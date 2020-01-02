Photos of the month: December

Zak Tiemann, 34, dresses his daughter Zoey, 4, into a dress before putting her to bed at their home in Seguin, Texas. Tiemann is grappling with loss after his girls' mother, Amanda Garcia, died three years just days after giving birth to their second...more

Zak Tiemann, 34, dresses his daughter Zoey, 4, into a dress before putting her to bed at their home in Seguin, Texas. Tiemann is grappling with loss after his girls' mother, Amanda Garcia, died three years just days after giving birth to their second daughter Zayleeana. Garcia - whose family say she died after she suffered a blood clot - was one of an estimated 700 women who die of pregnancy-related complications each year in the United States, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Picture taken July 15, 2019. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

