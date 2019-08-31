Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Aug 31, 2019 | 1:05pm EDT

Photos of the month: August

Afghan girls cover their faces as they ride on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday of the Eid al-Adha in Kabul, Afghanistan August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan girls cover their faces as they ride on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday of the Eid al-Adha in Kabul, Afghanistan August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
Afghan girls cover their faces as they ride on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday of the Eid al-Adha in Kabul, Afghanistan August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
1 / 60
Smoke rises over a deforested plot of the Amazon jungle in Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 24, 2019. Wildfires are raging in areas where Brazil's agricultural frontier has pushed into the Amazon basin and spurred deforestation. Blazes are common in the dry season, but are also deliberately set by farmers illegally deforesting land for cattle ranching. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Smoke rises over a deforested plot of the Amazon jungle in Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 24, 2019. Wildfires are raging in areas where Brazil's agricultural frontier has pushed into the Amazon basin and spurred deforestation. Blazes are...more

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
Smoke rises over a deforested plot of the Amazon jungle in Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 24, 2019. Wildfires are raging in areas where Brazil's agricultural frontier has pushed into the Amazon basin and spurred deforestation. Blazes are common in the dry season, but are also deliberately set by farmers illegally deforesting land for cattle ranching. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
2 / 60
First lady Melania Trump kisses Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next to U.S. President Donald Trump during the family photo with invited guests at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

First lady Melania Trump kisses Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next to U.S. President Donald Trump during the family photo with invited guests at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
First lady Melania Trump kisses Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next to U.S. President Donald Trump during the family photo with invited guests at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
3 / 60
Anti-extradition bill protesters march to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2019. Unrest in Hong Kong escalated in mid-June over a now-suspended extradition bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial in Communist Party-controlled courts. It has since evolved into calls for greater democracy under the "one country, two systems" formula, which guarantees freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland, including an independent judiciary. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-extradition bill protesters march to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2019. Unrest in Hong Kong escalated in mid-June over a now-suspended extradition bill that would have allowed people to be sent to...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters march to demand democracy and political reforms, in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2019. Unrest in Hong Kong escalated in mid-June over a now-suspended extradition bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial in Communist Party-controlled courts. It has since evolved into calls for greater democracy under the "one country, two systems" formula, which guarantees freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland, including an independent judiciary. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
4 / 60
Workers inspect a wedding hall after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan August 18, 2019. The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the attack on a wedding reception that killed 80 people and wounded 160. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Workers inspect a wedding hall after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan August 18, 2019. The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the attack on a wedding reception that killed 80 people and wounded 160. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
Workers inspect a wedding hall after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan August 18, 2019. The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the attack on a wedding reception that killed 80 people and wounded 160. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
5 / 60
A man with pellet injuries is treated inside a house in a neighborhood where there have been regular clashes with Indian security forces following restrictions after the government scrapped the special constitutional status for Kashmir, in Srinagar August 14, 2019. India stripped its part of Kashmir of a special status on August 5, blocking the right of the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir to frame its own laws and allowing non-residents to buy property there. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A man with pellet injuries is treated inside a house in a neighborhood where there have been regular clashes with Indian security forces following restrictions after the government scrapped the special constitutional status for Kashmir, in Srinagar...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2019
A man with pellet injuries is treated inside a house in a neighborhood where there have been regular clashes with Indian security forces following restrictions after the government scrapped the special constitutional status for Kashmir, in Srinagar August 14, 2019. India stripped its part of Kashmir of a special status on August 5, blocking the right of the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir to frame its own laws and allowing non-residents to buy property there. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
6 / 60
A law enforcement officer detains a man after a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in Moscow, Russia August 10, 2019. The authorities' refusal to register a slew of opposition candidates on technical grounds has triggered the biggest sustained protest movement in Russia since 2011-2013, when protesters took to the streets against perceived electoral fraud. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A law enforcement officer detains a man after a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in Moscow, Russia August 10, 2019. The authorities' refusal to register a slew of opposition candidates on...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
A law enforcement officer detains a man after a rally to demand authorities allow opposition candidates to run in the upcoming local election in Moscow, Russia August 10, 2019. The authorities' refusal to register a slew of opposition candidates on technical grounds has triggered the biggest sustained protest movement in Russia since 2011-2013, when protesters took to the streets against perceived electoral fraud. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
7 / 60
Antonio Basco cries next to the coffin containing the body of his wife Margie Reckard, murdered during the August 3 shooting at a Walmart store, during her wake in El Paso, Texas, August 17, 2019. Basco, who had no other family in El Paso, feared that few would attend his wife's service. He reached out to a funeral home and asked them to invite the El Paso community. The response was overwhelming, prompting the funeral home to move the service to a larger venue, media reported. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Antonio Basco cries next to the coffin containing the body of his wife Margie Reckard, murdered during the August 3 shooting at a Walmart store, during her wake in El Paso, Texas, August 17, 2019. Basco, who had no other family in El Paso, feared...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
Antonio Basco cries next to the coffin containing the body of his wife Margie Reckard, murdered during the August 3 shooting at a Walmart store, during her wake in El Paso, Texas, August 17, 2019. Basco, who had no other family in El Paso, feared that few would attend his wife's service. He reached out to a funeral home and asked them to invite the El Paso community. The response was overwhelming, prompting the funeral home to move the service to a larger venue, media reported. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
8 / 60
Migrants jump off the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms close to the Italian shore in Lampedusa, Italy August 20, 2019. Around 100 mostly African migrants, picked up in the Mediterranean from early August onwards by the Open Arms, had been forced to remain on the Spanish-registered vessel after the Italian government refused to allow it to dock in line with a closed ports policy it adopted last year. They finally disembarked on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa on August 20 after an Italian prosecutor ordered the ship's seizure and evacuation. Several of the migrants jumped overboard and tried to swim to shore. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Migrants jump off the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms close to the Italian shore in Lampedusa, Italy August 20, 2019. Around 100 mostly African migrants, picked up in the Mediterranean from early August onwards by the Open Arms, had been forced to...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Migrants jump off the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms close to the Italian shore in Lampedusa, Italy August 20, 2019. Around 100 mostly African migrants, picked up in the Mediterranean from early August onwards by the Open Arms, had been forced to remain on the Spanish-registered vessel after the Italian government refused to allow it to dock in line with a closed ports policy it adopted last year. They finally disembarked on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa on August 20 after an Italian prosecutor ordered the ship's seizure and evacuation. Several of the migrants jumped overboard and tried to swim to shore. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
9 / 60
Republican U.S. Representative Steve King holds a town hall at the Grundy Center Community Center in Grundy Center, Iowa, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Republican U.S. Representative Steve King holds a town hall at the Grundy Center Community Center in Grundy Center, Iowa, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
Republican U.S. Representative Steve King holds a town hall at the Grundy Center Community Center in Grundy Center, Iowa, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brenna Norman
Close
10 / 60
Swedish 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg sails on the Malizia II racing yacht in New York Harbor, August 28, 2019. Thunberg arrived in New York in a zero-carbon emissions vessel, completing her 14-day journey from England to partake in a United Nations climate summit in New York in September. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Swedish 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg sails on the Malizia II racing yacht in New York Harbor, August 28, 2019. Thunberg arrived in New York in a zero-carbon emissions vessel, completing her 14-day journey from England to partake in a...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Swedish 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg sails on the Malizia II racing yacht in New York Harbor, August 28, 2019. Thunberg arrived in New York in a zero-carbon emissions vessel, completing her 14-day journey from England to partake in a United Nations climate summit in New York in September. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 60
Members of the ShieldWall Network, a white nationalist group, burn a swastika and cross during a party outside Atkins, Arkansas. Picture taken March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Members of the ShieldWall Network, a white nationalist group, burn a swastika and cross during a party outside Atkins, Arkansas. Picture taken March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2019
Members of the ShieldWall Network, a white nationalist group, burn a swastika and cross during a party outside Atkins, Arkansas. Picture taken March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
12 / 60
Chains are seen near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, August 16, 2019. One of the most iconic symbols of American democracy, the U.S. Capitol, was built using enslaved labor who were involved in all aspects of construction, including carpentry, masonry, plastering, glazing and painting. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Chains are seen near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, August 16, 2019. One of the most iconic symbols of American democracy, the U.S. Capitol, was built using enslaved labor who were involved in all aspects of construction, including carpentry,...more

Reuters / Friday, August 30, 2019
Chains are seen near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, August 16, 2019. One of the most iconic symbols of American democracy, the U.S. Capitol, was built using enslaved labor who were involved in all aspects of construction, including carpentry, masonry, plastering, glazing and painting. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
13 / 60
Protesters share a moment at Mei Foo MTR station, after protesters moved into the station following tear gas fired by riot police in Hong Kong, China August 11, 2019. REUTERS/James Pomfret

Protesters share a moment at Mei Foo MTR station, after protesters moved into the station following tear gas fired by riot police in Hong Kong, China August 11, 2019. REUTERS/James Pomfret

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
Protesters share a moment at Mei Foo MTR station, after protesters moved into the station following tear gas fired by riot police in Hong Kong, China August 11, 2019. REUTERS/James Pomfret
Close
14 / 60
A girl reacts next to Pope Francis as he leads the weekly general audience in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, August 21, 2019. Francis allowed a girl suffering from an undisclosed illness to move around undisturbed clapping and dancing on the stage for most of his general audience, delighting the crowd. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

A girl reacts next to Pope Francis as he leads the weekly general audience in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, August 21, 2019. Francis allowed a girl suffering from an undisclosed illness to move around undisturbed clapping and dancing on the stage for...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
A girl reacts next to Pope Francis as he leads the weekly general audience in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, August 21, 2019. Francis allowed a girl suffering from an undisclosed illness to move around undisturbed clapping and dancing on the stage for most of his general audience, delighting the crowd. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
15 / 60
Antigua and Barbuda's Priscilla Frederick celebrates after a jump during the women's high jump final at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Antigua and Barbuda's Priscilla Frederick celebrates after a jump during the women's high jump final at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2019
Antigua and Barbuda's Priscilla Frederick celebrates after a jump during the women's high jump final at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
16 / 60
Evelyn Hernandez, sentenced to prison for a suspected abortion, embraces her lawyer Bertha Deleon after being absolved at a hearing in Ciudad Delgado, El Salvador August 19, 2019. Hernandez, 21, was exonerated in a closely watched retrial after an earlier judgment found her guilty of killing her stillborn son and sentenced her to 30 years in prison. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Evelyn Hernandez, sentenced to prison for a suspected abortion, embraces her lawyer Bertha Deleon after being absolved at a hearing in Ciudad Delgado, El Salvador August 19, 2019. Hernandez, 21, was exonerated in a closely watched retrial after an...more

Reuters / Monday, August 19, 2019
Evelyn Hernandez, sentenced to prison for a suspected abortion, embraces her lawyer Bertha Deleon after being absolved at a hearing in Ciudad Delgado, El Salvador August 19, 2019. Hernandez, 21, was exonerated in a closely watched retrial after an earlier judgment found her guilty of killing her stillborn son and sentenced her to 30 years in prison. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
17 / 60
Mario, 34, a Honduran migrant who lost his leg while traveling to the United States on a freight train known as "La Bestia", rests during a physiotherapy session at the Rehabilitation Center for Disabled People in Silao, Mexico, August 19, 2019. Migrants injured by The Death Train, so named for the risks posed by traveling on it north through Mexico to the U.S. border, learn to walk again with new prosthetic limbs in a special Red Cross program. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Mario, 34, a Honduran migrant who lost his leg while traveling to the United States on a freight train known as "La Bestia", rests during a physiotherapy session at the Rehabilitation Center for Disabled People in Silao, Mexico, August 19, 2019....more

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Mario, 34, a Honduran migrant who lost his leg while traveling to the United States on a freight train known as "La Bestia", rests during a physiotherapy session at the Rehabilitation Center for Disabled People in Silao, Mexico, August 19, 2019. Migrants injured by The Death Train, so named for the risks posed by traveling on it north through Mexico to the U.S. border, learn to walk again with new prosthetic limbs in a special Red Cross program. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
18 / 60
Mexico's Alvaro Beltran lies down after breaking a glass panel of the racquetball court during his gold medal match against Mexico's Rodrigo Montoya at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Mexico's Alvaro Beltran lies down after breaking a glass panel of the racquetball court during his gold medal match against Mexico's Rodrigo Montoya at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
Mexico's Alvaro Beltran lies down after breaking a glass panel of the racquetball court during his gold medal match against Mexico's Rodrigo Montoya at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
19 / 60
Pinnacle Charter School high school student Zoe Marie Musser (R) practices taking down a shooter during training for an active shooter situation in a school in Thornton, Colorado, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Pinnacle Charter School high school student Zoe Marie Musser (R) practices taking down a shooter during training for an active shooter situation in a school in Thornton, Colorado, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, August 29, 2019
Pinnacle Charter School high school student Zoe Marie Musser (R) practices taking down a shooter during training for an active shooter situation in a school in Thornton, Colorado, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
20 / 60
Reed Elliotte, 9, stands in the back of the room in a U.S. flag outfit with his mother Larrietta listening to President Donald Trump address the AMVETS American Veterans convention in Louisville, Kentucky, August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reed Elliotte, 9, stands in the back of the room in a U.S. flag outfit with his mother Larrietta listening to President Donald Trump address the AMVETS American Veterans convention in Louisville, Kentucky, August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Reed Elliotte, 9, stands in the back of the room in a U.S. flag outfit with his mother Larrietta listening to President Donald Trump address the AMVETS American Veterans convention in Louisville, Kentucky, August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
21 / 60
2020 Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders dives for the ball during a baseball game between his staff, "The Revolutionaries," and the Leaders Believers Achievers Foundation at the "Field of Dreams" movie site in Dyersville, Iowa, August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago

2020 Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders dives for the ball during a baseball game between his staff, "The Revolutionaries," and the Leaders Believers Achievers Foundation at the "Field of Dreams" movie site in Dyersville,...more

Reuters / Monday, August 19, 2019
2020 Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders dives for the ball during a baseball game between his staff, "The Revolutionaries," and the Leaders Believers Achievers Foundation at the "Field of Dreams" movie site in Dyersville, Iowa, August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
22 / 60
Police fire tear gas at a demonstration in support of the city-wide strike and to call for democratic reforms at Tai Po residential area in Hong Kong, China, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Police fire tear gas at a demonstration in support of the city-wide strike and to call for democratic reforms at Tai Po residential area in Hong Kong, China, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
Police fire tear gas at a demonstration in support of the city-wide strike and to call for democratic reforms at Tai Po residential area in Hong Kong, China, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
23 / 60
Kashmiri men wait before Eid-al-Adha prayers during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Kashmiri men wait before Eid-al-Adha prayers during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
Kashmiri men wait before Eid-al-Adha prayers during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
24 / 60
Shoes are piled in the rear of Ned Peppers Bar after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 4, 2019. A gunman wearing body armor and a mask opened fire in the neighborhood known for its nightlife, killing nine people including his sister and wounding at least 27, in the second deadly U.S. mass shooting in less than a day. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Shoes are piled in the rear of Ned Peppers Bar after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 4, 2019. A gunman wearing body armor and a mask opened fire in the neighborhood known for its nightlife, killing nine people including his sister and...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
Shoes are piled in the rear of Ned Peppers Bar after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, August 4, 2019. A gunman wearing body armor and a mask opened fire in the neighborhood known for its nightlife, killing nine people including his sister and wounding at least 27, in the second deadly U.S. mass shooting in less than a day. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
25 / 60
Life jackets float on the water during a training exercise by the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' while on its way to the search and rescue zone off the North African coast, in the western Mediterranean Sea, August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Life jackets float on the water during a training exercise by the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' while on its way to the search and rescue zone off the North African coast, in the western Mediterranean Sea, August 29, 2019....more

Reuters / Thursday, August 29, 2019
Life jackets float on the water during a training exercise by the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' while on its way to the search and rescue zone off the North African coast, in the western Mediterranean Sea, August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
26 / 60
Doctors arrange 526 tooth-like structures, found in a tumor removed from the mouth of a seven-year-old boy, at a hospital in Chennai, India, August 2, 2019. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Doctors arrange 526 tooth-like structures, found in a tumor removed from the mouth of a seven-year-old boy, at a hospital in Chennai, India, August 2, 2019. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Friday, August 02, 2019
Doctors arrange 526 tooth-like structures, found in a tumor removed from the mouth of a seven-year-old boy, at a hospital in Chennai, India, August 2, 2019. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Close
27 / 60
Fireworks explode in front of the full moon during celebrations marking the feast of the Assumption of Our Lady in Mosta, Malta, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Fireworks explode in front of the full moon during celebrations marking the feast of the Assumption of Our Lady in Mosta, Malta, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Fireworks explode in front of the full moon during celebrations marking the feast of the Assumption of Our Lady in Mosta, Malta, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
28 / 60
Carlos Santana performs at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, at the original site of the Woodstock Festival on the 50th anniversary of the counterculture event, in Bethel, New York, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Carlos Santana performs at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, at the original site of the Woodstock Festival on the 50th anniversary of the counterculture event, in Bethel, New York, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
Carlos Santana performs at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, at the original site of the Woodstock Festival on the 50th anniversary of the counterculture event, in Bethel, New York, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
29 / 60
Brazil's Ruy Leme Da Fonseca Filho riding Ballypatrick SRS falls after a jump during the eventing individual at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Brazil's Ruy Leme Da Fonseca Filho riding Ballypatrick SRS falls after a jump during the eventing individual at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2019
Brazil's Ruy Leme Da Fonseca Filho riding Ballypatrick SRS falls after a jump during the eventing individual at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
30 / 60
Anti-extradition bill protesters wave flags with Chinese calligraphy that reads "Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times," at a mass demonstration at Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, China August 12, 2019. The airport was forced to close after protesters thronged the arrivals hall for days, grounding about 1,000 flights and occasionally clashing with police. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-extradition bill protesters wave flags with Chinese calligraphy that reads "Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times," at a mass demonstration at Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, China August 12, 2019. The airport was forced...more

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters wave flags with Chinese calligraphy that reads "Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times," at a mass demonstration at Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, China August 12, 2019. The airport was forced to close after protesters thronged the arrivals hall for days, grounding about 1,000 flights and occasionally clashing with police. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
31 / 60
North Korea test fires a new weapon, in this undated photo released on August 11, 2019. North Korea fired two short-range missiles in what South Korea called a show of force against joint new military drills with the United States. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korea test fires a new weapon, in this undated photo released on August 11, 2019. North Korea fired two short-range missiles in what South Korea called a show of force against joint new military drills with the United States. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
North Korea test fires a new weapon, in this undated photo released on August 11, 2019. North Korea fired two short-range missiles in what South Korea called a show of force against joint new military drills with the United States. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
32 / 60
Indigenous people from the Mura tribe show a deforested area in unmarked indigenous lands inside the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil August 20, 2019. The Mura clan plans to fight against loggers and others exploiting the land by filing complaints with the country's environmental enforcement agency and public prosecutors. They have struggled for nearly 20 years to have the land around their village demarcated as an official indigenous reserve, a move that would bring added protections, Handerch Wakana Mura said. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Indigenous people from the Mura tribe show a deforested area in unmarked indigenous lands inside the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil August 20, 2019. The Mura clan plans to fight against loggers and others exploiting the land...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Indigenous people from the Mura tribe show a deforested area in unmarked indigenous lands inside the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil August 20, 2019. The Mura clan plans to fight against loggers and others exploiting the land by filing complaints with the country's environmental enforcement agency and public prosecutors. They have struggled for nearly 20 years to have the land around their village demarcated as an official indigenous reserve, a move that would bring added protections, Handerch Wakana Mura said. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
33 / 60
Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, previously named Grace 1, sails after the Supreme Court of the British territory lifted its detention order, in the Strait of Gibraltar, Spain, August 19, 2019. The tanker was detained by Gibraltar after British forces seized it in July on suspicion of breaking sanctions on Syria, but it was released on August 18. The United States wants to detain it again on the grounds it has links to Iran's Revolutionary Guards, which it deems a terrorist organisation. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, previously named Grace 1, sails after the Supreme Court of the British territory lifted its detention order, in the Strait of Gibraltar, Spain, August 19, 2019. The tanker was detained by Gibraltar after British...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, previously named Grace 1, sails after the Supreme Court of the British territory lifted its detention order, in the Strait of Gibraltar, Spain, August 19, 2019. The tanker was detained by Gibraltar after British forces seized it in July on suspicion of breaking sanctions on Syria, but it was released on August 18. The United States wants to detain it again on the grounds it has links to Iran's Revolutionary Guards, which it deems a terrorist organisation. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
34 / 60
A French soldier of the 2nd Foreign Engineer Regiment conducts an area control operation in the Gourma region during Operation Barkhane in Ndaki, Mali. Efforts led by France to stop a region on Europe's doorstep becoming a launchpad for attacks at home are increasingly trapped in an endless cat-and-mouse game with well-armed jihadists, who know the terrain and hide easily among civilians. Picture taken July 28, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A French soldier of the 2nd Foreign Engineer Regiment conducts an area control operation in the Gourma region during Operation Barkhane in Ndaki, Mali. Efforts led by France to stop a region on Europe's doorstep becoming a launchpad for attacks at...more

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
A French soldier of the 2nd Foreign Engineer Regiment conducts an area control operation in the Gourma region during Operation Barkhane in Ndaki, Mali. Efforts led by France to stop a region on Europe's doorstep becoming a launchpad for attacks at home are increasingly trapped in an endless cat-and-mouse game with well-armed jihadists, who know the terrain and hide easily among civilians. Picture taken July 28, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
35 / 60
Air Force One is reflected on the rain-soaked tarmac following the return of President Donald Trump at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Air Force One is reflected on the rain-soaked tarmac following the return of President Donald Trump at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Air Force One is reflected on the rain-soaked tarmac following the return of President Donald Trump at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
36 / 60
Drops of dew sit on a spider web in the early morning mist in Los Angeles, California, August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Drops of dew sit on a spider web in the early morning mist in Los Angeles, California, August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, August 19, 2019
Drops of dew sit on a spider web in the early morning mist in Los Angeles, California, August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
37 / 60
Military vehicles are parked on the grounds of the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen, China August 15, 2019. Scenes of Chinese paramilitary troops training at a stadium in the city of Shenzhen, which borders Hong Kong, gave a clear warning that mainland intervention by force is possible amid anti-government protests. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Military vehicles are parked on the grounds of the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen, China August 15, 2019. Scenes of Chinese paramilitary troops training at a stadium in the city of Shenzhen, which borders Hong Kong, gave a clear warning that...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 15, 2019
Military vehicles are parked on the grounds of the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen, China August 15, 2019. Scenes of Chinese paramilitary troops training at a stadium in the city of Shenzhen, which borders Hong Kong, gave a clear warning that mainland intervention by force is possible amid anti-government protests. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
38 / 60
Men and children gather as a camel is slaughtered in celebration of Eid al-Adha, in Peshawar, Pakistan August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Men and children gather as a camel is slaughtered in celebration of Eid al-Adha, in Peshawar, Pakistan August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
Men and children gather as a camel is slaughtered in celebration of Eid al-Adha, in Peshawar, Pakistan August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
39 / 60
People in a costume of a double-headed eagle take part in a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Saint Petersburg, Russia August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

People in a costume of a double-headed eagle take part in a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Saint Petersburg, Russia August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Anton...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2019
People in a costume of a double-headed eagle take part in a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Saint Petersburg, Russia August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
40 / 60
Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets petitioners outside her office in Hong Kong, China August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets petitioners outside her office in Hong Kong, China August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets petitioners outside her office in Hong Kong, China August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
41 / 60
An empty chair for U.S. President Donald Trump is seen during a working session focused on climate change during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. The Republican president skipped the session on climate change and biodiversity where leaders discussed the Amazon rainforest fires in Brazil, instead holding bilateral meetings with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

An empty chair for U.S. President Donald Trump is seen during a working session focused on climate change during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. The Republican president skipped the session on climate change and biodiversity where...more

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
An empty chair for U.S. President Donald Trump is seen during a working session focused on climate change during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. The Republican president skipped the session on climate change and biodiversity where leaders discussed the Amazon rainforest fires in Brazil, instead holding bilateral meetings with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS
Close
42 / 60
American professor Joyce Hope Scott, from Boston, stands at the 'Door of No Return' as she visits the 'Maison Des Esclaves' slaves house, a gathering point where slaves were shipped west in the 1700s and 1800s, at Goree Island off the coast of Dakar, Senegal. Scott said: "The legacy of slavery has not yet ended. Racism, racial discrimination, poverty, dispossession, oppression have not ended with the actual event of slavery (ending) itself. So even if we didn't want to remember, we are forced to because it is around us every day." The 400-year anniversary of the first slave boat to arrive in America from Africa has caused a rush of interest in heritage tourism in West Africa, as ancestors go back to ancient sites to delve into a dark and often hidden past. Picture taken July 7, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

American professor Joyce Hope Scott, from Boston, stands at the 'Door of No Return' as she visits the 'Maison Des Esclaves' slaves house, a gathering point where slaves were shipped west in the 1700s and 1800s, at Goree Island off the coast of Dakar,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
American professor Joyce Hope Scott, from Boston, stands at the 'Door of No Return' as she visits the 'Maison Des Esclaves' slaves house, a gathering point where slaves were shipped west in the 1700s and 1800s, at Goree Island off the coast of Dakar, Senegal. Scott said: "The legacy of slavery has not yet ended. Racism, racial discrimination, poverty, dispossession, oppression have not ended with the actual event of slavery (ending) itself. So even if we didn't want to remember, we are forced to because it is around us every day." The 400-year anniversary of the first slave boat to arrive in America from Africa has caused a rush of interest in heritage tourism in West Africa, as ancestors go back to ancient sites to delve into a dark and often hidden past. Picture taken July 7, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
43 / 60
Supporters of Kyrgyz former President Almazbek Atambayev guard his house during an operation of state security forces to detain Atambayev in the village of Koi Tash near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan August 7, 2019. The following week, Atambayev surrendered when police raided his home and detained him for questioning over a corruption case, laying bare a power struggle with his successor Sooronbai Jeenbekov that has pushed the Central Asian nation to the brink of political crisis. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Supporters of Kyrgyz former President Almazbek Atambayev guard his house during an operation of state security forces to detain Atambayev in the village of Koi Tash near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan August 7, 2019. The following week, Atambayev surrendered...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
Supporters of Kyrgyz former President Almazbek Atambayev guard his house during an operation of state security forces to detain Atambayev in the village of Koi Tash near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan August 7, 2019. The following week, Atambayev surrendered when police raided his home and detained him for questioning over a corruption case, laying bare a power struggle with his successor Sooronbai Jeenbekov that has pushed the Central Asian nation to the brink of political crisis. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Close
44 / 60
Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 19, 2019. Riot police fired water cannon and tear gas to disperse protesters demonstrating against the ousting of three Kurdish mayors five months after they were elected. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 19, 2019. Riot police fired water cannon and tear gas to disperse protesters demonstrating against the ousting of three Kurdish mayors five months after they...more

Reuters / Monday, August 19, 2019
Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 19, 2019. Riot police fired water cannon and tear gas to disperse protesters demonstrating against the ousting of three Kurdish mayors five months after they were elected. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
45 / 60
Marines from Iran take part in the International Army Games 2019 at the Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar

Marines from Iran take part in the International Army Games 2019 at the Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
Marines from Iran take part in the International Army Games 2019 at the Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar
Close
46 / 60
Young people ride their bikes near a police car while they gather in the parking lot of Hip Hop Chicken in Baltimore, Maryland. Each Sunday the bikers gather to ride their bikes and hang out in a loosely affiliated group of bikers. Picture taken May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Young people ride their bikes near a police car while they gather in the parking lot of Hip Hop Chicken in Baltimore, Maryland. Each Sunday the bikers gather to ride their bikes and hang out in a loosely affiliated group of bikers. Picture taken May...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 01, 2019
Young people ride their bikes near a police car while they gather in the parking lot of Hip Hop Chicken in Baltimore, Maryland. Each Sunday the bikers gather to ride their bikes and hang out in a loosely affiliated group of bikers. Picture taken May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
47 / 60
Venezuela's Ruben Limardo and compatriot Jesus Limardo face off in the men's epee individual gold medal bout at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Venezuela's Ruben Limardo and compatriot Jesus Limardo face off in the men's epee individual gold medal bout at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
Venezuela's Ruben Limardo and compatriot Jesus Limardo face off in the men's epee individual gold medal bout at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
48 / 60
French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speak during a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 22, 2019. Never shy to play the clown during his political career, Johnson was filmed joking to the cameras and briefly resting his foot on a coffee table at the Elysee palace, before waving at photographers in the room. Macron watched on, looking amused. Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via REUTERS

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speak during a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 22, 2019. Never shy to play the clown during his political career, Johnson was filmed joking to the cameras...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speak during a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 22, 2019. Never shy to play the clown during his political career, Johnson was filmed joking to the cameras and briefly resting his foot on a coffee table at the Elysee palace, before waving at photographers in the room. Macron watched on, looking amused. Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via REUTERS
Close
49 / 60
Counter-protesters spray string on a demonstrator after a Proud Boys rally in Portland, Oregon, August 17, 2019. Police arrested at least 13 people as a right-wing group marched to a downtown waterfront park and anti-fascist counterprotesters scuffled with officers who tried to keep the two sides apart. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Counter-protesters spray string on a demonstrator after a Proud Boys rally in Portland, Oregon, August 17, 2019. Police arrested at least 13 people as a right-wing group marched to a downtown waterfront park and anti-fascist counterprotesters...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
Counter-protesters spray string on a demonstrator after a Proud Boys rally in Portland, Oregon, August 17, 2019. Police arrested at least 13 people as a right-wing group marched to a downtown waterfront park and anti-fascist counterprotesters scuffled with officers who tried to keep the two sides apart. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
50 / 60
A young woman reacts as a health worker injects her with the Ebola vaccine, in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, August 5, 2019. The death toll from Congo's year-long Ebola outbreak has climbed above 2,000, government data showed, as responders battle to overcome community mistrust and widespread security problems. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A young woman reacts as a health worker injects her with the Ebola vaccine, in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, August 5, 2019. The death toll from Congo's year-long Ebola outbreak has climbed above 2,000, government data showed, as responders...more

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
A young woman reacts as a health worker injects her with the Ebola vaccine, in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, August 5, 2019. The death toll from Congo's year-long Ebola outbreak has climbed above 2,000, government data showed, as responders battle to overcome community mistrust and widespread security problems. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
51 / 60
Fans are assisted by medical personnel after a lightning strike injured six people during the third round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, August 24, 2019. Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Fans are assisted by medical personnel after a lightning strike injured six people during the third round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, August 24, 2019. Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, August 24, 2019
Fans are assisted by medical personnel after a lightning strike injured six people during the third round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, August 24, 2019. Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
Close
52 / 60
Members of the 'Light of the World' congregation pray for their leader Joaquin Garcia, who was arrested in California and charged with crimes, in Guadalajara, Mexico, August 14, 2019. The head of the Mexican-based church, which claims over 1 million followers worldwide, was ordered held on $50 million bail in a Los Angeles court on charges that included human trafficking, child pornography and rape of a minor. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza

Members of the 'Light of the World' congregation pray for their leader Joaquin Garcia, who was arrested in California and charged with crimes, in Guadalajara, Mexico, August 14, 2019. The head of the Mexican-based church, which claims over 1 million...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 15, 2019
Members of the 'Light of the World' congregation pray for their leader Joaquin Garcia, who was arrested in California and charged with crimes, in Guadalajara, Mexico, August 14, 2019. The head of the Mexican-based church, which claims over 1 million followers worldwide, was ordered held on $50 million bail in a Los Angeles court on charges that included human trafficking, child pornography and rape of a minor. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza
Close
53 / 60
A resident of Borel favela cries during a protest against the death of a young man in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A resident of Borel favela cries during a protest against the death of a young man in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, August 09, 2019
A resident of Borel favela cries during a protest against the death of a young man in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
54 / 60
A Spanish Civil Guard officer gestures while African migrants stand on top of a border fence as they attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Ceuta, Spain, August 30, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

A Spanish Civil Guard officer gestures while African migrants stand on top of a border fence as they attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Ceuta, Spain, August 30, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, August 30, 2019
A Spanish Civil Guard officer gestures while African migrants stand on top of a border fence as they attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Ceuta, Spain, August 30, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
55 / 60
A zebra rubs its head against another at London Zoo, London, Britain, August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A zebra rubs its head against another at London Zoo, London, Britain, August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
A zebra rubs its head against another at London Zoo, London, Britain, August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
56 / 60
A reveler lies in tomato pulp during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

A reveler lies in tomato pulp during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2019
A reveler lies in tomato pulp during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
57 / 60
A child reveler dances, holding the Jamaican flag, at the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

A child reveler dances, holding the Jamaican flag, at the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
A child reveler dances, holding the Jamaican flag, at the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Close
58 / 60
England's Charlie Ewels in action with Wales' Aaron Shingler during the Rugby World Cup warm-up match in Twickenham, Britain, August 11, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

England's Charlie Ewels in action with Wales' Aaron Shingler during the Rugby World Cup warm-up match in Twickenham, Britain, August 11, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
England's Charlie Ewels in action with Wales' Aaron Shingler during the Rugby World Cup warm-up match in Twickenham, Britain, August 11, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
59 / 60
Firefighters use a ladder while extinguishing a fire at an industrial building in Saint Petersburg, Russia August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Firefighters use a ladder while extinguishing a fire at an industrial building in Saint Petersburg, Russia August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Firefighters use a ladder while extinguishing a fire at an industrial building in Saint Petersburg, Russia August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
60 / 60
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aug 30 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Aug 30 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Aug 29 2019
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Aug 28 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Florida prepares for Hurricane Dorian

Florida prepares for Hurricane Dorian

Florida's governor urged residents to stock up on at least a week's worth of food, water and medicine and to prepare to lose power and cellphone service before Hurricane Dorian is expected to make landfall.

Hong Kong march turns into violent chaos

Hong Kong march turns into violent chaos

Hong Kong police fired tear gas and water cannons and pro-democracy protesters threw petrol bombs in the latest in a series of chaotic clashes that have plunged the Chinese-ruled city into its worst political crisis in decades.

Photos of the month: August

Photos of the month: August

Our top photos from the past month.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.

Best of Venice Film Fest

Best of Venice Film Fest

Highlights from the Venice Film Festival.

Best of the U.S. Open

Best of the U.S. Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament in New York.

101st Airborne trains at Eglin Air Force Base

101st Airborne trains at Eglin Air Force Base

Soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division take part in tactical leader's training exercises at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

Amazon under threat from deforestation and fires

Amazon under threat from deforestation and fires

An unprecedented surge in wildfires has occurred since Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office in January vowing to develop the Amazon region for farming and mining, ignoring international concern over increased deforestation.

Kids train for active shooter scenarios at school

Kids train for active shooter scenarios at school

Children from kindergarten to high school train for an active shooter situation at Pinnacle Charter School in Thornton, Colorado.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast