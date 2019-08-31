Photos of the month: August
Smoke rises over a deforested plot of the Amazon jungle in Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 24, 2019. Wildfires are raging in areas where Brazil's agricultural frontier has pushed into the Amazon basin and spurred deforestation. Blazes are...more
First lady Melania Trump kisses Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next to U.S. President Donald Trump during the family photo with invited guests at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Anti-extradition bill protesters march to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2019. Unrest in Hong Kong escalated in mid-June over a now-suspended extradition bill that would have allowed people to be sent to...more
Workers inspect a wedding hall after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan August 18, 2019. The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the attack on a wedding reception that killed 80 people and wounded 160. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A man with pellet injuries is treated inside a house in a neighborhood where there have been regular clashes with Indian security forces following restrictions after the government scrapped the special constitutional status for Kashmir, in Srinagar...more
A law enforcement officer detains a man after a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in Moscow, Russia August 10, 2019. The authorities' refusal to register a slew of opposition candidates on...more
Antonio Basco cries next to the coffin containing the body of his wife Margie Reckard, murdered during the August 3 shooting at a Walmart store, during her wake in El Paso, Texas, August 17, 2019. Basco, who had no other family in El Paso, feared...more
Migrants jump off the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms close to the Italian shore in Lampedusa, Italy August 20, 2019. Around 100 mostly African migrants, picked up in the Mediterranean from early August onwards by the Open Arms, had been forced to...more
Afghan girls cover their faces as they ride on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday of the Eid al-Adha in Kabul, Afghanistan August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Republican U.S. Representative Steve King holds a town hall at the Grundy Center Community Center in Grundy Center, Iowa, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brenna Norman
Swedish 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg sails on the Malizia II racing yacht in New York Harbor, August 28, 2019. Thunberg arrived in New York in a zero-carbon emissions vessel, completing her 14-day journey from England to partake in a...more
Members of the ShieldWall Network, a white nationalist group, burn a swastika and cross during a party outside Atkins, Arkansas. Picture taken March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Chains are seen near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, August 16, 2019. One of the most iconic symbols of American democracy, the U.S. Capitol, was built using enslaved labor who were involved in all aspects of construction, including carpentry,...more
Protesters share a moment at Mei Foo MTR station, after protesters moved into the station following tear gas fired by riot police in Hong Kong, China August 11, 2019. REUTERS/James Pomfret
A girl reacts next to Pope Francis as he leads the weekly general audience in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, August 21, 2019. Francis allowed a girl suffering from an undisclosed illness to move around undisturbed clapping and dancing on the stage for...more
Antigua and Barbuda's Priscilla Frederick celebrates after a jump during the women's high jump final at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Evelyn Hernandez, sentenced to prison for a suspected abortion, embraces her lawyer Bertha Deleon after being absolved at a hearing in Ciudad Delgado, El Salvador August 19, 2019. Hernandez, 21, was exonerated in a closely watched retrial after an...more
Mario, 34, a Honduran migrant who lost his leg while traveling to the United States on a freight train known as "La Bestia", rests during a physiotherapy session at the Rehabilitation Center for Disabled People in Silao, Mexico, August 19, 2019....more
Mexico's Alvaro Beltran lies down after breaking a glass panel of the racquetball court during his gold medal match against Mexico's Rodrigo Montoya at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Pinnacle Charter School high school student Zoe Marie Musser (R) practices taking down a shooter during training for an active shooter situation in a school in Thornton, Colorado, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Reed Elliotte, 9, stands in the back of the room in a U.S. flag outfit with his mother Larrietta listening to President Donald Trump address the AMVETS American Veterans convention in Louisville, Kentucky, August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
2020 Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders dives for the ball during a baseball game between his staff, "The Revolutionaries," and the Leaders Believers Achievers Foundation at the "Field of Dreams" movie site in Dyersville,...more
Police fire tear gas at a demonstration in support of the city-wide strike and to call for democratic reforms at Tai Po residential area in Hong Kong, China, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Kashmiri men wait before Eid-al-Adha prayers during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Shoes are piled in the rear of Ned Peppers Bar after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 4, 2019. A gunman wearing body armor and a mask opened fire in the neighborhood known for its nightlife, killing nine people including his sister and...more
Life jackets float on the water during a training exercise by the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' while on its way to the search and rescue zone off the North African coast, in the western Mediterranean Sea, August 29, 2019....more
Doctors arrange 526 tooth-like structures, found in a tumor removed from the mouth of a seven-year-old boy, at a hospital in Chennai, India, August 2, 2019. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Fireworks explode in front of the full moon during celebrations marking the feast of the Assumption of Our Lady in Mosta, Malta, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Carlos Santana performs at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, at the original site of the Woodstock Festival on the 50th anniversary of the counterculture event, in Bethel, New York, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Brazil's Ruy Leme Da Fonseca Filho riding Ballypatrick SRS falls after a jump during the eventing individual at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Anti-extradition bill protesters wave flags with Chinese calligraphy that reads "Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times," at a mass demonstration at Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, China August 12, 2019. The airport was forced...more
North Korea test fires a new weapon, in this undated photo released on August 11, 2019. North Korea fired two short-range missiles in what South Korea called a show of force against joint new military drills with the United States. KCNA via REUTERS
Indigenous people from the Mura tribe show a deforested area in unmarked indigenous lands inside the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil August 20, 2019. The Mura clan plans to fight against loggers and others exploiting the land...more
Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, previously named Grace 1, sails after the Supreme Court of the British territory lifted its detention order, in the Strait of Gibraltar, Spain, August 19, 2019. The tanker was detained by Gibraltar after British...more
A French soldier of the 2nd Foreign Engineer Regiment conducts an area control operation in the Gourma region during Operation Barkhane in Ndaki, Mali. Efforts led by France to stop a region on Europe's doorstep becoming a launchpad for attacks at...more
Air Force One is reflected on the rain-soaked tarmac following the return of President Donald Trump at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Drops of dew sit on a spider web in the early morning mist in Los Angeles, California, August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Military vehicles are parked on the grounds of the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen, China August 15, 2019. Scenes of Chinese paramilitary troops training at a stadium in the city of Shenzhen, which borders Hong Kong, gave a clear warning that...more
Men and children gather as a camel is slaughtered in celebration of Eid al-Adha, in Peshawar, Pakistan August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
People in a costume of a double-headed eagle take part in a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Saint Petersburg, Russia August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Anton...more
Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets petitioners outside her office in Hong Kong, China August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An empty chair for U.S. President Donald Trump is seen during a working session focused on climate change during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. The Republican president skipped the session on climate change and biodiversity where...more
American professor Joyce Hope Scott, from Boston, stands at the 'Door of No Return' as she visits the 'Maison Des Esclaves' slaves house, a gathering point where slaves were shipped west in the 1700s and 1800s, at Goree Island off the coast of Dakar,...more
Supporters of Kyrgyz former President Almazbek Atambayev guard his house during an operation of state security forces to detain Atambayev in the village of Koi Tash near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan August 7, 2019. The following week, Atambayev surrendered...more
Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 19, 2019. Riot police fired water cannon and tear gas to disperse protesters demonstrating against the ousting of three Kurdish mayors five months after they...more
Marines from Iran take part in the International Army Games 2019 at the Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar
Young people ride their bikes near a police car while they gather in the parking lot of Hip Hop Chicken in Baltimore, Maryland. Each Sunday the bikers gather to ride their bikes and hang out in a loosely affiliated group of bikers. Picture taken May...more
Venezuela's Ruben Limardo and compatriot Jesus Limardo face off in the men's epee individual gold medal bout at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speak during a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 22, 2019. Never shy to play the clown during his political career, Johnson was filmed joking to the cameras...more
Counter-protesters spray string on a demonstrator after a Proud Boys rally in Portland, Oregon, August 17, 2019. Police arrested at least 13 people as a right-wing group marched to a downtown waterfront park and anti-fascist counterprotesters...more
A young woman reacts as a health worker injects her with the Ebola vaccine, in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, August 5, 2019. The death toll from Congo's year-long Ebola outbreak has climbed above 2,000, government data showed, as responders...more
Fans are assisted by medical personnel after a lightning strike injured six people during the third round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, August 24, 2019. Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
Members of the 'Light of the World' congregation pray for their leader Joaquin Garcia, who was arrested in California and charged with crimes, in Guadalajara, Mexico, August 14, 2019. The head of the Mexican-based church, which claims over 1 million...more
A resident of Borel favela cries during a protest against the death of a young man in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Spanish Civil Guard officer gestures while African migrants stand on top of a border fence as they attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Ceuta, Spain, August 30, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
A zebra rubs its head against another at London Zoo, London, Britain, August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A reveler lies in tomato pulp during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
A child reveler dances, holding the Jamaican flag, at the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
England's Charlie Ewels in action with Wales' Aaron Shingler during the Rugby World Cup warm-up match in Twickenham, Britain, August 11, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Firefighters use a ladder while extinguishing a fire at an industrial building in Saint Petersburg, Russia August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
