Thu Jan 2, 2020

Photos of the month: December

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi wields the gavel as she presides over the House of Representatives, which voted to impeach President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in the House Chamber of the Capitol in Washington, December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

December 18, 2019
Rural Fire Service volunteers and NSW Fire and Rescue officers fight a bushfire encroaching on properties near Termeil, Australia, December, 3, 2019. Fierce fires have flared around Australia for several weeks, prompting mass evacuations, devastating towns and destroying homes. AAP Image/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS

December 03, 2019
A man drinks a Frucola as a policeman chases demonstrators during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

December 04, 2019
A wolf bites a wolfhound as he is attacked by dogs during a hunting contest outside Almaty, Kazakhstan December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

December 21, 2019
Students of Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama, an Islamic university, are stopped by police during a protest against a new citizenship law, in Lucknow, India, December 16, 2019. Protests have rocked India since Dec. 12, when the government passed legislation easing the way for non-Muslim minorities from neighboring Muslim-majority nations of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan to gain Indian citizenship. Combined with opposition to a proposed national register of citizens, many Indians fear the law will discriminate against minority Muslims and chip away at India's secular constitution. REUTERS/Stringer

December 16, 2019
People take photos with their smartphones as they watch the annular solar eclipse on Jabal Arba (Four Mountains) in Hofuf, Saudi Arabia, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

December 26, 2019
Armando Martin, 11, of California plays a guitar to honor GYSGT George Figone Jr. in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, December 25, 2019. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

December 25, 2019
Protesters and militia fighters carry the logo of the U.S. Embassy, during a protest to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. Supporters of Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups who stormed the embassy perimeter in two days of protests withdrew after Washington dispatched extra troops and threatened reprisals against Tehran. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

December 31, 2019
People attend a Human Rights Day march in the district of Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, China December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor

December 08, 2019
Gregoria Hernandez, 23, sits next to her 7-month-old daughter Sonia, who she says has diarrhea and is underweight, while resting on a bed in Barquisimeto, Venezuela. "I feel like the worst of mothers, because I don't have a way to help them, to give them what they need, the food they need," said Hernandez. Picture taken August 16, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

December 18, 2019
Tour guides evacuate tourists on a boat shortly after a volcano erupted on White Island, New Zealand. The official death toll from the surprise eruption on the uninhabited island, also known by its Maori name of Whakaari, stands at 17. Two people whose bodies are believed to be in the waters around the island are still officially listed as missing. @SCH/via REUTERS

December 09, 2019
Women scatter flower petals in the waters of the Bay of Bengal during a prayer ceremony for the victims of the 2004 tsunami on the 15th anniversary of the disaster, at Marina beach in Chennai, India, December 26, 2019. More than 230,000 people died when a 9.1 magnitude quake off northern Sumatra island triggered a tsunami with waves as high as 57 feet that swept over vulnerable coastal areas of Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand and nine other countries. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

December 26, 2019
The Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, atop an ULA Atlas V rocket, lifts off on an uncrewed Orbital Flight Test to the International Space Station from launch complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida December 20, 2019. A software problem caused the capsule to fail to attain the orbit needed to rendezvous with the International Space Station, but the Starliner two days later made a "bull's-eye" landing in the New Mexico desert, a successful ending to the crewless test mission. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

December 20, 2019
Conservatives' British Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on, between Independent candidate Bobby "Elmo" Smith and Independent candidate Count Binface, after winning his seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip at the counting center in Britain's general election in Uxbridge, Britain, December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

December 12, 2019
A man dressed as Santa Claus wades through floodwater in St. Mark's Square during high tide in Venice, Italy, December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

December 23, 2019
The midnight fireworks are seen from Mrs Macquarie's Chair during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, December 31, 2019. AAP Image for City of Sydney/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS

December 31, 2019
Singer Taylor Swift's eyes are caught in a photographer's flash as she arrives on the red carpet for the "Billboard Women in Music" event in Los Angeles, California, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

December 13, 2019
Former President Barack Obama reacts during a community service project in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

December 12, 2019
Minister of Education Li Andersson, Minister of Interior Maria Ohisalo, Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Minister of Finance Katri Kulmuni attend a news conference of the new Finnish government in Helsinki, Finland December 10, 2019. Marin took office after the Centre Party withdrew support from Social Democrat leader Antti Rinne, forcing him to step down as prime minister. Marin became the world's youngest national leader, and all five leaders of the parties in her coalition are women, four of them under 35. Lehtikuva/Vesa Moilanen via REUTERS

December 10, 2019
Reporters are escorted out of the room as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov take their seats to hold talks with their delegations at the State Department in Washington, December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

December 10, 2019
People shout slogans as they gather at the site where police shot dead four men suspected of raping and killing a 27-year-old veterinarian, in Chatanpally on the outskirts of Shadnagar town, Telangana, India, December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Swarat Ghosh

December 06, 2019
The graves of Rhonita Miller and four of her children, who were killed by unknown assailants, lie in a cemetery in LeBaron, Mexico, December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

December 27, 2019
A demonstrator throws items at an armored vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 30, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

December 30, 2019
A Muslim woman cries during a protest against a new citizenship bill in New Delhi, India December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

December 22, 2019
An Iraqi demonstrator carries molotov cocktails during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

December 12, 2019
Prince Philip leaves the King Edward VII's Hospital in London, Britain December 24, 2019. Philip, 98, left a London hospital just in time for Christmas after treatment for what Buckingham Palace described as a pre-existing condition. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

December 24, 2019
Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi attends a hearing in a case filed by Gambia against Myanmar, alleging genocide against the minority Muslim Rohingya population, at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

December 10, 2019
President Donald Trump reacts during a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, December 18, 2019, on the day the House of Representatives voted to impeach him. REUTERS/Leah Millis

December 18, 2019
People cross the road outside the State Theatre Building that is slated for demolition in the North Point neighborhood in Hong Kong, China, December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

December 23, 2019
A child views sculptures of Jesus and Mary, depicted as refugees in cages, which form part of a Nativity scene at Claremont United Methodist Church in Claremont, California, December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

December 09, 2019
Dry cliffs are seen following a prolonged drought at Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, December 4, 2019. For decades Victoria Falls, where southern Africa's Zambezi river cascade down 100 meters into a gash in the earth, have drawn millions of holidaymakers to Zimbabwe and Zambia for their stunning views. But the worst drought in a century has slowed the waterfalls to a trickle, fueling fears that climate change could kill one of the region's biggest tourist attractions. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

December 06, 2019
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg speaks at the High-Level event on Climate Emergency during the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Madrid, Spain December 11, 2019, on the day she was named Time Magazine's Person of the Year. REUTERS/Susana Vera

December 11, 2019
An Afghan boy stands inside a damaged mosque at the site of an attack on a U.S. military air base north of Kabul, Afghanistan December 11, 2019. The attack on Bagram air base killed two people and injured more than 70 others. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

December 11, 2019
Zak Tiemann, 34, dresses his daughter Zoey, 4, into a dress before putting her to bed at their home in Seguin, Texas. Tiemann is grappling with loss after his girls' mother, Amanda Garcia, died three years just days after giving birth to their second daughter Zayleeana. Garcia - whose family say she died after she suffered a blood clot - was one of an estimated 700 women who die of pregnancy-related complications each year in the United States, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Picture taken July 15, 2019. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

December 09, 2019
Film producer Harvey Weinstein exits following a hearing in his sexual assault case at New York State Supreme Court in New York, December 6, 2019. Weinstein, 67, who goes to trial on January 6, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women in New York, one in 2006 and the other in 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

December 06, 2019
A member of security forces lies on the ground as a demonstrator holds an extinguisher and others gesture during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

December 12, 2019
Injured Honduran asylum seekers, ages 10 (L) and 31, who had been sent back under the "Remain in Mexico" program, pass their time in an encampment where they live in Matamoros, Mexico, December 7, 2019. They claim they were attacked by members of organized crime. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas

December 08, 2019
Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg shakes hands with people in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. An assailant stabbed five people attending a Hanukkah celebration at the Hasidic rabbi's home in what New York's governor called an act of domestic terrorism. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

December 29, 2019
A woman reacts as an injured child is assisted at the Madina hospital following a car bomb explosion at a checkpoint in Mogadishu, Somalia December 28, 2019. Islamist group al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the bomb blast that killed at least 90 people while Somalia said a foreign government that it did not identify helped plan the attack. The bombing was the deadliest in more than two years in a country wrecked by nearly three decades of Islamist violence and clan warfare. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

December 28, 2019
Chen Yan looks up as she paints on a hill during sunset at AnotherCommunity in Guanzhong village, Fuzhou, Fujian province, China. China's teeming megacities have drawn hundreds of millions of people from rural villages and small towns in search of jobs and wealth, but people like Chen are part of an emerging trend in the opposite direction. Picture taken November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

December 29, 2019
Deer are seen grazing as cyclists ride past in the early morning mist in Richmond Park, west London, Britain, December 30, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

December 30, 2019
Inmates, members of the MS-13 gang, board a bus to be transferred from the Chalatenango penitentiary, in Chalatenango, El Salvador December 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

December 27, 2019
A wounded Palestinian boy is evacuated during an anti-Israel protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence, in the southern Gaza Strip December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

December 06, 2019
A sculpture of boxers is seen at an abandoned pioneer camp in the village of Chernoluchye in Omsk region, Russia December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

December 11, 2019
Drew Miller, manager and co-founder of Fortitude Ranch, poses for a portrait at his survival camp in southern Colorado, December 9, 2019. For an annual fee of around $1,000, members can vacation at the camps in good times, and use them as a refuge during a societal collapse. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

December 23, 2019
A child bursts a soap bubble as it floats past St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, December 27, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

December 27, 2019
Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appear during a campaign rally at Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California, December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

December 22, 2019
Andy Ruiz Jr (L) fights Anthony Joshua in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, December 7, 2019. Joshua regained the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles with a unanimous points victory, six months after he was sensationally dethroned by Ruiz at Madison Square Gardens in one of boxing's biggest upsets. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

December 07, 2019
Police arrest a Hong Kong protester after a Chinese flag was removed from a flagpole at a rally in support of Xinjiang Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

December 22, 2019
Women, who say they have been abandoned by their NRI (non-resident Indian) husbands, take part in an organized protest outside the regional passport office in Jalandhar, Punjab, India. Women who say they were abandoned by their husbands are fighting back, spending their days canceling the passports of runaway husbands. Picture taken March 8, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

December 10, 2019
Beachgoers are seen on Milk Beach as smoke haze from bushfires in New South Wales blankets the city in Sydney, Australia December 7, 2019. AAP Image/Steven Saphore/via REUTERS

December 07, 2019
Airplane fuselages bound for Boeing's 737 Max production facility sit in storage at their top supplier, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, in Wichita, Kansas, December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

December 17, 2019
A Muslim woman flies a kite at Katara beach in Doha, Qatar December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

December 13, 2019
People walk next to New Year and Christmas decorations in Moscow, Russia December 25, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

December 25, 2019
A worshipper chained to a rock walks towards the shrine of Saint Lazarus during the annual pilgrimage at the town of Rincon, Cuba, December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

December 17, 2019
Children stand while camping out with other people fleeing from violence after the murder of a local gang leader, in the courtyard of Cite Soleil's town hall in Port-au-Prince, Haiti December 7, 2019. REUTERS/Valerie Baeriswyl

December 10, 2019
A police officer and a man perform a Hongi after a ceremony called "Karakia", attended by Ngati Awa representatives and relatives of the volcano eruption victims at Mataatua Marae house in Whakatane, New Zealand, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

December 11, 2019
A boat sits on the dried lake bed of Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake, in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, December 11, 2019. Water in the Poyang, which spills off from the middle reaches of the Yangtze River in Jiangxi province, routinely declines in winter. But the lake is now at its lowest in 60 years. With little rain since July, hundreds of shriveled anchovies and tiny shellfish have been baked into the exposed shoreline flats. REUTERS/Aly Song

December 19, 2019
Cats are pictured on shelves inside a room at a cat shelter called "Rumah Kucing Parung" in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

December 23, 2019
A Palestinian man rides a horse on a beach during the last sunset of 2019, in Gaza City December 31, 2019. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

December 31, 2019
