to evacuate their homes and close...more

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021
Flames are seen close to the city fanned by strong winds after a bushfire broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 19, 2021. The wildfire damaged historical sites and forced people to evacuate their homes and close schools. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
28 / 90
Palestinians wave flags and celebrate outside Damascus Gate after barriers put up by Israeli police were removed, allowing them to access the main square that has been the focus of a week of clashes around Jerusalem's Old City April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians wave flags and celebrate outside Damascus Gate after barriers put up by Israeli police were removed, allowing them to access the main square that has been the focus of a week of clashes around Jerusalem's Old City April 25, 2021....more

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Palestinians wave flags and celebrate outside Damascus Gate after barriers put up by Israeli police were removed, allowing them to access the main square that has been the focus of a week of clashes around Jerusalem's Old City April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
29 / 90
Women clash with police officers behind riot shields during a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, in Mexico City, Mexico April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Women clash with police officers behind riot shields during a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, in Mexico City, Mexico April 2, 2021....more

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Women clash with police officers behind riot shields during a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, in Mexico City, Mexico April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Close
30 / 90
Hazel Bryant reacts after her niece, 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant, was fatally shot by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Hazel Bryant reacts after her niece, 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant, was fatally shot by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Hazel Bryant reacts after her niece, 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant, was fatally shot by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Close
31 / 90
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is led away in handcuffs after a jury found him guilty on all counts in his trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is led away in handcuffs after a jury found him guilty on all counts in his trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is led away in handcuffs after a jury found him guilty on all counts in his trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
32 / 90
Central American migrants return to the Mexican side of the Rio Grande after failing to cross into the United States on an inflatable raft in Roma, Texas, April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Central American migrants return to the Mexican side of the Rio Grande after failing to cross into the United States on an inflatable raft in Roma, Texas, April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
Central American migrants return to the Mexican side of the Rio Grande after failing to cross into the United States on an inflatable raft in Roma, Texas, April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
33 / 90
An Israeli soldier walks in a field of buttercup flowers near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli soldier walks in a field of buttercup flowers near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
An Israeli soldier walks in a field of buttercup flowers near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
34 / 90
A blue whale model with a bandage on its fin hangs above a pop-up vaccination site at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A blue whale model with a bandage on its fin hangs above a pop-up vaccination site at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
A blue whale model with a bandage on its fin hangs above a pop-up vaccination site at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
35 / 90
Theo Stobbs, who was born at 28 weeks and weighing 2lb 4oz (1kg) during the first wave of Britain's coronavirus pandemic, sits for a portrait ahead of his first birthday with his mother Kirsty Anderson at their home in Burnley, Britain, April 14, 2021. A tiny Theo was featured in a widely shared Reuters image last May. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Theo Stobbs, who was born at 28 weeks and weighing 2lb 4oz (1kg) during the first wave of Britain's coronavirus pandemic, sits for a portrait ahead of his first birthday with his mother Kirsty Anderson at their home in Burnley, Britain, April 14,...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Theo Stobbs, who was born at 28 weeks and weighing 2lb 4oz (1kg) during the first wave of Britain's coronavirus pandemic, sits for a portrait ahead of his first birthday with his mother Kirsty Anderson at their home in Burnley, Britain, April 14, 2021. A tiny Theo was featured in a widely shared Reuters image last May. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
36 / 90
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama celebrates with his green jacket after winning The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2021. Matsuyama become the first Japanese man to win a major championship with a one-shot Masters victory over Will Zalatoris. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama celebrates with his green jacket after winning The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2021. Matsuyama become the first Japanese man to win a major championship with a one-shot Masters victory...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 11, 2021
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama celebrates with his green jacket after winning The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2021. Matsuyama become the first Japanese man to win a major championship with a one-shot Masters victory over Will Zalatoris. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
37 / 90
People ride a roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain amusement park on the first day of reopening after coronavirus restrictions in Valencia, California, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People ride a roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain amusement park on the first day of reopening after coronavirus restrictions in Valencia, California, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, April 01, 2021
People ride a roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain amusement park on the first day of reopening after coronavirus restrictions in Valencia, California, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
38 / 90
Yuh-Jung Youn, winner of the Academy Award for best actress in a supporting role for "Minari", Daniel Kaluuya, winner for best actor in a supporting role for "Judas and the Black Messiah" and Frances McDormand, winner of best actress in a leading role for "Nomadland," pose outside the press room at the Oscars in Los Angeles, California, April 25, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Pool via REUTERS

Yuh-Jung Youn, winner of the Academy Award for best actress in a supporting role for "Minari", Daniel Kaluuya, winner for best actor in a supporting role for "Judas and the Black Messiah" and Frances McDormand, winner of best actress in a leading...more

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Yuh-Jung Youn, winner of the Academy Award for best actress in a supporting role for "Minari", Daniel Kaluuya, winner for best actor in a supporting role for "Judas and the Black Messiah" and Frances McDormand, winner of best actress in a leading role for "Nomadland," pose outside the press room at the Oscars in Los Angeles, California, April 25, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Pool via REUTERS
Close
39 / 90
People react after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of the murder of George Floyd, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

People react after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of the murder of George Floyd, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
People react after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of the murder of George Floyd, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
40 / 90
Xu Wei, a 63-year-old former factory worker and current gym manager, show his muscles at a small gym in a residential compound in the southwest of Beijing, China April 8, 2021. Men mostly in their 60s gather in an old, windowless bicycle shed to pump iron, using rust-stained equipment built decades ago with scrap metal from a railway wagon factory where they used to work. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Xu Wei, a 63-year-old former factory worker and current gym manager, show his muscles at a small gym in a residential compound in the southwest of Beijing, China April 8, 2021. Men mostly in their 60s gather in an old, windowless bicycle shed to pump...more

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Xu Wei, a 63-year-old former factory worker and current gym manager, show his muscles at a small gym in a residential compound in the southwest of Beijing, China April 8, 2021. Men mostly in their 60s gather in an old, windowless bicycle shed to pump iron, using rust-stained equipment built decades ago with scrap metal from a railway wagon factory where they used to work. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
41 / 90
A man reacts as a healthcare worker collects a COVID swab sample at a railway station in New Delhi, India, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

A man reacts as a healthcare worker collects a COVID swab sample at a railway station in New Delhi, India, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
A man reacts as a healthcare worker collects a COVID swab sample at a railway station in New Delhi, India, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
42 / 90
A Christian faithful wearing a traditional mantilla dress poses for a picture in front of the statue of Jesus del Gran Poder at San Isidro Collegiate Church, after annual Holy Week processions were cancelled due to the coronavirus in Madrid, Spain, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A Christian faithful wearing a traditional mantilla dress poses for a picture in front of the statue of Jesus del Gran Poder at San Isidro Collegiate Church, after annual Holy Week processions were cancelled due to the coronavirus in Madrid, Spain,...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 01, 2021
A Christian faithful wearing a traditional mantilla dress poses for a picture in front of the statue of Jesus del Gran Poder at San Isidro Collegiate Church, after annual Holy Week processions were cancelled due to the coronavirus in Madrid, Spain, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
43 / 90
Ultra-Orthodox Jews look at discarded items lying on stairs in Mount Meron, northern Israel, April 30, 2021, after 45 people were crushed to death in a stampede at the religious festival, with children among the dead. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun

Ultra-Orthodox Jews look at discarded items lying on stairs in Mount Meron, northern Israel, April 30, 2021, after 45 people were crushed to death in a stampede at the religious festival, with children among the dead. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
Ultra-Orthodox Jews look at discarded items lying on stairs in Mount Meron, northern Israel, April 30, 2021, after 45 people were crushed to death in a stampede at the religious festival, with children among the dead. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
Close
44 / 90
A man wearing a protective face mask walks in a parking lot at a shopping mall in Tokyo, Japan, April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man wearing a protective face mask walks in a parking lot at a shopping mall in Tokyo, Japan, April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
A man wearing a protective face mask walks in a parking lot at a shopping mall in Tokyo, Japan, April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
45 / 90
A member of Clapham Women's Institute clears floral tributes from a makeshift memorial for murdered woman Sarah Everard from the Clapham Common Bandstand in London, Britain, April 1, 2021. London police acted appropriately at a vigil for the woman earlier this month, an independent watchdog said, after the force was criticised for a heavy-handed approach which saw mourners dragged away by officers. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A member of Clapham Women's Institute clears floral tributes from a makeshift memorial for murdered woman Sarah Everard from the Clapham Common Bandstand in London, Britain, April 1, 2021. London police acted appropriately at a vigil for the woman...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 01, 2021
A member of Clapham Women's Institute clears floral tributes from a makeshift memorial for murdered woman Sarah Everard from the Clapham Common Bandstand in London, Britain, April 1, 2021. London police acted appropriately at a vigil for the woman earlier this month, an independent watchdog said, after the force was criticised for a heavy-handed approach which saw mourners dragged away by officers. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
46 / 90
Brooklyn Center resident Jose Chavez wraps his arms around his daughter Cattleya Chavez, 3, as they listen to speakers during a protest outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, days after 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Brooklyn Center resident Jose Chavez wraps his arms around his daughter Cattleya Chavez, 3, as they listen to speakers during a protest outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, days after 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright was shot and killed...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Brooklyn Center resident Jose Chavez wraps his arms around his daughter Cattleya Chavez, 3, as they listen to speakers during a protest outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, days after 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
47 / 90
People look on at Ibn Khatib hospital after a fire in Baghdad, Iraq, April 25, 2021. The blaze was caused by an oxygen tank explosion at a COVID-19 hospital, taking at least 82 lives and forcing some people to leap through windows out of the burning building, witnesses and authorities said. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

People look on at Ibn Khatib hospital after a fire in Baghdad, Iraq, April 25, 2021. The blaze was caused by an oxygen tank explosion at a COVID-19 hospital, taking at least 82 lives and forcing some people to leap through windows out of the burning...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
People look on at Ibn Khatib hospital after a fire in Baghdad, Iraq, April 25, 2021. The blaze was caused by an oxygen tank explosion at a COVID-19 hospital, taking at least 82 lives and forcing some people to leap through windows out of the burning building, witnesses and authorities said. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
48 / 90
Palestinians bury the body of a man who died after contracting the coronavirus, at a cemetery in the central Gaza Strip April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians bury the body of a man who died after contracting the coronavirus, at a cemetery in the central Gaza Strip April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Palestinians bury the body of a man who died after contracting the coronavirus, at a cemetery in the central Gaza Strip April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
49 / 90
Volodymyr, a service member of the Ukrainian armed forces, plays with puppies at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 10, 2021. The two unnamed puppies living on frontline positions will be taken home and named by soldiers departing on troops rotation. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Volodymyr, a service member of the Ukrainian armed forces, plays with puppies at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 10, 2021. The two unnamed puppies living on frontline positions...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
Volodymyr, a service member of the Ukrainian armed forces, plays with puppies at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 10, 2021. The two unnamed puppies living on frontline positions will be taken home and named by soldiers departing on troops rotation. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Close
50 / 90
Ceidy, an asylum-seeking migrant mother from Guatemala, kisses her 3-month-old baby Bridget while waiting to be escorted by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Ceidy, an asylum-seeking migrant mother from Guatemala, kisses her 3-month-old baby Bridget while waiting to be escorted by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 7, 2021....more

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
Ceidy, an asylum-seeking migrant mother from Guatemala, kisses her 3-month-old baby Bridget while waiting to be escorted by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
51 / 90
A tranquilized tiger is pictured inside a cage upon its arrival to Central Zoo from Bardiya National Park, after reports of fatal attacks on people, in Lalitpur, Nepal, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A tranquilized tiger is pictured inside a cage upon its arrival to Central Zoo from Bardiya National Park, after reports of fatal attacks on people, in Lalitpur, Nepal, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
A tranquilized tiger is pictured inside a cage upon its arrival to Central Zoo from Bardiya National Park, after reports of fatal attacks on people, in Lalitpur, Nepal, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
52 / 90
A teacher teaches a class to students from the Felix Rodriguez de la Fuente school, as part of a project known as 'Aire Limpio' (Fresh Air) at the Playa de los Nietos (The Grandchildren's Beach) near Cartagena, southern Spain, April 8, 2021. The program aims to offer better air quality for children during the pandemic. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A teacher teaches a class to students from the Felix Rodriguez de la Fuente school, as part of a project known as 'Aire Limpio' (Fresh Air) at the Playa de los Nietos (The Grandchildren's Beach) near Cartagena, southern Spain, April 8, 2021. The...more

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
A teacher teaches a class to students from the Felix Rodriguez de la Fuente school, as part of a project known as 'Aire Limpio' (Fresh Air) at the Playa de los Nietos (The Grandchildren's Beach) near Cartagena, southern Spain, April 8, 2021. The program aims to offer better air quality for children during the pandemic. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
53 / 90
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson eats ice cream as he visits Llandudno, Wales, Britain, April 26, 2021. Britain's electoral watchdog began an investigation into the funding of the refurbishment his Downing Street apartment, saying there were grounds to suspect an offense may have been committed. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson eats ice cream as he visits Llandudno, Wales, Britain, April 26, 2021. Britain's electoral watchdog began an investigation into the funding of the refurbishment his Downing Street apartment, saying there were...more

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson eats ice cream as he visits Llandudno, Wales, Britain, April 26, 2021. Britain's electoral watchdog began an investigation into the funding of the refurbishment his Downing Street apartment, saying there were grounds to suspect an offense may have been committed. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
Close
54 / 90
Director and producer Chloe Zhao, winner of the Academy Award for best picture for "Nomadland," poses in the press room in Los Angeles, California, April 25, 2021. The Chinese-born filmmaker, who told the story of financially stretched van dwellers in U.S. recession-era tale "Nomadland," became the first Asian woman and second woman ever to win best director at the Oscars. Chris Pizzello/Pool via REUTERS

Director and producer Chloe Zhao, winner of the Academy Award for best picture for "Nomadland," poses in the press room in Los Angeles, California, April 25, 2021. The Chinese-born filmmaker, who told the story of financially stretched van dwellers...more

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Director and producer Chloe Zhao, winner of the Academy Award for best picture for "Nomadland," poses in the press room in Los Angeles, California, April 25, 2021. The Chinese-born filmmaker, who told the story of financially stretched van dwellers in U.S. recession-era tale "Nomadland," became the first Asian woman and second woman ever to win best director at the Oscars. Chris Pizzello/Pool via REUTERS
Close
55 / 90
Child Muay Thai boxer Pornpattara Peachurai, known by his fighter name Tata Por Lasua, wears a face shield as he stands before his boxing match at a temporary boxing ring in Chachoengsao province, Thailand. The nine-year-old is eager to get back in the ring after coronavirus curbs brought his fight season to a halt more than five months ago. The money he earns is vital income for his family. "All the money from boxing, the regular payment and the tips, it all goes to mum," he said. "I'm proud to be a boxer and to earn money for my mum." Picture taken October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Child Muay Thai boxer Pornpattara Peachurai, known by his fighter name Tata Por Lasua, wears a face shield as he stands before his boxing match at a temporary boxing ring in Chachoengsao province, Thailand. The nine-year-old is eager to get back in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Child Muay Thai boxer Pornpattara Peachurai, known by his fighter name Tata Por Lasua, wears a face shield as he stands before his boxing match at a temporary boxing ring in Chachoengsao province, Thailand. The nine-year-old is eager to get back in the ring after coronavirus curbs brought his fight season to a halt more than five months ago. The money he earns is vital income for his family. "All the money from boxing, the regular payment and the tips, it all goes to mum," he said. "I'm proud to be a boxer and to earn money for my mum." Picture taken October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
56 / 90
Jesse Larios, known as @iambearsun on social media, walks along Hollister Road in Gilroy, California, April 21, 2021. Larios is walking over 400 miles from his home in Los Angeles to San Francisco while wearing a self-designed bear suit to raise donations. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

Jesse Larios, known as @iambearsun on social media, walks along Hollister Road in Gilroy, California, April 21, 2021. Larios is walking over 400 miles from his home in Los Angeles to San Francisco while wearing a self-designed bear suit to raise...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Jesse Larios, known as @iambearsun on social media, walks along Hollister Road in Gilroy, California, April 21, 2021. Larios is walking over 400 miles from his home in Los Angeles to San Francisco while wearing a self-designed bear suit to raise donations. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
Close
57 / 90
A girl practices martial arts during training at a school in the Syrian opposition-held village of al-Jeineh, Syria April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A girl practices martial arts during training at a school in the Syrian opposition-held village of al-Jeineh, Syria April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
A girl practices martial arts during training at a school in the Syrian opposition-held village of al-Jeineh, Syria April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
58 / 90
Women sit at Imam Abbas shrine during the holy month of Ramadan in Kerbala, Iraq, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-deen

Women sit at Imam Abbas shrine during the holy month of Ramadan in Kerbala, Iraq, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-deen

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Women sit at Imam Abbas shrine during the holy month of Ramadan in Kerbala, Iraq, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-deen
Close
59 / 90
Pedestrians enjoy a walk to the ruins of Ogoz castle on Lake Gruyere in Pont-en-Ogoz, Switzerland, April 14, 2021. The island and its castle can be reached on foot in early spring when a footpath is uncovered as water levels recede.  REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Pedestrians enjoy a walk to the ruins of Ogoz castle on Lake Gruyere in Pont-en-Ogoz, Switzerland, April 14, 2021. The island and its castle can be reached on foot in early spring when a footpath is uncovered as water levels recede.  REUTERS/Denis...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Pedestrians enjoy a walk to the ruins of Ogoz castle on Lake Gruyere in Pont-en-Ogoz, Switzerland, April 14, 2021. The island and its castle can be reached on foot in early spring when a footpath is uncovered as water levels recede.  REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
60 / 90
People throw flowers and petals with names of the crew members of the sunken KRI Nanggala-402 submarine during a prayer at the sea near Labuhan Lalang, Bali, Indonesia April 26, 2021. The German-built KRI Nanggala-402, with 53 crew members on board, was discovered at a depth of 2,756 ft after losing contact days earlier while preparing for a torpedo drill. Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf/via Reuters

People throw flowers and petals with names of the crew members of the sunken KRI Nanggala-402 submarine during a prayer at the sea near Labuhan Lalang, Bali, Indonesia April 26, 2021. The German-built KRI Nanggala-402, with 53 crew members on board,...more

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
People throw flowers and petals with names of the crew members of the sunken KRI Nanggala-402 submarine during a prayer at the sea near Labuhan Lalang, Bali, Indonesia April 26, 2021. The German-built KRI Nanggala-402, with 53 crew members on board, was discovered at a depth of 2,756 ft after losing contact days earlier while preparing for a torpedo drill. Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf/via Reuters
Close
61 / 90
A respiratory therapist successfully performs chest compressions on a COVID patient who had lost vital signs inside the intensive care unit of Humber River Hospital in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 20, 2021. Ontario's hospitals and ICUs have been crushed by a punishing third coronavirus wave, as depleted resources and overworked staff push Canada's healthcare system - often held up as a model for the rest of the world - to the brink. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

A respiratory therapist successfully performs chest compressions on a COVID patient who had lost vital signs inside the intensive care unit of Humber River Hospital in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 20, 2021. Ontario's hospitals and ICUs have been...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A respiratory therapist successfully performs chest compressions on a COVID patient who had lost vital signs inside the intensive care unit of Humber River Hospital in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 20, 2021. Ontario's hospitals and ICUs have been crushed by a punishing third coronavirus wave, as depleted resources and overworked staff push Canada's healthcare system - often held up as a model for the rest of the world - to the brink. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
62 / 90
Riot police officers clash with people who occupied the land on the Morro Solar, considered a protected area and where buildings are not allowed, during an eviction operation in Chorrillos, Peru April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque

Riot police officers clash with people who occupied the land on the Morro Solar, considered a protected area and where buildings are not allowed, during an eviction operation in Chorrillos, Peru April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Riot police officers clash with people who occupied the land on the Morro Solar, considered a protected area and where buildings are not allowed, during an eviction operation in Chorrillos, Peru April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque
Close
63 / 90
Danik Vesnenok and Danila Utenkov fight during the "Top Dog" bare-knuckle boxing tournament in Moscow, Russia April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Danik Vesnenok and Danila Utenkov fight during the "Top Dog" bare-knuckle boxing tournament in Moscow, Russia April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
Danik Vesnenok and Danila Utenkov fight during the "Top Dog" bare-knuckle boxing tournament in Moscow, Russia April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
64 / 90
An aerial view shows damaged houses following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia April 6, 2021. The cyclone killed at least 119 people. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra/via REUTERS

An aerial view shows damaged houses following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia April 6, 2021. The cyclone killed at least 119 people. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
An aerial view shows damaged houses following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia April 6, 2021. The cyclone killed at least 119 people. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra/via REUTERS
Close
65 / 90
Women hide their faces in a nightclub during a civil police operation tackling COVID-19 restrictions violations in Sao Paulo, Brazil April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Women hide their faces in a nightclub during a civil police operation tackling COVID-19 restrictions violations in Sao Paulo, Brazil April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
Women hide their faces in a nightclub during a civil police operation tackling COVID-19 restrictions violations in Sao Paulo, Brazil April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
66 / 90
Anti-coup protesters burn a Chinese flag in Yangon, Myanmar, April 5, 2021. Anti-China sentiment has risen since the coup, with opponents of the takeover noting Beijing's muted criticism compared with Western condemnation. It was against this backdrop that several Chinese-funded factories were torched by unidentified assailants during a protest in March. REUTERS/Stringer

Anti-coup protesters burn a Chinese flag in Yangon, Myanmar, April 5, 2021. Anti-China sentiment has risen since the coup, with opponents of the takeover noting Beijing's muted criticism compared with Western condemnation. It was against this...more

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
Anti-coup protesters burn a Chinese flag in Yangon, Myanmar, April 5, 2021. Anti-China sentiment has risen since the coup, with opponents of the takeover noting Beijing's muted criticism compared with Western condemnation. It was against this backdrop that several Chinese-funded factories were torched by unidentified assailants during a protest in March. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
67 / 90
A damaged train carriage is seen at the site of a train derailment that killed 50 people, north of Hualien, Taiwan April 4, 2021. The packed express train carrying almost 500 passengers and crew slammed into a truck that slid onto the tracks, causing it to derail and the front and middle parts to crumple. It was the island's worst rail accident in seven decades. REUTERS/Ann Wang

A damaged train carriage is seen at the site of a train derailment that killed 50 people, north of Hualien, Taiwan April 4, 2021. The packed express train carrying almost 500 passengers and crew slammed into a truck that slid onto the tracks, causing...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 04, 2021
A damaged train carriage is seen at the site of a train derailment that killed 50 people, north of Hualien, Taiwan April 4, 2021. The packed express train carrying almost 500 passengers and crew slammed into a truck that slid onto the tracks, causing it to derail and the front and middle parts to crumple. It was the island's worst rail accident in seven decades. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
68 / 90
Two priests carry a statue of Jesus Christ, splattered with blood from the 2019 bomb attack, during Easter Sunday prayers at St. Sebastian's Church, one of the churches attacked, in Katuwapitiya, Sri Lanka April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Two priests carry a statue of Jesus Christ, splattered with blood from the 2019 bomb attack, during Easter Sunday prayers at St. Sebastian's Church, one of the churches attacked, in Katuwapitiya, Sri Lanka April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Sunday, April 04, 2021
Two priests carry a statue of Jesus Christ, splattered with blood from the 2019 bomb attack, during Easter Sunday prayers at St. Sebastian's Church, one of the churches attacked, in Katuwapitiya, Sri Lanka April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
69 / 90
Family members mourn after Shayam Narayan is declared dead outside the coronavirus casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, India, April 23, 2021. Straining against his weight, Narayan's brothers hauled him from a rickshaw onto the trolley. Only a few minutes pass before they are given the news: he is already dead. His brothers had first brought him to the hospital at 6 a.m. that day. But they said staff deemed him well enough to return home. Ten hours later, his condition deteriorating, they came back. But it was too late to save him. "The system is broken," his younger brother Raj said. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Family members mourn after Shayam Narayan is declared dead outside the coronavirus casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, India, April 23, 2021. Straining against his weight, Narayan's brothers hauled him from a rickshaw onto the...more

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
Family members mourn after Shayam Narayan is declared dead outside the coronavirus casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, India, April 23, 2021. Straining against his weight, Narayan's brothers hauled him from a rickshaw onto the trolley. Only a few minutes pass before they are given the news: he is already dead. His brothers had first brought him to the hospital at 6 a.m. that day. But they said staff deemed him well enough to return home. Ten hours later, his condition deteriorating, they came back. But it was too late to save him. "The system is broken," his younger brother Raj said. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
70 / 90
Migrants wait to disembark from a Spanish coast guard vessel, in the port of Arguineguin, in the southern part of the island of Gran Canaria, Spain April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Migrants wait to disembark from a Spanish coast guard vessel, in the port of Arguineguin, in the southern part of the island of Gran Canaria, Spain April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
Migrants wait to disembark from a Spanish coast guard vessel, in the port of Arguineguin, in the southern part of the island of Gran Canaria, Spain April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Close
71 / 90
Senior haenyeo, also known as "sea women" Jung Sun-ja, 84, Yoon Yeon-ok, 74 and Ko Keum-sun, 69, pose for a photograph after working in the sea in Busan, South Korea, April 6, 2021. The women who follow a centuries-old tradition of free-dive fishing without oxygen face upheaval in the face of warming ocean waters, advances in fishing practices and altered village life in the high-tech world of modern South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Senior haenyeo, also known as "sea women" Jung Sun-ja, 84, Yoon Yeon-ok, 74 and Ko Keum-sun, 69, pose for a photograph after working in the sea in Busan, South Korea, April 6, 2021. The women who follow a centuries-old tradition of free-dive fishing...more

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021
Senior haenyeo, also known as "sea women" Jung Sun-ja, 84, Yoon Yeon-ok, 74 and Ko Keum-sun, 69, pose for a photograph after working in the sea in Busan, South Korea, April 6, 2021. The women who follow a centuries-old tradition of free-dive fishing without oxygen face upheaval in the face of warming ocean waters, advances in fishing practices and altered village life in the high-tech world of modern South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
72 / 90
Deer cross the Long Walk in Windsor, near London, Britain April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Deer cross the Long Walk in Windsor, near London, Britain April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Deer cross the Long Walk in Windsor, near London, Britain April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Close
73 / 90
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, with Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the dais behind him, in Washington, April 28, 2021. Biden proposed a sweeping new $1.8 trillion plan in the speech, pleading with Republican lawmakers to work with him on a wide array of contentious legislation from taxes to police reform to gun control and immigration, and to meet the stiff competition posed by China. Melina Mara/Pool via REUTERS

President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, with Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the dais behind him, in Washington, April 28, 2021. Biden proposed a sweeping new $1.8 trillion plan in the speech,...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, with Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the dais behind him, in Washington, April 28, 2021. Biden proposed a sweeping new $1.8 trillion plan in the speech, pleading with Republican lawmakers to work with him on a wide array of contentious legislation from taxes to police reform to gun control and immigration, and to meet the stiff competition posed by China. Melina Mara/Pool via REUTERS
Close
74 / 90
A boy runs during a dust storm at Qargha Lake on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A boy runs during a dust storm at Qargha Lake on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
A boy runs during a dust storm at Qargha Lake on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
75 / 90
A police officer gestures to keep distance during a "kill the bill" protest in London, Britain, April 3, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators joined rallies across Britain against a proposed law that would give police extra powers to curb protests, with some scuffles breaking out in London. The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts bill aims to toughen measures officers can take to disperse demonstrations, such as imposing time and noise limits, which campaigners and activists fear would be used to curb dissent. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A police officer gestures to keep distance during a "kill the bill" protest in London, Britain, April 3, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators joined rallies across Britain against a proposed law that would give police extra powers to curb protests, with...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
A police officer gestures to keep distance during a "kill the bill" protest in London, Britain, April 3, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators joined rallies across Britain against a proposed law that would give police extra powers to curb protests, with some scuffles breaking out in London. The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts bill aims to toughen measures officers can take to disperse demonstrations, such as imposing time and noise limits, which campaigners and activists fear would be used to curb dissent. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
76 / 90
Logan Evans, son of slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, walks past his father's casket during a ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, April 13, 2021. Lawmakers paid tribute at a ceremony in the Capitol rotunda to Evans, an 18-year veteran of the force and father of two young children, who was killed when a motorist rammed a car into two police officers and brandished a knife. J. Scott Applewhite/Pool via REUTERS

Logan Evans, son of slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, walks past his father's casket during a ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, April 13, 2021. Lawmakers paid tribute at a ceremony in the Capitol rotunda to Evans, an...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Logan Evans, son of slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, walks past his father's casket during a ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, April 13, 2021. Lawmakers paid tribute at a ceremony in the Capitol rotunda to Evans, an 18-year veteran of the force and father of two young children, who was killed when a motorist rammed a car into two police officers and brandished a knife. J. Scott Applewhite/Pool via REUTERS
Close
77 / 90
Francois Mayor, managing director of Port Revel, steers a scaled-down model of a tanker named the Brittany on a miniaturized stretch of the Suez Canal at the Port Revel Shiphandling Training Centre in Saint-Pierre-de-Bressieux, France, April 19, 2021. Mariners train to avoid another Suez Canal jam at the school, learning to maneuver scale models of container ships through replicas of the global shipping trade's trickiest waterways, docks, currents and conditions. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Francois Mayor, managing director of Port Revel, steers a scaled-down model of a tanker named the Brittany on a miniaturized stretch of the Suez Canal at the Port Revel Shiphandling Training Centre in Saint-Pierre-de-Bressieux, France, April 19,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Francois Mayor, managing director of Port Revel, steers a scaled-down model of a tanker named the Brittany on a miniaturized stretch of the Suez Canal at the Port Revel Shiphandling Training Centre in Saint-Pierre-de-Bressieux, France, April 19, 2021. Mariners train to avoid another Suez Canal jam at the school, learning to maneuver scale models of container ships through replicas of the global shipping trade's trickiest waterways, docks, currents and conditions. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
78 / 90
Psychiatrist Flavio Falcone talks to homeless people in an area known as "cracolandia," or crackland, an area of about eight blocks in the historic center of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Costumed as a jester with a bright red nose, his patients know him as The Clown, not as a doctor. "This character represents the exposure of mistakes, of the fragility of what exists in the shadow; the exposure of failures," he said. "What makes you laugh is the clown that trips, not the clown who walks straight. The people who are on the street are really the failures of capitalist society." Picture taken February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Psychiatrist Flavio Falcone talks to homeless people in an area known as "cracolandia," or crackland, an area of about eight blocks in the historic center of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Costumed as a jester with a bright red nose, his patients know him as The...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Psychiatrist Flavio Falcone talks to homeless people in an area known as "cracolandia," or crackland, an area of about eight blocks in the historic center of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Costumed as a jester with a bright red nose, his patients know him as The Clown, not as a doctor. "This character represents the exposure of mistakes, of the fragility of what exists in the shadow; the exposure of failures," he said. "What makes you laugh is the clown that trips, not the clown who walks straight. The people who are on the street are really the failures of capitalist society." Picture taken February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
79 / 90
Protesters hold up a pig's head wearing a police cap on a stick outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, as protests continue days after former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Protesters hold up a pig's head wearing a police cap on a stick outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, as protests continue days after former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 14, 2021....more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Protesters hold up a pig's head wearing a police cap on a stick outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, as protests continue days after former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
Close
80 / 90
A man runs past the burning funeral pyres of those who died from COVID-19 at a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man runs past the burning funeral pyres of those who died from COVID-19 at a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
A man runs past the burning funeral pyres of those who died from COVID-19 at a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
81 / 90
Houses are seen on the edge of a cliff after it collapsed in the village of Nefyn, Wales, Britain, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Houses are seen on the edge of a cliff after it collapsed in the village of Nefyn, Wales, Britain, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Houses are seen on the edge of a cliff after it collapsed in the village of Nefyn, Wales, Britain, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
82 / 90
Emray Naquin casts his net at the Isle de Jean Charles, Louisiana, April 7, 2021. The Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw tribe, whose ancestors were forced by the American government to flee to Louisiana's bayous nearly two centuries ago, are becoming federally funded climate change transplants as rising seas and eroding lands threaten their home on the island. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Emray Naquin casts his net at the Isle de Jean Charles, Louisiana, April 7, 2021. The Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw tribe, whose ancestors were forced by the American government to flee to Louisiana's bayous nearly two centuries ago, are becoming...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Emray Naquin casts his net at the Isle de Jean Charles, Louisiana, April 7, 2021. The Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw tribe, whose ancestors were forced by the American government to flee to Louisiana's bayous nearly two centuries ago, are becoming federally funded climate change transplants as rising seas and eroding lands threaten their home on the island. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Close
83 / 90
Flames and smoke rise during a fire at the Nevskaya Manufaktura factory in central Saint Petersburg, Russia April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Flames and smoke rise during a fire at the Nevskaya Manufaktura factory in central Saint Petersburg, Russia April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Flames and smoke rise during a fire at the Nevskaya Manufaktura factory in central Saint Petersburg, Russia April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
84 / 90
Syrian refugee Ibrahim al-Hussein, an amputee swimmer who is aiming to be part of a Refugee Paralympic Team for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, holds a bottle after his training at the Olympic Aquatic Centre in Athens, Greece, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Syrian refugee Ibrahim al-Hussein, an amputee swimmer who is aiming to be part of a Refugee Paralympic Team for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, holds a bottle after his training at the Olympic Aquatic Centre in Athens, Greece, April 26, 2021....more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Syrian refugee Ibrahim al-Hussein, an amputee swimmer who is aiming to be part of a Refugee Paralympic Team for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, holds a bottle after his training at the Olympic Aquatic Centre in Athens, Greece, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
85 / 90
Volunteers take part in a beach clean-up event, organized to mark Earth Day, in Keelung, Taiwan, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Volunteers take part in a beach clean-up event, organized to mark Earth Day, in Keelung, Taiwan, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
Volunteers take part in a beach clean-up event, organized to mark Earth Day, in Keelung, Taiwan, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
86 / 90
Taras Mychalewych, 75, poses for a portrait with his vaccination card after receiving his COVID vaccine at a rural site in Columbus, New Mexico, April 16, 2021.  REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Taras Mychalewych, 75, poses for a portrait with his vaccination card after receiving his COVID vaccine at a rural site in Columbus, New Mexico, April 16, 2021.  REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Friday, April 16, 2021
Taras Mychalewych, 75, poses for a portrait with his vaccination card after receiving his COVID vaccine at a rural site in Columbus, New Mexico, April 16, 2021.  REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Close
87 / 90
Jerry Seinfeld speaks to journalists after performing at Gotham Comedy Club on its first night back open after loosened coronavirus restrictions in Manhattan, New York, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Jerry Seinfeld speaks to journalists after performing at Gotham Comedy Club on its first night back open after loosened coronavirus restrictions in Manhattan, New York, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
Jerry Seinfeld speaks to journalists after performing at Gotham Comedy Club on its first night back open after loosened coronavirus restrictions in Manhattan, New York, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
88 / 90
Patients are treated in wheelchairs amid shortage of beds in a makeshift extension of the COVID-19 Emergency Room at National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Patients are treated in wheelchairs amid shortage of beds in a makeshift extension of the COVID-19 Emergency Room at National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Patients are treated in wheelchairs amid shortage of beds in a makeshift extension of the COVID-19 Emergency Room at National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
89 / 90
The full moon, also known as the supermoon, is seen near a five-storied pagoda at Sensoji temple, in Tokyo, Japan April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

The full moon, also known as the supermoon, is seen near a five-storied pagoda at Sensoji temple, in Tokyo, Japan April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
The full moon, also known as the supermoon, is seen near a five-storied pagoda at Sensoji temple, in Tokyo, Japan April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
90 / 90
View Again
View Next
Inside India's COVID nightmare

Inside India's COVID nightmare

Next Slideshows

Inside India's COVID nightmare

Inside India's COVID nightmare

The world s second most populous nation is in deep crisis, with its hospitals and morgues overwhelmed as healthcare professionals struggle to cope with streams...

1:22pm EDT
World's largest airplane takes flight

World's largest airplane takes flight

The world's largest airplane, designed to transport hypersonic vehicles and facilitate easy access to space, soared into clear skies over California's Mojave...

12:58pm EDT
Stampede at Israeli religious festival kills 45

Stampede at Israeli religious festival kills 45

At least 45 people were crushed to death at an overcrowded religious festival in Israel, with some asphyxiated or trampled victims going unnoticed until the PA...

12:01pm EDT
High anxiety: World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens

High anxiety: World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens

Locals in Portugal hope the attraction will help revive the region, especially after the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

9:30am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Funeral for Ma'Khia Bryant, Black teen killed by Columbus police

Funeral for Ma'Khia Bryant, Black teen killed by Columbus police

Mourners remember Ma'Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black girl fatally shot by police in Columbus, Ohio.

Inside India's COVID nightmare

Inside India's COVID nightmare

The world s second most populous nation is in deep crisis, with its hospitals and morgues overwhelmed as healthcare professionals struggle to cope with streams of patients.

World's largest airplane takes flight

World's largest airplane takes flight

The world's largest airplane, designed to transport hypersonic vehicles and facilitate easy access to space, soared into clear skies over California's Mojave desert.

In the ring with bare-knuckle fighters in Russia

In the ring with bare-knuckle fighters in Russia

The "Top Dog" tournament began broadcasting fights in parking lots in early 2020, but now rents out a Moscow sports arena for bare-knuckle bouts that are viewed online by millions.

Stampede at Israeli religious festival kills 45

Stampede at Israeli religious festival kills 45

At least 45 people were crushed to death at an overcrowded religious festival in Israel, with some asphyxiated or trampled victims going unnoticed until the PA system sounded an appeal to disperse.

High anxiety: World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens

High anxiety: World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens

Locals in Portugal hope the attraction will help revive the region, especially after the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

India's COVID patients cram hospitals trying to find care

India's COVID patients cram hospitals trying to find care

COVID-stricken patients flood Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi seeking oxygen, ventilators and beds, as thousands frantically hunt for treatment for their sick relatives using social media apps and personal contacts.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Biden delivers first speech to Congress

Biden delivers first speech to Congress

President Joe Biden proposed a sweeping new $1.8 trillion plan in a speech to a joint session of Congress, pleading with Republican lawmakers to work with him on divisive issues and to meet the stiff competition posed by China.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast