Photos of the month: December
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi wields the gavel as she presides over the House of Representatives, which voted to impeach President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in the House Chamber of the Capitol in...more
Rural Fire Service volunteers and NSW Fire and Rescue officers fight a bushfire encroaching on properties near Termeil, Australia, December, 3, 2019. Fierce fires have flared around Australia for several weeks, prompting mass evacuations, devastating...more
A man drinks a Frucola as a policeman chases demonstrators during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A wolf bites a wolfhound as he is attacked by dogs during a hunting contest outside Almaty, Kazakhstan December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Students of Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama, an Islamic university, are stopped by police during a protest against a new citizenship law, in Lucknow, India, December 16, 2019. Protests have rocked India since Dec. 12, when the government passed...more
People take photos with their smartphones as they watch the annular solar eclipse on Jabal Arba (Four Mountains) in Hofuf, Saudi Arabia, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Armando Martin, 11, of California plays a guitar to honor GYSGT George Figone Jr. in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, December 25, 2019. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Protesters and militia fighters carry the logo of the U.S. Embassy, during a protest to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. Supporters of Iranian-backed Iraqi...more
People attend a Human Rights Day march in the district of Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, China December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
Gregoria Hernandez, 23, sits next to her 7-month-old daughter Sonia, who she says has diarrhea and is underweight, while resting on a bed in Barquisimeto, Venezuela. "I feel like the worst of mothers, because I don't have a way to help them, to give...more
Tour guides evacuate tourists on a boat shortly after a volcano erupted on White Island, New Zealand. The official death toll from the surprise eruption on the uninhabited island, also known by its Maori name of Whakaari, stands at 17. Two people...more
Women scatter flower petals in the waters of the Bay of Bengal during a prayer ceremony for the victims of the 2004 tsunami on the 15th anniversary of the disaster, at Marina beach in Chennai, India, December 26, 2019. More than 230,000 people died...more
The Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, atop an ULA Atlas V rocket, lifts off on an uncrewed Orbital Flight Test to the International Space Station from launch complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida December...more
Conservatives' British Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on, between Independent candidate Bobby "Elmo" Smith and Independent candidate Count Binface, after winning his seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip at the counting center in Britain's general...more
A man dressed as Santa Claus wades through floodwater in St. Mark's Square during high tide in Venice, Italy, December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
The midnight fireworks are seen from Mrs Macquarie's Chair during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, December 31, 2019. AAP Image for City of Sydney/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS
Singer Taylor Swift's eyes are caught in a photographer's flash as she arrives on the red carpet for the "Billboard Women in Music" event in Los Angeles, California, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Former President Barack Obama reacts during a community service project in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Minister of Education Li Andersson, Minister of Interior Maria Ohisalo, Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Minister of Finance Katri Kulmuni attend a news conference of the new Finnish government in Helsinki, Finland December 10, 2019. Marin took office...more
Reporters are escorted out of the room as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov take their seats to hold talks with their delegations at the State Department in Washington, December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
People shout slogans as they gather at the site where police shot dead four men suspected of raping and killing a 27-year-old veterinarian, in Chatanpally on the outskirts of Shadnagar town, Telangana, India, December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Swarat Ghosh
The graves of Rhonita Miller and four of her children, who were killed by unknown assailants, lie in a cemetery in LeBaron, Mexico, December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A demonstrator throws items at an armored vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 30, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A Muslim woman cries during a protest against a new citizenship bill in New Delhi, India December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An Iraqi demonstrator carries molotov cocktails during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Prince Philip leaves the King Edward VII's Hospital in London, Britain December 24, 2019. Philip, 98, left a London hospital just in time for Christmas after treatment for what Buckingham Palace described as a pre-existing condition. REUTERS/Hannah...more
Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi attends a hearing in a case filed by Gambia against Myanmar, alleging genocide against the minority Muslim Rohingya population, at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands December 10, 2019....more
President Donald Trump reacts during a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, December 18, 2019, on the day the House of Representatives voted to impeach him. REUTERS/Leah Millis
People cross the road outside the State Theatre Building that is slated for demolition in the North Point neighborhood in Hong Kong, China, December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A child views sculptures of Jesus and Mary, depicted as refugees in cages, which form part of a Nativity scene at Claremont United Methodist Church in Claremont, California, December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Dry cliffs are seen following a prolonged drought at Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, December 4, 2019. For decades Victoria Falls, where southern Africa's Zambezi river cascade down 100 meters into a gash in the earth, have drawn millions of holidaymakers...more
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg speaks at the High-Level event on Climate Emergency during the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Madrid, Spain December 11, 2019, on the day she was named Time Magazine's Person of the Year. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An Afghan boy stands inside a damaged mosque at the site of an attack on a U.S. military air base north of Kabul, Afghanistan December 11, 2019. The attack on Bagram air base killed two people and injured more than 70 others. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Zak Tiemann, 34, dresses his daughter Zoey, 4, into a dress before putting her to bed at their home in Seguin, Texas. Tiemann is grappling with loss after his girls' mother, Amanda Garcia, died three years just days after giving birth to their second...more
Film producer Harvey Weinstein exits following a hearing in his sexual assault case at New York State Supreme Court in New York, December 6, 2019. Weinstein, 67, who goes to trial on January 6, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two...more
A member of security forces lies on the ground as a demonstrator holds an extinguisher and others gesture during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Injured Honduran asylum seekers, ages 10 (L) and 31, who had been sent back under the "Remain in Mexico" program, pass their time in an encampment where they live in Matamoros, Mexico, December 7, 2019. They claim they were attacked by members of...more
Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg shakes hands with people in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. An assailant stabbed five people attending a Hanukkah celebration at the Hasidic rabbi's home in what New York's governor called an act of domestic terrorism....more
A woman reacts as an injured child is assisted at the Madina hospital following a car bomb explosion at a checkpoint in Mogadishu, Somalia December 28, 2019. Islamist group al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the bomb blast that killed at least 90...more
Chen Yan looks up as she paints on a hill during sunset at AnotherCommunity in Guanzhong village, Fuzhou, Fujian province, China. China's teeming megacities have drawn hundreds of millions of people from rural villages and small towns in search of...more
Deer are seen grazing as cyclists ride past in the early morning mist in Richmond Park, west London, Britain, December 30, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Inmates, members of the MS-13 gang, board a bus to be transferred from the Chalatenango penitentiary, in Chalatenango, El Salvador December 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A wounded Palestinian boy is evacuated during an anti-Israel protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence, in the southern Gaza Strip December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A sculpture of boxers is seen at an abandoned pioneer camp in the village of Chernoluchye in Omsk region, Russia December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Drew Miller, manager and co-founder of Fortitude Ranch, poses for a portrait at his survival camp in southern Colorado, December 9, 2019. For an annual fee of around $1,000, members can vacation at the camps in good times, and use them as a refuge...more
A child bursts a soap bubble as it floats past St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, December 27, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appear during a campaign rally at Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California, December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Andy Ruiz Jr (L) fights Anthony Joshua in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, December 7, 2019. Joshua regained the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles with a unanimous points victory, six months after he was sensationally dethroned by Ruiz at Madison Square Gardens in...more
Police arrest a Hong Kong protester after a Chinese flag was removed from a flagpole at a rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women, who say they have been abandoned by their NRI (non-resident Indian) husbands, take part in an organized protest outside the regional passport office in Jalandhar, Punjab, India. Women who say they were abandoned by their husbands are fighting...more
Beachgoers are seen on Milk Beach as smoke haze from bushfires in New South Wales blankets the city in Sydney, Australia December 7, 2019. AAP Image/Steven Saphore/via REUTERS
Airplane fuselages bound for Boeing's 737 Max production facility sit in storage at their top supplier, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, in Wichita, Kansas, December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
A Muslim woman flies a kite at Katara beach in Doha, Qatar December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
People walk next to New Year and Christmas decorations in Moscow, Russia December 25, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A worshipper chained to a rock walks towards the shrine of Saint Lazarus during the annual pilgrimage at the town of Rincon, Cuba, December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children stand while camping out with other people fleeing from violence after the murder of a local gang leader, in the courtyard of Cite Soleil's town hall in Port-au-Prince, Haiti December 7, 2019. REUTERS/Valerie Baeriswyl
A police officer and a man perform a Hongi after a ceremony called "Karakia", attended by Ngati Awa representatives and relatives of the volcano eruption victims at Mataatua Marae house in Whakatane, New Zealand, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge...more
A boat sits on the dried lake bed of Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake, in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, December 11, 2019. Water in the Poyang, which spills off from the middle reaches of the Yangtze River in Jiangxi province,...more
Cats are pictured on shelves inside a room at a cat shelter called "Rumah Kucing Parung" in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A Palestinian man rides a horse on a beach during the last sunset of 2019, in Gaza City December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
